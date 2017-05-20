Video Highlights From Bucs’ Winston’s Pro Camp On Saturday

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston vowed to get involved in the Tampa Bay community during his introductory press conference at One Buccaneer Place in 2015. Since that time Winston has been a familiar face at schools and other charity events.

Last season, Winston put his name on a youth camp and unlike some players who are involved in the camp in name only, Winston has been very involved. On Saturday, Year 2 of the Winston Pro Camp sponsored by Citi kicked off at Sunlake High School in Land O’ Lakes with a number of area youth attending. Supporting Winston were teammates Ali Marpet, Kwon Alexander, Freddie Martino, Bernard Reedy, Lavonte David, Gerald McCoy, Javien Elliott, Kevin Pamphile, Cameron Brate, Ryan Griffin and Roberto Aguayo.

Despite the heat, the campers all seemed to enjoy their time on the first day, as did the Bucs players and Winston himself.

Below is a video from PewterReport.com showcasing Day 1 with appearances by some of the Bucs players.

– Video production by Daisey Charlotte