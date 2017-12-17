PewterReport.com Preview And Predictions: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

21 Comments

  1. 1

    Horse

    This will be a blow out early as Falcons throttle it down later in order to prevent possible player injuries. Falcon 33, Bucs 19. What I don’t understand is why Hargreaves, McCoy, David haven’t been placed on IR unless they will be ready for the Saints game? If not, then just another no thinking coaching decision. I wonder why Licht is quiet as a mouse right now?

    1. 1.1

      matador

      Because he knows his cake is baked?

  2. 2

    skipper

    So as not to confuse the readers, the game is Monday night, not Sunday night.

  3. 3

    surferdudes

    Horse, there’s been a lot of things I haven’t understood this season. Monday night affect, whatever, I don’t see us having a chance this game, or the next two. This game was circled by everyone before the season started, now it’s just circling down the drain. I don’t want to see anyone be humiliated, Dirk, so I hope we can make it close for his sake. It could get real embarrassing with Gruden getting honored. No saving face, 31-17 Falcons.

  4. 4

    macabee

    With so many key players injured and MIA, I take solace in the fact that we are not playing the Browns. Cause if that happened, I would sell my big screen TV and move down the block. lol.

  5. 5

    Mike.Seven

    I see a loss next three games, good news 49ers won today, Chicago plays Browns next week, looks like Bucs zero in on 4th pick in next Draft. Why not keep the same coaches go all in on Winston and we have good shot at the first pick in 2019 draft! I have watched this team go nowhere every since they hired Lovie Smith watched them bust with number one pick, I am true Bucs fan but this is getting old. Oh, by the way, Tell Gruden thanks for the Superbowl win and put him in the ring of honour. Why would we want to try to hire a coach with success in his background we have done so well hiring coaches without success in their backgrounds like last 2 Koeter and Lovie.

  6. 6

    Horse

    Mike.Seven; who should we hire?

    1. 6.1

      Mike.Seven

      Every post I speak to hire Gruden, I get slammed and several negatives, So I am tired let’s just keep the head coach , why would they hire a coach that was offence coordinator for team bottom of league like Dirk was, prior to that they hired Lovie who was defensive coordinator of a team that’s defence was bad . So why change now? Used to be in old days coaches that were coordinators of playoff winning teams were hired, but Bucs hire the coordinator of offence was one of the worst so bad that it head coach was fired.

  7. 7

    Garv

    I “predict” an awkward and uncomfortable game. So many disappointed fans, Jon Gruden doing so little to dissuade the return of Chucky talk and his halftime induction to the Ring of Honor? BAD combination. In a kind of disturbing way it’s going to be a spectacle.
    So who’s going to the WTB tailgate?

  8. 8

    GoldsonAges

    The team will fold up just as they did Gridens last 5 games here. Gruden sucks.
    Bucs 22
    Falcons 29

    1. 8.1

      matador

      The record suggests that Licht sucks. And that Koetter sucks. But I imagine you want them to stay. The ‘collapse’ to 9-7 (looks awfully good vs the last decade) was on Kiffin’s poor handling of the situation.

      Winston is a ticking time bomb. Hopefully we figure out how to rewire him before he detonates and blows up our salary cap. An OL and an experienced coach may be able to do that. Licht and Koetter can offer neither.

      Or Winston may be able to figure it out himself with a little more experience and maturity but I fear that would happen despite, not because of, Koetter.

  9. 9

    scubog

    I don’t do much score predicting because I learned a long time ago that using logic can often be illogical. Plus, I’m a bit of a positive thinker, so my forecasts are usually swayed by my team loyalty. Of course the Bucs have no chance tonight. That’s what everyone says. We’ve all crossed the word “upset” right out of the dictionary.

    As always, I predict we will be invaded by the Falcons fans who were planning to drive instead of fly out of their airport that must be the basis of the song, The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” There will be a lot of red clay on the tires in the parking lots. Unlike the fans cheering for those northern teams, the Dirty Birds fans don’t typically live here.

    In spite of the insurmountable odds, I still have hope, but also predict the Bucs will provide the charity to the Falcons.

    I predict it will be Devonta, not Julio , who does the most damage against our weakened defense. I really liked him coming out of college and was disappointed we didn’t draft him when we had the chance. I hope our supposed run stuffers, Gholston and Baker earn at least a piece of their inflated salaries. Their salary per tackle (forget a sack) must be off the charts.

    I’m hoping our faux offensive coordinator(s) figure out how to use Brate and Howard at the same time. Right now it seems we are telegraphing pass or run by the TE grouping. Then again there’s the seeming insistence that Doug Martin comes out of the tunnel to get the Falcons defenders to start laughing with his less than 3 yards per carry average. His salary per yard must lead the league. I hope Koetter figures out that # 22 is not the 2015 version.

    I sure hope we find a way to keep Mike Evans upright after he makes the catch. His YAC must be the lowest in the league. Perhaps Licht (or whomever is the GM) should note that Mike “falls down and goes boom” right after he snatches the ball, in his discussions with Mike’s agent.

    I hope Patrick Murray continues to make all of his kicks so Jason Licht (or whomever is the GM) doesn’t draft another kicker.

    And finally, I hope it doesn’t snow.

    1. 9.1

      Horse

      Scubog; good one, you always keep it light and some of us need the humor like me. I just can’t remember when there was so much high expectations and now it’s shameful. We’ve been con before, but oh not again! Some of us have been in denail for awhile, but not now! This team is no team and they’re mostly talk with fat pay checks. Right now the best thing for us is to be able to obtain spot somewhere between 5-7 in the draft. Not sure if the top 2 DE’s will be there, but the OL, DB, RB should be there. Go Bucs, keep the losses rolling and lets hope for a more successful 2018.

  10. 10

    Naplesfan

    As always, upsets happen. But an easy prediction now is that the Bucs lose this and the other two remaining games on the schedule and finish 4-12. A coaching change will ensue. Possibly GM too.

    Gotta tell ya, Bucs fans are like the weirdest fans on the planet. So many Gruden haters, the guy who not only delivered our sole Super Bowl championship but also three division championships in the always competitive, always churning NFC South .. more than any of his contemporaries had delivered in the first seven seasons of the division. Yet some people always attempt to deny the undeniable facts, and heap untold amounts of hate on the guy.

    Bucs fans are just weird.

    1. 10.1

      Horse

      why do you have to use the word haters when someone disagrees with your thinking? I don’t hate anyone. I look at Gruden first year as luckly. We had a very solid defense which was usually the reason why we had wins for years; got spoiled where we didn’t appreciate Dungy would get us to the Playoffs and not quite go all the way; Gruden had coached the Raiders the year before and new all their plays; Oakland starting Center went missing due to mental health reason the night before the games; it was just our time and all we needed was some minor adjustments on offense which Gruden did. I’m happy we won the Superbowl! Too bad we never got close to it again with Gruden coaching; why was that? Just not there about Gruden yet. I like Gruden and respect him and i don’t believe hate is what it’s about Naplesfan . I’m surprise you use the word hate as you regularly don’t appear to be that way.

      1. 10.1.1

        matador

        “all we needed was some minor adjustments on offense…”

        Upon your return to Earth and discharge from quarantine I would love for you to elaborate

      2. 10.1.2

        Naplesfan

        Sorry – your same old/same old silly excuses to hate on Gruden just don’t hold water, never did

        Gruden didn’t coach the Raiders in 2002-2003, and therefore his playbook the years before was entirely different than the replacement coach’s playbook. All head coaches, especially those who act as their own offensive coordinators, have their own playbook That’s what head coaches do.

        Gruden did terrifically well even after his SB championship season, with three more winning seasons and two more division championships – of which we have had zero since he was fired stupidly by the Glazers.

        The negligent salary cap management of McKay, and loss of the top two rounds of two consecutive drafts, also made it impossible to repeat in 2003 and 2004. Add to that the Glazers financial mismanagement of the Bucs as they tried to make up for humongous financial losses from Manchester United resulted in the Bucs featuring some of the lowest payroll teams in the NFL (that was back before the league established salary floors as well as caps). For example, the year when Gruden lost his job, the salary cap was $123M yet the Bucs only spent $90M on payroll. Yet he still finished his last two seasons with winning records and a division championship. The Glazers fired Gruden mostly to save money, paying his replacement 1/4 what they were paying Gruden.

        1. 10.1.2.1

          Horse

          You don’t think I know that? I’ve been a hardcore Buc Fan since 1976 and have been to many games and have followed the Bucs religiously. Hate isn’t in my vocabulary; enjoy your word Naplefan. Again if Gruden is hired i would support him; just not sure about he’s the best choice or not.

  11. 11

    Horse

    Matador, Gruden picked up 2 OL, 1Te, 1 WR,1 RB; what makes you think Dungy wouldn’t had made some offensive changes too? Yes it was the last piece of the puzzle, but the main reason was our defense which actually got dominating towards the last half of the season and continued it during the Playoffs and Superbowl. If Gruden is the Coach that is picked, I’m not going to be against it.

  12. 12

    surferdudes

    The argument between who was better Gruden, or Dungy, is silly. They both were very good coaches, and either one would be light years better then what we’ve had since. If Gruden won the S.B. with Dungy’s team, he did something Dungy himself couldn’t do with numerous tries, right? Ask yourself if Dungy would’ve won a S.B. without Manning, and offensive guru Tom Moore. That Indy team might’ve had Dungy’s defense, but it sure wasn’t his offense. I don’t know who the next O.C., D.C., out there is going to be the next Dungy, or Gruden. For every McVay, there are more Gus Bradleys. Bring back Gruden, you are going to get a proven coach. You are going to get a relentless worker, a guy who will have his team prepared every week. A guy who’s won it all, but with age will bring a better wisdom. I can’t think of a better choice for Tampa then their native son.

    1. 12.1

      Horse

      Surferdudes; I’m going to support him. My main arguments with Naplesfan mantra Gruden was great and Dungy didn’t get us there. I’m just trying to defend Dungy’s past which was next to Gruden the best thing that ever happened to the Bucs.

