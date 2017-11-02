Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 41: Make The Change

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.

In this mid-week edition of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema discuss the changes that need to happen for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not just to get a few more wins this season, but what is in the best interest of the Bucs moving forward into the offseason, too. Those changes have to come from the players, the coaches, the front office and even the ones who own the teams. Some of the changes are small, others could and should change the face of this team – to finally get an identity.