2017 Alabama Pro Day Recap: O.J. Howard To Meet With Bucs In Tampa

About the author

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

7 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    Call the IT department. No info in the post.
    GO BUCS

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    Good – OJ is clearly a potential first rounder for the Bucs.

    0
    -1
    Rating: -1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of jongruden

    jongruden

    OJ is a huge talent who can do it all as a TE when he ran past Clemson Defense and the secondary could not catch him I said this guy is a special talent, if we get him we may have a top 3 offense

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of magoobee

    magoobee

    The 2 guys I wanted the Bucs to draft that were projected to be there at #19 were Corey Davis & OJ Howard. Now both have moved way up the draft board, so they will not be there.

    Assuming neither will be there, I would trade down and pick up an additional 2nd & 3rd. Then Draft Joe Mixon with one of those 2nd rounders.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of Dude

    Dude

    I like Howard a lot and think he would be an excellent fit for the Bucs, but unfortunately, I don’t think he will get past the Saints. Especially now with them putting Cooks up on the trade block. I think they are going to try and get Howard, and one of the WR’s if they unload Cook for that first round draft pick their looking for. Even if they don’t trade Cook, I just have a feeling their going to take Howard. I hope not though.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 5.1
      Profile photo of cgmaster27

      cgmaster27

      I’m more worried about the Titans than any other team when it comes to Howard.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  6. 6
    Profile photo of cgmaster27

    cgmaster27

    The more and more I see this guy, the more and more I would love to see him in Pewter.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version