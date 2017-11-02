4 Things We Learned From One Buc 11-2

Thursdays are the transition days. It’s the last day to get coordinators and coaches in front of the media, plus a chance to get quarterback Jameis Winston at the podium.

These were the four things we learned from One Buc on Thursday.

Concussions Cleared

Koetter just confirmed that Robert McClain and Josh Robinson were tested today and have cleared concussion protocol. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 2, 2017

Before we get to the podium and interviews from the players and coaches, we have to get to the injury report.

Yesterday Robert McClain and Josh Robinson were full participants in practice despite being in concussion protocol. Today, both once again practiced fully and were tested by the NFL and passed their concussion protocol and are out of the program. They both should be good to go.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries, who missed Wednesday’s practice yesterday with a rib injury, was back at practice today, but cornerback Brent Grimes was not. On a new note, linebacker Kwon Alexander was out there at practice, but without pads and a helmet. So he wasn’t a full participant, if any at all.

Identity Crisis

Winston on the #Bucs' lack of identity up to this point: pic.twitter.com/IDyC4xUOzf — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 2, 2017

Earlier this week we talked about the Buccaneers not having an identify on offense – or as a team as a whole, really. Normally the players are pretty good with not answering those kinds of questions since they’re normally “negative” or “distracting” answers. But today even Winston had to agree.

Winston said this team is, in fact, without an identity. He was good about not putting blame anywhere, say with too many weapons or something like that, but he did say it’s about time and that he’s ready for this team to find whatever it is that will make them click.

Gerald was asked if he agreed with Winston when his QB said this team doesn't have an identity. "Yeah." pic.twitter.com/Fld9YewUjO — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 2, 2017

Gerald McCoy, another leader on the team, was asked the same question. He agreed with his quarterback that this team does not have an identity, but did so in a less enthusiastic manner – we don’t blame him.

McCoy has already subtly made his opinion known that he doesn’t like whatever is being done on the defense and how players are being used, and he once again let some of that frustration out in his answer on Thursday.

To us, this isn’t distracting or McCoy pouting, this is him actually acknowledging that there is a problem, and you can tell he’s tired of it. Give me a player who won’t stand for mediocrity and doing things the wrong way. Voicing displeasure for something that isn’t working only accelerates a solution, or at least bringing it to light.

McCoy: Drew Brees A Super Hero

Gerald McCoy called Drew Brees "Super Hero-like." We asked which Super Hero Brees most reminded him of: Ant-Man pic.twitter.com/24RoYr36Yy — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 2, 2017

McCoy was much more chipper throughout the rest of his interview.

We asked him about New Orleans and going up against their quarterback Drew Brees. He made sure to note that Brees will absolutely be in the Hall of Fame one day, and that he’s still playing on a high level because of how competitive he remains at his age. McCoy said that he trains with Brees during some of his offseasons and is inspired by Brees’ fire to be the best at everything he does – games, training, little mini-games at practice, whatever it is.

He referenced Brees as being like a super hero for how he can play so well with a smaller body in a big man’s game. For that reason, he said that Brees was like the comic book hero Ant-Man when asked to compared Brees to a known super hero. McCoy said that Brees is a smaller guy, but plays big. He also said he loves Brees, but on Sunday he’s the enemy.

Koetter On Crisis

Koetter said that identities for teams change every year. It's about being consistent at what you do, whatever that is. Has to be consistent — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 2, 2017

The first question we asked head coach Dirk Koetter during his interview session was about his starting quarterback and defensive leader saying this team had no identity.

Koetter said that identities for teams change every year, it just a matter of being consistent, no matter what you’re doing.

The Bucs aren’t that either.