WATCH: Facebook Live Q&A with Bucs Great Mike Alstott

On Tuesday night, PewterReport.com held one of its charity bowling events at Pin Chasers in Tampa. Each event, to this point, has been filled with giveaways, meet-and-greets and have been fun for the whole family.

But, last night’s event was even more special, and that was because PewterReport.com partnered with Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend, and Super Bowl Champion, Mike Alstott and the Mike Alstott Family Foundation to raise money to help those in the Tampa Bay Community.

Alstott was there himself, walking around, shaking hands and signing anything fans would put in front of him. There were even two gentlemen from Ocala, FL who went into work early at 3 am just so they could get off work in time to get down to Pin Chasers and meet Alstott.

But the highlight of the night was when everyone was able to get in a room for a question and answer session with Alstott himself. The mic was open for fans to ask Alstott whatever they wanted, and his answers didn’t disappoint.

Take a look.

