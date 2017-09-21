In Winston’s Word Week 2: Everyone Feels The Presence of Jackson

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston held his first weekly press conference of the season on Thursday as he will each week. PewterReport.com will provide a full transcript every week. Here is what Winston had to say on Thursday from One Buc Place.

(On taking care of the ball and being in control of the game against Chicago)

“I felt like the team, all together, just had complete control of that game in the way the defense dominated and the way we executed early on offense.”

(On if he felt like he made good decisions with his throws)

“I think we played clean. I think we can play better, a lot better, especially myself. I believe I can play better.”

(On if he is doing anything differently that has made him more composed)

“I never get comfortable. I think it’s just that I have a little bit more experience. My main thing is to get better every year. Last year, game one against Atlanta, was better than my first game my first year. This year, no turnovers. So, it was good. I’m just getting better every single year, every single day. That’s behind us and now we have Minnesota this week. We have to get better for this week.”

(On if this team feels different that previous years)

“Yeah, of course. It’s a different year. We definitely want to go out this week and get a win and just get this train rolling. Coach always says, ‘it’s one game at a time.’ We look forward to taking on the next challenge. Right now our challenge is the Minnesota Vikings.”

(On the competitiveness of DeSean Jackson and talking about owing each other touchdowns)

“That’s just the way that we roll. Having a guy like him that brings so much to the table, you never want to leave anything out there on the field. I told DeSean, ‘We left a lot out there. I missed you a couple times. We have to connect on those.’”

(On if they let the defense down by not driving down the field to help retain shutout)

“Anytime the defense is playing the game that they were playing, we don’t want to give the other team an opportunity to get the ball back and score. It didn’t work out that way. Thank God the defense was still playing well and we weren’t in a situation to lose the game. After the game, we need the ability to step on their throat and finish- don’t even give them a chance to breath, that mentality.”

(On Xavier Rhodes)

“I believe he is one of the best corners in the game. His size and speed, as a combination, is amazing. At the end of the day, just like at Florida State, we’re going to go out there and compete. He is a great player and we have great players on our team. He’s a part of a great team and we have a good team. We just have to go out there and play.”

(On if he (Rhodes) gets enough credit as one of the top corners in the league)

“He is on the younger end. He is going to get his respect pretty soon.”

(On if defense have asked him about Dalvin Cook)

“No, they haven’t. Dalvin is any amazing player, but our defense is going to do what they do and Minnesota will do what they do.”

(On if he runs with a chip on his shoulder)

“I’m pretty sure that personally he has a chip, but Dalvin runs like that, period. He is going to tote that rock. It doesn’t matter if he got picked number one or Mr. Irrelevant. He is a running back. He’s a great guy and an amazing player.”

(On if he has worked on being too amped up for games)

“No, I’m going to be me. I’m going to be who I am. There is no way I cannot be me, but it is definitely passion vs. emotion. That is something that we preach every week, having passion and losing your emotions. I’m an emotional player, so I have to make sure passion is always winning.”

(On if he felt presence of DeSean Jackson despite missing on deep balls)

“That’s what is so amazing about him. I think everyone feels his presence when he is out there. It’s so fun to watch him run by guys. That’s another thing that adds another element to our offense. Guys are backing up and we’re able to complete some stuff underneath. When we start connecting it is going to be great. I can’t wait.”

(On what the key to connecting with Jackson is)

“Just continuing to rep and continuing to get better.”

(On passion vs. emotion)

“Playing the game with love for the game, but not trying to do too much and getting out of your element.”