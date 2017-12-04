PFF Notes And Grades For Bucs Loss At Green Bay

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he’s not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

3 Comments

  1. 1

    Horse

    I guess this tells us we’re not a good team as to players or coaches. Who the hell was blowing smoke up our butt? I feel the way I felt with the Elections. Parts of me says fire all Coaches, GM, start over; the part of me says to give it one more year. Positives, we were in the game; Negatives, we still lost though. Somehow I wasn’t as upset as I have been with the blow outs. Dare I hope we’re getting better, but why did we slide back so far this season? I am one confused, disappointed, and wanting to be hopeful fan. This Sucks!

  2. 2

    cgmaster27

    This Yac is something that I just don’t get. I know sometimes Jameis doesn’t lead guys properly or such, but that wasn’t the case yesterday. It seemed as though every time somebody caught the ball, a DB was right beside him to tackle him. Maybe it’s a scheme thing, or our guys just can’t get separation, but it’s just mind boggling how bad our YAC is this year.

    1. 2.1

      Horse

      Doesn’t look to me they are throwing enough slants? Also Winston is being much more pressured than last season. I’m going to guess Fitzpatrick had the same problem with YAC; do you know Trevor?

