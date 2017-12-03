Bucs at Packers: Most Impressive

Just when you think you have seen the Bucs lose in every fashionable was over the last 41 seasons, the team says, “Hold up, here is another.” After throughly dominating a Packers team on both sides of the ball – statistically, Tampa Bay just continued to shoot themselves in the foot over and over and and after allowing the Packers to force overtime, the Bucs defense allowed a mediocre backup quarterback lead his team down the field virtually without much of a fight and win in the extra quarter. All three phases contributed to this loss, yet there were still some standout players.

Below are the most impressive players. Take a look and see if you agree.

RB Peyton Barber

I admit I was wrong about Peyton Barber. Midway through the first half I saw zero special about Barber, In fact I tweeted at one point he remind me of former Bucs running back Kregg Lumpkin. And through a half I wasn’t far off as Barber had just 32 yards on 10 carries with a long of six yards. But apparently at halftime he ate his Wheaties, as we saw a much different Barber come out of the historic Lambeau tunnel to start the third quarter. When the final gun sounded Barber had 102 yards on the ground and was a force that almost helped the Bucs pull off the upset. Besides his impact on the ground, Barber added 41 more yards on four receptions.

TE Cam Brate

The demise of Bucs Bucs tight end Cameron Brate has been greatly exaggerated. In all honesty, he just needed his quarterback Jameis Winston back under center. Brate was clutch on Sunday, nabbing two touchdowns on his two receptions for 39 yards. It is obvious Brate and Winston have a chemistry that Brate and Fitzgerald didn’t. It wasn’t Brate’s best game of his career, but he does have a knack for the end zone when Winston is the quarterback.

S Justin Evans

Evans had an interception in the second quarter that should have helped bury the Packers, instead the Bucs offense did nothing with the turnover, then gave the Packers a short field after a blocked punt that led to a touchdown for Green Bay. Evans finished second on the team with six tackles, none bigger than stopping Jordy Nelson on a short reception preventing a first down late in the fourth, forcing a field goal.

DE Will Clarke

Once again the Bucs pass rush wasn’t very good on Sunday, but one player did get Packers quarterback Brett Hundley on the ground. Not once, but twice. Will Clarke gave the Bucs a boost rushing from the edge, but it obviously wasn’t enough as they still lost. Granted the Packers only dropped back to pass 22 times, and some would say they were partly coverage sacks. But hey, with a team who hasn’t been able to generate much pressure from the edge this season, the Bucs will take it. Now if they can find someone else on the other side to get the quarterback they might put together a couple more wins before the season is up.

QB Jameis Winston

I debated this selection for a while before consulting with the other member of the staff. While Winston was far from perfect, and his fumble that was returned for a touchdown could be argued was the difference in the game, for someone who hadn’t played in a month and was playing behind a M*A*S*H unit of an offensive line, Winston’s 23-of-32, 270 yard, two touchdown performance was impressive. We have been very critical of Winston this season, and rightfully so, but he gave his team a lead in the game and gave them a chance to win. There were some errant throws, and a few balls that could have been picked off, but rarely does a quarterback play a completely clean game.