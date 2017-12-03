2-Point Conversion: Winston Has Solid Return To Bucs’ Lineup

About the author

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR’s Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons’ Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 1

    Alldaway 2.0

    The problems with the OL are obvious.

    When Marpet was at OG, Hawley/Evans couldn’t anchor all that well. When Marpet moves to center he is better as an anchor and moving into space. But Marpet’s departure from RG opens a new hole as Sweazy simply is very ordinary and nothing special.

    My prediction is D. Smith is moved to LG. Pamphile may be re-signed if he can show he can play at RT. A new LT and new RG is very real possibility.

    +8
    -5
    Rating: +3. From 13 votes.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Horse

    Okay I’m looking at the positives; we have some young players on this team who can play; problem not enough of them. In the off season time to make a plan to find more draft picks. We have a couple players we could get something for them or make a swap which would be good for both teams. We need a LT in the 1st or 2nd round and move D. Smith to LG. I believe that would solve the OL and we should draft another one in the middle rounds for backup and future. We need DE’s and a DT and this where it gets tough to find them in the earlier rounds. Got to trade further down in the 1st round and pick up a 2nd rd pick. Hey we are tough Buc Fans and we can support this team. One more year and we will be close enough to surprise some teams. Go Bucs! I’m not giving up; I’m just disappointed it was this year, but our time is coming soon.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend