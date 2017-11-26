Bucs at Falcons: Most Impressive

The Bucs dropped their seventh game of the season on Sunday to the Falcons and now are essentially out of the playoff race. Despite the 34-20 loss, there were a handful of players who had good games. Below is our list of the Most Impressive.

LB Kwon Alexander

Alexander had another solid game, two in a row now, but unfortunately wasn’t able to make a impact play as he did last week against the Dolphins with his interception. Still, it was good to see Alexander come out and have back-t0-back games where he led the team in tackles. Alexander finished with eight stops and one tackle for loss.

K Pat Murray

Once again Murray had another outstanding day, going 2-for-2 on field goals and making all of his extra point attempts to finish with eight points. Murray’s kickoffs weren’t deep, but the Bucs coverage unit did a nice job of bottling up the kickoff returns for the most part. Unfortunately, in a game like this, when your field goal kicker is one of the most impressive, it is because you didn’t score touchdowns.

P Bryan Anger

Anger is having another Pro Bowl type season, and kicked well inside the friendly confines of the Mercedes-Benz Dome, averaging 53.3 yards per punt. Like Murray, it isn’t necessarily a good thing when your punter makes the most impressive list.

S Justin Evans

It wasn’t perfect, but Evans showed why the Bucs took the former Texas A&M safety early in this year’s NFL Draft. Evans did give up a touchdown to Julio Jones in the first half, although the crafty vet gave him a little shove to create separation and the score. Evans finished with eight tackles on the afternoon.