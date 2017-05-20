Bucs Monken: Jackson Came Here Because Of The Money; He Needs To Earn It

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com.

19 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    Todd seemed a little testy. Maybe it has to do with Dirk calling the plays again this year. I’ve said it’s not good for a coaches career to have the title O.C. without the play calling duties. Monkin knows he’d be a hot coaching candidate with this offense if only Dirk didn’t say I’ll take it from here on Sundays. Not good for the dynamics of the coaching staff. Monkin didn’t say anything about D Jax that isn’t hovering above everyones head in the NFL, produce or bust?

    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      No not “everone in the NFL” is thinking DSJ hasn’t produced consistently in his long and extremely successful career. He has led the league in YPR and in no. long receptions virtually every season sinof ce he started, including last season.

      It is dumb to effectively charging DSJ with brong a slacker when he has proven just the opposite.

      There are no guarantees of future performance by any person who is on this planet. Every NFL player is one injury away from forced retirement. No player is immune to the effects of aging. But to start iff immediately with threats and negativism with no basis in past performance as Minckem did is inexcusable.

      1. 1.1.1
        Profile photo of Naplesfan

        Naplesfan

        pls pardon my fat fingers on the smart phone keyboard!

  2. 2
    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    Nice to hear a coach, as Howard Cosell would say, “tells it like it is.” Don’t we all think the same thing?

    1. 2.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      No Scubog, Moncken certainly did NOT “tell it like it is”, and I certainly NOTthink the same thing.

  3. 3
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    I heard that in his presser too and thought it was a little premature before even the first OTA. What prompted the seemingly shot over the bow? Seems like a conversation that should have taken place before the contract was signed.

    DeSean Jackson signed a 3 year, $33,500,000 contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including $20,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $11,166,667. In 2017, Jackson will earn a base salary of $6,500,000 and a roster bonus of $6,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $12,500,000 and a dead cap value of $20,000,000. (taken from Spotrac).

    He’s a Buc now and we’re paying him for two years regardless. Not the kind of talk you’d like to hear before the first pass is thrown. The Bucs know more than me, but I’ll be interested to see if the Buc brass feel this way or as Surfer thinks that Monken was just feeling testy that day!

  4. 4
    Profile photo of Julian Jordan

    Julian Jordan

    Honestly I like it, he’s keeping it real and setting the tone. DJax does not always give his all. Hopefully people making him accountable will bring forth the best we’ve ever seen from him. No reason he shouldn’t ball out this year yet I know he’s known for having something tweaked up until the games he actually wants to play.

  5. 5
    Profile photo of Patrick J Ellsworth

    Patrick J Ellsworth

    Why say this too the press!? It sounds obnoxious to me. I don’t like it.

    +8
    -2
    Rating: +6. From 10 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  6. 6
    Profile photo of tiapanda

    tiapanda

    Who needs Mel “the hair” Kiper when we got our own Rob Roy Cummings.

  7. 7
    Profile photo of jerseybucsfan

    jerseybucsfan

    Bucs need to make the playoffs, plain and simple. Not 3 years from now; NOW. If they don’t and DJax doesn’t play well, he won’t see the third year of that deal.

  8. 8
    Profile photo of plopes808

    plopes808

    I couldn’t agree more with what he said. As our prized offseason signing, DJax definitely has high expectations to live up to. I think he will play a big role in our offense this year and hopefully for the remaining 2 afterward.

  9. 9
    Profile photo of 76Buc

    76Buc

    Somethings going on. He said that for a reason. PerhapsDjax is not in the building, or not working out, or not playing catch with Winston, or something.

  10. 10
    Profile photo of fredster

    fredster

    I don’t know how many TD’s he will have but that’s not the most important thing IMO. He is a deep threat and that opens everything up “IF” you hit him deep consistently. I love Jameis but that’s been one part of his game that has not been good or consistent. The deep ball that is. Hoping his accuracy in general is better this year and him and Jackson have good continuity.

    1. 10.1
      Profile photo of macabee

      macabee

      Fredster,

      I try to read everything and watch a lot of film. I caught Mike Evans on NFLNetwork and he addresses some of the concerns you mention. You would expect a WR to say good things about his QB, but I thought he was being open and honest about what he’s seen this offseason. Always believe your own eyes, but listen at minute 1:00 on Winston’s improvements as observed by Mike Evans.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=asKWR5c8vJg

  11. 11
    Profile photo of Mr. Incredible

    Mr. Incredible

    Not sure there’s allot of upside in Monken saying this out loud. These diva receivers can sometimes take this kind of motivational coaching the wrong way. Hopefully, Jackson is a grown up and and pro. Fingers crossed.

  12. 12
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    Moncken was out of line. If anyone has the right to discuss money vs. performance, it’s Jason Licht, not a third level assistant coach who has yet to do any coaching of this new guy on the roster.

    Secondly, calling a guy out in front of the public, a proven veteran with many years of league leading performance proving his bona fides, is just plain dumb and counterproductive and a drag on team morale. If I were Coach Koetter or Jason Licht, I’d tell him to STFU under pain of firing if he doesnt.

    Finally, as a matter of common sense, threats and insults don’t work if the objective is to inspire high performance.

    I guess now we know why this dude ain’t a head coach.

  13. 13
    Profile photo of skipper

    skipper

    I think it’s insulting to DeSean Jackson, implies that he does not bring it each year. Monken might want to look in the mirror, believe his record as head coach at So. Miss. was 13 – 25. Does he feel he earned his check?

  14. 14
    Profile photo of revfish

    revfish

    Jackson came for the money…we all know that. And we also know that we’ve had free agents not produce. I don’t mind the assistant coach saying that as long as it didn’t come as a surprise to those above him.

    We need big plays on offense no doubt. My only question is if its realistic to expect him to have double digit TD receptions when we have Mike Evans, we’ve drafted TE Howard, and we have Cameron Brate…that doesn’t include Humphries and the other role receivers and RB’s. We need him for big plays and to loosen up the defense some on Mike Evans and break him open even more.

  15. 15
    Profile photo of BucWild02

    BucWild02

    I understand how important a true threat opposite Evans is, but I agree with Monken’s “you are paid so no excuses, just production” attitude.

    Will these comments to the media sour their relationship? In a word, no. Monken is a coach. Jackson is a player. Jackson has guaranteed money and now has to hold up his end of the bargain on the field…

