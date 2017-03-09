Bears To Land Bucs Glennon

13 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of wnb0395

    wnb0395

    Good Luck to Glennon. I wish him all the best. Now we will be able to see how good or bad he really is. I personally think this kid has a bright future, maybe not a pro bowler but at least a solid starter.

  2. 2
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    Good for Mike! I really hope he succeeds in Chicago. He was always a good teammate here in Tampa, but never destined to start here unless filling in for an injured Winston, which we hope never to see!

  3. 3
    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    Mike Glennon will be missed. Never a bad word about anybody or anything. Acted like a man throughout his stay in Tampa. Hope he has great success in Chicago, and I hope Chicago realizes how good of a dude he is.
    Congratulations Mike. You are one rich MOFO now.
    GO BUCS

  4. 4
    Profile photo of jongruden

    jongruden

    Glennon is not starter material but a reliable back up he got bank today all it takes is one team to believe in you look at Osweiler

    1. 4.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      Or look at the 1998 St. Louis Rams, and Kurt Warner (Super Bowl MVP, voted HOF on first eligibility … and zero NFL starts prior to his arrival in St. Louis … obviously only “backup material” based on his record from 1994-1997).

  5. 5
    Profile photo of magoobee

    magoobee

    So the Bucs will get an extra 3rd?

    1. 5.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      Yup – next year

    2. 5.2
      Profile photo of pinkstob

      pinkstob

      So long as we don’t sign too many expensive FA’s. Glennon’s getting $15 million/year and we’ll see what we sign Jackson for. Maybe $10.5 or $11 million/year? I’d love to finally get a good compensatory pick but we’ll see if we sign players where the sum of the salaries goes above $15 million/year. That’s not exaaactly how it works, but it’s a rough estimate until we see how much starting time the players we sign get and the starting time that Glennon gets this season.

  6. 6
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    Crazy!!!. I think I see the problem with the Bears? The GM!

  7. 7
    Profile photo of pinkstob

    pinkstob

    $15 million a year for Glennon? He’s in our conference as well? Well, that’s one win that’s guaranteed for this year. I’ve been looking forward to this day…the day I finally stop hearing Glennon and Bucs in the same sentence. Go Bucs!!

    1. 7.1
      Profile photo of cgmaster27

      cgmaster27

      Couldn’t believe the numbers when I saw them. But again , after the Brock deal last year, teams are absolutely trying anything to find a backup. Good for Glennon to get paid, but he will never lead a team to the playoffs.

    2. 7.2
      Profile photo of scubog

      scubog

      Is this a hint that you’re ready to buy that Winston jersey Pink?

      1. 7.2.1
        Profile photo of pinkstob

        pinkstob

        Lol! Two years down, one to go in terms of me posting what I think about Winston and whether we can win a Super Bowl with him, which is all that matters to me in terms of wanting to keep him or not.

