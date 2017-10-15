Winston Injures Shoulder; Post-Game Status And Quotes

In a game that was suppose to be somewhat of a revenge game for Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, who threw four interceptions in last year’s meeting between the Buccaneers and the Cardinals, that revenge opportunity was cut short after Winston left the game before the first half was over with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

Winston finished the game 5-for-10 with 61 yards, but some of those attempts came after Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones threw Winston to the ground right on his throwing shoulder. After the Cardinals took a 24-0 lead, Koetter pulled Winston, as to not further risk his injury.

After the game, Winston’s spirits were down, as they were for the rest of his teammates, but he said that he isn’t too worried about the injury long-term.

Video: Bucs QB Jameis Winston says he’ll be back and “soon” but not much more about his shoulder injury in loss to Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/6EjT3jk7zL — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 15, 2017

After the game, head coach, Dirk Koetter, was asked about the status of his franchise quarterback. Heres what he said.

“X-rays were negative is all that I know,” Koetter said. “Right now it’s too early to say that. Of course we’re concerned about that… That’s why you get a veteran backup, though. And outside of two plays, I thought Ryan did a really nice job.”

“[Winston] just didn’t feel like he could throw it,” Koetter said. “Jameis didn’t feel like he could throw it down the field.”

“He’s not the first or last quarterback that is going to have an injury,” Koetter said. “Obviously there is a big injury in Green Bay as well today. Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. Jameis is as tough as they come. This isn’t about toughness. This is about – you know, he got a shoulder injury and couldn’t throw the football. He couldn’t do his job. We’ll just have to see what happens.”

The X-ryas being negative is a good start, and Winston being able to come back into the game was a good sign that the severity of the injury isn’t too much. Perhaps it’s just a sprain, which might keep him out a week – despite Winston’s wishes but isn’t the worst thing in the world.

For now, we wait.