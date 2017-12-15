2 Things We Learned From One Buc 12-15

Due to the odd schedule of this week, things were a little shaken up around One Buc Place. Most of that had to do with the scheduling, but it also had to do with some of the mindset and attitude of the coaches and players as well – something that was evident right off the bat with the first press conference of the morning.

These were the two tings we learned from One Buc on Friday.

“I Got Something To Say”

Wow. #Bucs OC Todd Monken opened up his press conference by addressing the Winston-Koetter relationship completely unprompted and his statement is a MUST-LISTEN: pic.twitter.com/I3QoWnKIws — PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 15, 2017

Todd Monken on Jameis-Koetter continued: "Nobody on this team has [Winston's] back more than Dirk. Nobody. pic.twitter.com/eVzbYCrHZR — PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 15, 2017

Monken continued on the player-coach relationships: "My frustration isn't that it comes out. I'm surprised it doesn't come out more often… DeSean Jackson's mad at Todd Monken… NEWS FLASH! My wife's mad at me this week. That's not news! It happens every week!" pic.twitter.com/1JGk6qkQMy — PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 15, 2017

Final part of Monken: "It's part of it. It's part of what we do; the give and take… then you look back and think 'I'm better today because it was worth it'… if you don't care, you don't argue… if you don't care, you don't get frustrated when things don't go your way." pic.twitter.com/UzVXHUNarK — PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 15, 2017

Boy, was Bucs offensive coordinator Todd Monken ready for the media this morning.

Normally when press conference begin, there’s a little bit of silence before the first media member asks their question. But this morning before anyone could start it off, Monken opened up, completely unprompted, by addressing the recent reports of the alleged strain in the relationship between quarterback Jameis Winston and head coach Dirk Koetter.

You can and should listen to each of the videos for yourself, but Monken’s opening remarks were so candid and real and refreshing. He basically said that no relationship is perfect, whether it’s a coach and player, boss and employee or even a husband and wife. He said that there are trials in every relationship and when things aren’t going well, yes, communication can be tested in different ways, but Monken said that’s normal and it’s not news.

He said the on going relationship between Winston and Koetter is natural and the reports out there are just a product of the team’s poor season.

He said it’s nothing out of the ordinary or even newsworthy.

Injury Report

#Bucs HC Dirk Koetter said that LB Lavonte David did not practice again today, his second day out. Dealing with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/dtIqnZphhx — PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 15, 2017

Bucs linebacker Lavonte David missed practice on Thursday, and on Friday we were told he missed his second day as well for a hamstring injury. The extra day off on Sunday will help him, but you hope he gets some practice time in tomorrow.

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter also said that T.J. Ward had passes concussion protocol and will be available for Monday Night.