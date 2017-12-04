PFF Notes And Grades For Bucs Loss At Green Bay

​​Week 13 Buccaneers Offensive Stats:

The Buccaneers offensive line failed to give Jameis Winston any time to throw the ball on Sunday, allowing a total of 17 total QB pressures on Winston’s 43 pass plays. While Winston himself scrambled into four pressures on his own, combining that with both tight ends struggling as well, and the Bucs as a whole allowed 23 total pressures to the Green Bay defense, a season-high.

LG Kevin Pamphile struggled through the majority of the game, especially in pass protection, allowing a team-high 5 total pressures. He was regularly beaten and had arguably his worst performance of the season.

Winston also struggled under pressure as a whole, completing just 2-of-10 pressured pass attempts for just 19 yards and was sacked 7 times on the afternoon.

Despite pressure, Winston did find success throwing the ball against the Packers – especially down the middle of the field. On throws between the numbers, Winston completed 16-of-20 passes for 205 yards and both touchdowns for a passer rating of 142.7.

Doug Martin’s replacement, Peyton Barber, had arguably the best game of his young career, and he did it mostly on his own. Of his 102 rushing yards, Barber tallied 68 of them after contact including 24 yards after contact of his 34 total yards when running to either side of Kevin Pamphile.

Winston did his part in spreading the ball around to his weapons on offense, targeting six players at least three times. However, for most of the game, Winston’s receivers had a very tough time gaining yards after the catch. Save for his running backs, when targeted Adam Humphries, Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard or Cameron Brate, on a combined 13 receptions, they gained only 37 yards after the catch.

​​Week 13 Buccaneers Defensive Stats:

Gerald McCoy had his fair share of splash plays in the game against Green Bay – registering 2 QB pressures on the afternoon, as well as two defensive stops. Both of his tackles went down as stops on the afternoon as he was as disruptive as always and has now graded positively in all but two games this season.

Rookie safety Justin Evans turned in one of his better all around performances of the season against Green Bay, but especially in coverage. He was targeted just twice, but allowed only one to be caught for 0 yards and recorded another interception for a 16.7 passer rating when targeted.

Cornerback Ryan Smith also had a great day in coverage – seeing four targets on the afternoon, two against Jordy Nelson, 1 against Davante Adams and another against Trevor Davis. Smith allowed just one of those to be caught, by Nelson, for just five yards and recorded a pass defense.

LB Kwon Alexander, while all over the field, had a spotty game in terms of tackling, missing three of his six tackle attempts on the afternoon. He did however, do his best to make amends for those as he recorded two QB hurries on just five pass-rushing snaps.

As a unit, the Bucs pressured Packers QB Brett Hundley on nine of his 28 total dropback attempts – to which Hundley struggled to 1-of-5 passing for 14 yards. The Bucs blitzed on just four dropbacks, and in doing so, limited Hundley to 2-of-3 passing for just 3 yards.