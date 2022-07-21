For Bucs rookies and quarterbacks training camp starts on Saturday. The rest of the roster will report next Tuesday, with the first day of practice the following day. Although not every player will return to practice.

The Bucs have several players that are still recovering from injuries they sustained during the 2021 season or offseason surgeries. Some of those players will start the year on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Players on the list count against the 90-man roster limit.

Below we’ll take a look at the players who could start training camp on PUP.

LB – Lavonte David

David missed all of OTAs and mandatory mini-camp as he recovers from the foot injury he suffered in the regular season. The veteran linebacker said he didn’t require surgery and should be ready to go for training camp. Although it will still be worth monitoring if David is go to go at the onset of camp.

WR – Chris Godwin

Godwin will almost certainly start training camp on the PUP list as he continues to work his way back from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 15 against the Saints. While the latest reports that have come out suggest the fifth-year wideout could be able to go Week 1, the Bucs will let him work his way back into action and a stint on PUP makes sense.

TE – Cade Otton

The rookie tight end missed all of offseason practices as he continues to rehab from an ankle injury he suffered in college. Otton was seen taking of plenty of mental reps and the Bucs seemed hopeful he would be able to be available at the start training camp. With the recent retirement of Rob Gronkowski, it would be in everyone’s benefit to have him on the field sooner than later.

LB – Grant Stuard

Stuard recently revealed he had offseason hip surgery and missed all of OTAs and mini-camp while he recovers. He was moving around well during his youth mini-camp and stated his goal was to be ready for camp but he could have a short stay on the PUP list if he’s not 100 percent by next Wednesday.

CB – Rashard Robinson

At mandatory mini-camp Robinson was seen with a cast on his right wrist. While the extent of the injury is unknown, there is a chance he won’t be ready for the start of camp. The Bucs have plenty of depth at cornerback, and in a battle for the final one or two spots he’ll need to make his return sooner than later.

CB – Don Gardner

The undrafted free agent cornerback missed the second day of minicamp with an undisclosed injury. It’s uncertain if Gardner was held out as to not further aggravate whatever issue was ailing him. It will be worth monitoring if he is able to practice day one of camp.

S – Keanu Neal

Neal should be good to go for the start of training camp, the only reason he makes an appearance on the list is because he was held out of mini-camp. In the case of Neal, he should be ready to go for the start of training camp.

WR – Scotty Miller

Like Neal, Miller was also held out of mini-camp. When asked for an update on the fourth year receiver, head coach Todd Bowles said any guys who were nicked up and they were going to hold out until training camp. It should be all systems go for the speedy wideout.

WR – Russell Gage

Gage also did not practice during mini-camp. However, he was seen catching passes during quarterback warm-ups. Much like Miller and Neal, Bowles doubled down saying any one not practicing would be held out until training camp. It will be important for Gage to be there Day 1 to develop chemistry with quarterback Tom Brady. Especially with Godwin likely to be sidelined at the start of camp.

OG – Sadarius Hutcherson

Hutcherson missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason. He was seen during OTAs and mini-camp working off on the side with a trainer and could be ready for the start of camp. Although if he’s not, a short stay on the PUP list could be in store for the first-year guard.

S – Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Winfield was held out of mini-camp but Bowles said he was held out for precautionary purposes and just tweaked something. He should be ready to go for the start of training camp.

OLB – Anthony Nelson

Like Winfield, the fourth-year edge rusher was likely held out of mini-camp for precautionary purposes. The extent of what he was dealing with is unknown. But he should be able to go at the start of training camp.