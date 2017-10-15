Bucs at Cardinals: Most Impressive

The Bucs showed some fight in the second half, but their rally came up five points short as they dropped to 2-3 on the season with a 38-33 loss at Arizona. Despite the loss, there were a handful of players who played well and PewterReport.com offers up our list of Most Impressive right here. Take a look and see if you agree.

TE Cameron Brate

Brate told me last week following the Patriots loss he played like a bunch of x-rated words. And he did have four drops. But on Sunday Brate made up for the rare poor game with six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. He also made an acrobatic catch in the fourth quarter despite a defender all over him (of course no penalty was called). Brate has 11 touchdowns since the start of the 2016 season, and that is tops in the NFL.

CB Brent Grimes

Sometimes it appears Brent Grimes is the only cornerback on the field who isn’t overwhelmed by the moment. Of course after 11 season in the NFL, and there isn’t too much – if anything – he hasn’t seen. While not a perfect game, Grimes was the best secondary player by far again on Sunday. Grimes finished with eight tackles to lead the team, including two pass breakups and an interception.

LB Lavonte David

While Adrian Peterson ran over the Bucs like a senior citizen getting to an early bird dinner reservation, it is hard to determine from one viewing how much of that was David being out of position. What was clear, was the spark that David provided with his uncanny ability to create turnovers, including two forced fumbles, one of which he scooped and scored as the Bucs made a furious attempt at a second half comeback. David only had three tackles, but made an impact being back on the field for the first time since being injured against the Vikings.

DT Chris Baker

For a guy who has a reputation for not wanting to practice, Baker has impressed with his hustle on Sunday afternoons. Last week Baker made a down the field stop on a Patriots receiver and this week did the same thing seven yards down the field on a Cardinals runner. Now, you normally don’t give many props to a player who does his best Barrett Ruud impression, but when it is a 300-plus defensive lineman, you have to tip your cap. In addition to that play, Baker led the defensive line with five tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage. Say what you will about Baker’s practice habits, but he plays well when the cameras are on.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

This selection was a back and forth one. Fitzpatrick was dreadful on the Bucs two-point attempts, and threw two interceptions, including one when the Bucs were backed up on their own one-yard line. However, he came off the bench cold, threw for 290 yards, three touchdowns and finished with a 102.3 quarterback rating. While you can pin some of the blame for the loss on his shoulders, you also have to give him credit for stepping in and giving the Bucs a chance to even rally.