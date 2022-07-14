Bucs general manager Jason Licht has done as good a job as any building the Bucs’ roster. The team possesses a blend of homegrown talent, veteran free agents and crafty trade acquisitions.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin recently compiled a list ranking the rosters of every NFL team, and the Bucs landed at No. 4. Benjamin points to the obvious, with quarterback Tom Brady headlining the roster. Plus, he mentions the pieces around him, both in terms of offensive weapons and his offensive line. Here’s what Benjamin had to say about Tampa Bay’s roster:

“This starts and ends with Tom Brady, whose arm has seemingly gotten stronger in his 40s. But [he’s] most influential for his unmatched prep, poise and vision. Part of the reason TB12 can’t be ruled out in his quest for an eighth (!) ring, however, is the title-winning offense he runs. Even with Chris Godwin coming off injury and Rob Gronkowski retiring, the trio of Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette and newcomer Russell Gage make for a Grade-A group when working alongside the game’s best QB and one of the NFL’s best blocking units, headlined by Ryan Jensen and Tristan Wirfs.

The pressure will be on Todd Bowles to run the show with Bruce Arians stepping back from the sidelines. But at least Bowles’ defense is also well-stocked by itself. Akiem Hicks brings added beef to the front. The linebacker crew remains lethal, and Antoine Winfield Jr. holds down the back end. There’s also the fact this roster has been there, done that.”

Bucs’ Talent Level Puts Them In A Good Spot Heading Into 2022

Based on talent alone, the Bucs are certainly the favorites to repeat as NFC South champions. The rest of their division mates find themselves in rougher shape roster-wise. Benjamin ranked the Saints at No. 21, the Panthers at No. 23 and the Falcons dead last at No. 32.

Meanwhile, the Bills (No. 1), Chargers (No. 2) and Rams (No. 3) were the only teams to finish ahead of the Bucs in Benjamin’s rankings. The Rams unseated Tampa Bay last year and won the Super Bowl. The Bills will remain a top contender in 2022, while the Chargers will look to translate their talent level to on-field success. Despite all of that, you can certainly make a case for Tampa Bay’s roster to top the list. But the fact of the matter is, the Bucs are in great shape as they head into the 2022 season looking for their second Lombardi Trophy in three years.