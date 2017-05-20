Video Highlights From Bucs’ Winston’s Pro Camp On Saturday

About the author

Profile photo of Mark Cook

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

5 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    Jameis is just what this team needed.

    +7
    0
    Rating: +7. From 7 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    That’s our quarterback! We know he’s going to do it on the field, he’s been better off the field then we could’ve dreamed for. When you have that combination leading your team, we’ll be always challenging.

    +7
    0
    Rating: +7. From 7 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of Brooks Dunn-Winston

    Brooks Dunn-Winston

    God, Jameis is such a bad person.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    The next time Winston infers that little girls should be sugar and spice and everything nice, I would be in favor of waiving him for such an outlandish comment.
    Ohhhhhh, the inhumanity.

    0
    -3
    Rating: -3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of jongruden

    jongruden

    The Bucs always needed a leader at qb Vinny was a quite as a mouse, Dilfer was fiery but usually cause he threw temper tantrums on sidelines, Brad Johnson was quite leader, Jeff Garcia was the closest thing I saw to a leader at qb problem was he was already 38 yrs old, so yes, I’m glad we finally have a vocal leader at the position

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version