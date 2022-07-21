Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith is used to facing the game’s best pass rushers. And when you’re protecting Tom Brady’s blind side, you better welcome those types of challenges — and win them.

Over the last two years, Smith has done a phenomenal job at doing just that. Those battles are never easy, and he knows that he’ll take his losses from time to time. But these days, he’s certainly winning his matchups more often than not.

During his appearance on Monday’s Pewter Report Podcast, Smith said facing the NFL’s best gives him a chance to elevate his status among the league’s left tackles. Not only that, but he sure doesn’t fear anyone lining up across from him.

“It’s just competition. You go out there and, they’re so-called the best, it brings out the best,” Smith said. “It makes you go out there, you work twice as hard. You go out there and make sure you show and do what you always do — and practice to do — to make sure you put your name on the map.

“Those things, it’s just something that just comes, I say second nature. Because I’m all for the challenge. I’m never gonna be scared of another man out there. You win some, you lose some. But, you know, you’re gonna keep fighting and keep going. I’m gonna make sure I win more than I lose, so that’s the way it goes.”

Smith has gotten better each and every year since his 2015 rookie season, and he’s coming off of his best season to date. But one of the defining stretches of his career so far came two postseasons ago, when the Bucs climbed to the mountaintop.

He had a fantastic playoff run that began with him shutting down Chase Young in the NFC Wild Card Game (after the then-rookie proclaimed that he was coming after Brady). And ended with him and his teammates lifting the Lombardi Trophy on their home field.

Bucs Will Face Plenty Of Challenges Right Out Of The Gate In 2022

Smith and the Bucs have no shortage of tough tests right off the bat in 2022. Tampa Bay opens up its regular season on the road, facing Dallas and New Orleans. Nothing gets any easier when the team returns to Raymond James Stadium either, with Green Bay and Kansas City coming to town.

That’s about as tough of a four-game stretch as you’ll find in the NFL. As challenging as it is, Smith said he and his teammates are excited for what’s ahead.

“To be able to go out there and play our style of ball and come out with a W, it’s going to be huge. It’s just gonna set us up for what our season is gonna be,” he said. “Because, obviously, those teams are the standard, top of the top tier, whatever it may be. To be able to go out there, compete, have fun and make sure we end up in the win column in the end of the day is all that matters.

“Never back down from anybody. We show up when it’s time and we’re ready. It’s definitely going to be live, loud, ridiculously crazy – whether it be home or away.”

You can watch Smith’s full appearance on Monday’s Pewter Report Podcast here: