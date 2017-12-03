Bucs at Packers: Most Impressive

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

5 Comments

  1. 1

    Alldaway 2.0

    Barber is good at falling forward and gaining extra yards. Being in manageable down and distance as a result of Barber’s running was a great help for this offense as Greg Jennings pointed out in the telecast.

    +8
    -4
    Rating: +4. From 12 votes.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    seat26

    We have a Nucleus to build around. We just need a couple more good drafts. This was a good one even if we didn’t get players where we needed them most.

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    Alldaway 2.0

    As much as we have made fun of Clarke he has had moment of inspired play. For a backup DL he is okay but he shouldn’t be seeing so much playing time.

    Drafting two DE’s is a must for next season. Signing a FA DE would be ideal but not likely.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    skipper

    GLad to see Winston on this list. Certainly deserving after his gutsy performance today.

    +3
    -2
    Rating: +1. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
  5. 5

    Horse

    I agree with all of this Mark. As one of the past FSU Basketball Coaches use to say “It was a quality loss”. Yep we found another way to lose a game. I really put the blame on we are who we are; a team that needs OL and DL help badly.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend