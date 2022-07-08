It’s that time of year again Bucs fans. It’s list season. We’ve reached the part of offseason where training camp is so close we can almost taste it. While the break is nice, you’ve got to less content while the team is off. Therefore, it becomes list time.

The latest one to circulate the web is from NFL Network’s Bucky Books, breaking down the top duos in the league on offense and defense.

Talent is one thing this Bucs team isn’t lacking. From top to bottom there are star players at nearly every position. So, naturally they’re are featured quite heavily on his list. Starting with the big boys up front, Akiem Hicks and Vita Vea.

These two are massive human beings. Both could easily demand double teams alone but together they will be a nightmare for offensive lines. Be it stopping the run, or using their speed and athleticism to attack the passer, teams will need a plan to deal with Hicks and Vea first. Here’s what Brooks had to say about the group.

“The Buccaneers’ defense is strong down the middle due to the presence of massive, disruptive tackles at the point of attack. Vea overwhelms opponents with his size, strength and power as a 347-pound super athlete. The 27-year-old routinely forklifts interior blockers into the backfield while registering tackles for loss and sacks. Plus, his ability to single-handedly create chaos at the line of scrimmage enables a fleet-footed set of linebackers to run to the ball unobstructed. “Hicks, who signed a one-year deal with the team this offseason, is nearing the twilight of his career, but the 32-year-old remains a disruptive player at the point of attack. The former Pro Bowler is capable of walking blockers into the quarterback’s lap on bull rushes or power maneuvers but also flashes enough athleticism to occasionally win with finesse. As a run defender, Hicks is an immovable object with the strength, power, balance and body control to hold the point against single blocks or double-teams. “With Vea and Hicks capable of dominating on their own, the Bucs’ version of the Wonder Twins should help Todd Bowles’ defense re-emerge as a top-five unit this season.”

The Bucs talent up front defensively, should pave the way for the next top duo on Brooks list to have big seasons. Lavonte David and Devin White represent the top inside linebacker duo in the league. The pair racked up over 200 tackles last year, but expressed displeasure with their lack of splash plays. The key for David is staying healthy, while White said he needs to play with more discipline. If the duo can do their part, this ranking could be right on par. This was Brooks’ analysis on the star linebackers.

“If you covet heat-seeking missiles on the second level, it is hard to find a better tandem than White and David at linebacker. Each defender racks up a ton of tackles on sideline-to-sideline pursuits like playground kids playing cops and robbers at recess. The individual and collective speed and quickness of the Buccaneers’ second-level defenders is impressive to watch, and it is one of the key factors in the defense’s dominance over the past few years. “White, 24, is a dynamic blitz rusher with an uncanny ability to slip through cracks on the way to the quarterback. Although David, 32, does not register as many splash plays as his counterpart, he is a disruptive defender with a nose for the ball. The Buccaneers’ linebacker tandem is the best in the business, and it shows up in film study and on the stat sheet.”

Brooks names three other Bucs duos that just missed the list. He has the duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin rated third. The pair comes in behind the Chargers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and Vegas’ Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow. Ryan Jensen and Shaq Mason land in the second spot for interior offensive line behind Indy’s Quinton Nelson and Ryan Kelly. While Tristan Wirfs and Donovan Smith come in at number three in the Offensive tackle ratings. Sliding in behind Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata and Green Bay’s David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins.