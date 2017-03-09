Bears To Land Bucs Glennon

Despite their best efforts to retain quarterback Mike Glennon, the allure of being a starter once again was too much for Tampa Bay to compete with – and twice as much money didn’t help either.

Glennon, a 2013, third round draft pick by the Bucs, is reportedly set to join Chicago, and the deal is reported to be for three years, and $45 million with $19 million guaranteed.

The Bears will part ways with Jay Cutler, but sources in Chicago (announced via Ian Rapoport’s) say the signing of Glennon won’t prevent them from drafting a quarterback in the early rounds. Glennon’s reported contract will be for about $2mil per year less than what the Bears were previously paying Cutler. According to OverTheCap.com, the contract makes Glennon the 23rd highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

Glennon will have the chance to play his former Tampa teammates this season as the Buccaneers will face off against the Bears in Raymond James for the second year in a row in 2017. The Bucs were victorious in last year’s meeting, 36-10, and a big reason for that was the poor quarterback play of Jay Cutler. The exact date of Glennon’s homecoming has not been finalized yet via the league schedule.

Glennon played in 21 career games for Tampa Bay and has threw for 4,100 yards with 30 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.

The former N.C. State star was thrust into action as a rookie following the release of former Bucs QB Josh Freeman. As a rookie, Glennon threw for 2,608 yards and 19 touchdowns with just nine interceptions.