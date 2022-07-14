Bucs training camp is drawing near and it’s time to preview the Bucs roster position by position. Pewter Report will break down and examine each roster spot, the players on the depth chart and preview the outlook for the 2022 season.

Rounding out the skill positions in the Bucs 2022 Camp Preview series is tight ends.

Tight Ends

Though he wasn’t technically under contract, the tight end position was dealt a major blow when Rob Gronkowski retired. His retirement thrusts Cameron Brate to the top of the depth chart. The 31-year old Brate is the only tight end with real playing time on the roster, and the Bucs will rely heavily on him this year as such. Ironically enough, Brate was a near cap casualty the last two seasons but restructured his contact each year.

The only other player with NFL experience is Codey McElroy. Though in his three years as a member of the Bucs practice squad he’s only seen action in three games and is nowhere near a lock to make the roster.

The Bucs’ fourth-round selection Cade Otton has been recovering from ankle surgery and has yet to see the field. While sixth-round pick Ko Kieft profiles more as a blocking tight end and isn’t guaranteed to make the roster either. Rounding out the group is a pair of undrafted free agents, Ben Beise and J.J. Howland.

Without proven depth on the roster the Bucs may elect to use more 11 personnel (one back, one tight end and three receivers) on offense. Though they could still add to the group with a veteran trade or signing. This will be one of the most interesting positions to watch come training camp.

Cameron Brate

Brate enters his ninth season with the Bucs in a place he’s been before – the top tight end on the depth chart. More of a receiver than a blocker, it will be interesting to see how Tampa Bay uses Brate this season, especially in the run game. Though he should be a viable red zone threat as he’s no stranger to finding the end zone. His 33 touchdowns are the sixth most by a tight end since 2015.

2021 Stats: 30 receptions for 245 yards and 4 TDs.

Cade Otton

Knowing the uncertainty at the position the Bucs selected Otton at the start of Day 3. A traditional Y tight end, the Washington product will need to get up to speed quickly after missing the entire offseason program recovering from ankle surgery. The hope is Otton will be able to contribute quickly, as he offers more blocking upside than Brate with receiving ability as well. He’ll need to prove the jump to NFL competition isn’t too much to handle, and will be tested out the gate in camp by the Bucs’ front seven. If he can do that he should be able to be a consistent contributor his rookie year.

2021 College Stats: 28 receptions for 250 yards and a TD.

Ko Kieft

The Bucs doubled down at tight end in the draft selecting Kieft in the sixth round. Known for his tenacious blocking ability, Kieft isn’t afraid to do the dirty work and actually thrives doing it. His chances to make the roster increased with Gronk’s retirement, but will need to carve out a role on special teams as well. If he lands a spot on the roster the Bucs could roll him out running downs and heavy sets, especially down on the goal line.

2021 College Stats: 7 receptions for 101 yards and a TD.

Codey McElroy

McElroy is the only other tight end on the roster that has actual NFL experience, limited as it may be. That won’t necessarily give him a leg up on the competition though. McElroy saw action in two games last season, but didn’t record a reception and was targeted just once. He’ll need to show he’s improved not just as a receiver but as a blocker as well. Much like Tanner Hudson last year, it’s time to show up for the fifth-year tight end.

2021 Stats: N/A

Ben Beise

Biese signed with the Bucs at the conclusion of the draft receiving a $4,000 signing bonus. He started his college career as a quarterback before making the switch to tight end. He’s still raw, but shows good contact balance, often taking more than just the first tackler to go down. In college Beise was also used in the running game and even completed a pass for 38 yards. He had showed off his hands during rookie mini-camp, hauling nearly everything thrown his way. His size and versatility combination are intriguing, and he could land a spot on the practice squad.

2021 College Stats: 38 receptions for 358 yards and a TD with 22 carries 93 rushing yards and 4 TDs.

JJ Howland

The 6-6 tight end was signed to the Bucs roster after a try out during rookie mini-camp. Howland impressed coaches by catching just about everything thrown his way. While he struggled a bit during OTAs, the former basketball star offers an intriguing developmental project for the Bucs.

2021 College Stats: 16 receptions for 234 yards and 2 TDs.