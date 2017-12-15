Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 52: The Untold Stories Of Scott Reynolds And Jon Gruden

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this week’s odd-scheduled, Friday, Monday Night Football week edition of the Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds and Trevor Sikkema go duo with Mark Cook M.I.A. The Two talk everything Koetter and Winston with reports of s fracture relationship, and then Scott, who has covered Jon Gruden during his entire time in Tampa Bay, tell two stories you’ve never heard before involving the Super Bowl winning head coach.