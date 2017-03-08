2017 Defensive Free Agency Preview And Potential Bucs’ Targets

About the author

Profile photo of Mark Cook

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

4 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of Dude

    Dude

    I think Conte is worth bringing back also. Just like the defense started to gel and get a grip on Smith’s defense about half-way through the season, I think Conte was a part of that and was playing pretty good up until his injury. He was always around the ball, and he’s a hustler. I would like to see the Bucs bring both of them back short term, draft a safety, and let the year play out to see which one is worth signing to a longer contract. If at all…

    +4
    -3
    Rating: +1. From 7 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of chetthevette

      chetthevette

      Agree totally Dude.
      Abide.
      GO BUCS

      +4
      0
      Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
    2. 1.2
      Profile photo of plopes808

      plopes808

      Agreed 100%

      +3
      0
      Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
      1. 1.2.1
        Profile photo of inspecto

        inspecto

        me too == stand pat and draft a safty

        +3
        0
        Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
        Please wait...
        Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version