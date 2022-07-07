Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021. Now, heading into 2022, he’s being considered among the league’s best at his position.

ESPN recently surveyed more than 50 NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players to help rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. And when it comes to defensive tackles, Vea is listed at No. 7. His highest ranking was No. 3, while the lowest kept him out of the top 10. Here’s the excerpt about Vea from the article written by Jeremy Fowler:

Some voters label Vea a two-down player, more of a traditional nose tackle. And yes, his total of 581 snaps in 16 games last year is considered low among top interior players, many of whom logged at least 700. But Vea is still impactful anytime he takes the field.

“The way he can manhandle centers and can also play on third down and be effective when fresh really impresses me,” said an NFC exec who voted him in the top three. “I wouldn’t want to go against him.”

Vea logged 33 tackles and 4.5 sacks with a 10.5% pass rush win rate from the interior (16th among defensive tackles) last year. He has always been a stout run-stopper throughout his career, too. His 38.8% run stop win rate since 2019 ranks him among the top 15 defensive linemen.

“He’s a top guy for me, and it’s not that close,” an NFL scouting coordinator said. “He’s got raw power that you can’t teach.”

Vea Deserves His Accolades, But He Can Still Improve

There’s no doubt that Vea is a difference-maker on the interior of the Bucs’ defensive line. He eats up blocks as well as anyone in the league, which can create sack opportunities for the rest of Tampa Bay’s front seven. Plus, he has improved as a pass rusher over the years. He posted three sacks and four quarterback hits in 13 games (eight starts) as a rookie in 2018. In 2019, he finished with 2.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits over a full season. An injury limited him to only five games in 2020. In those five games, he tallied two sacks and three quarterback hits.

It was in 2021 that the 2018 first-round pick produced a career-high four sacks. He also tied his career high for quarterback hits, finishing with 12. In the playoffs, he added a sack and two more quarterback hits.

The Bucs rewarded Vea toward the end of last season, signing him to a contract extension. His new four-year extension includes his 2022 fifth-year option, which the team had already picked up earlier last year. This year, he figures in as a key member of Tampa Bay’s stacked defensive line. He’ll play alongside veteran Will Gholston, rookie Logan Hall and recent free agent addition Akiem Hicks.

While Vea’s Pro Bowl season earned him a spot on this top 10 list and a new contract, the Bucs need more from him in 2022. The team needs him to play more snaps and drive up his sack total. A lot of what he does for Todd Bowles’ defense doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, and that’s perfectly fine. But the opportunities are there for the 27-year-old to get to the quarterback, and he needs to capitalize on them.