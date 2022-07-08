ESPN’s yearly rankings have started to roll out, and the Bucs’ Shaq Barrett landed right outside the top 10 this year. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler interviews players, execs, and coaches to compile a top 10 at each position. Edge rushers were the first to drop in the series.

Barrett made his second Pro Bowl last season in a year which saw him notch 10 sacks. While his sack numbers didn’t rival his extraordinary 19.5 sacks in 2019, he led the league in quarterback hurries with 61, per PFF. However, he was placed outside the top 10 list, landing at 14.

Fowler highlights Barretts sack totals and two Pro Bowl nods in his short tenure with the Bucs.

“He reinvented his career in Tampa Bay with 37.5 sacks and two Pro Bowls in three years,” Fowler wrote.

While an AFC defensive coach praised his ability to make plays from everywhere.

“Really good but different than some other rushers — great athlete, a run-around guy, can counter off the speed, makes plays all over the field,” an AFC defensive coach said. “Not a whole lot of power to his game, but he’s just dynamic.”

In addition to his 10 sacks, Barrett created four turnovers. He caused three forced fumbles, recovered two of them, and recorded an interception. He then added another pick in the playoffs. The two-time Pro Bowler is the unquestioned leader in the room with Jason Pierre-Paul moving on. He’ll look to build on a strong season and increase his double digit sack total from last season.