2017 NFL Combine Five Up, Five Down: Offensive Line And Running Back

As the interview room was more lively than ever today, it was also the first day of on-the-field workouts for the 2017 NFL Combine. Running backs and offensive linemen took the field in Lucas Oil Stadium today, and with all the drills run and all the number official, here are five players who helped themselves and five players whose stock probably dropped following the day’s events.

Five Up

STANFORD RB CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY

McCaffrey solidified himself as a first rounder today. He looked incredibly natural during drills, and tested very well athletically to make up for a low bench rep number on Thursday. He had a broad jump of 10-feet one-inch, a vertical jump of 37.5 inches and an official 40-yard dash time of 4.48. He also had a 6.57 3-cone, which was the second best by a running back since 2003.

UTAH OT GARETT BOLLES

In an offensive line class that has a bad narrative, Garett Bolles showed why he should be considered to be near or at the top of the tackle class, and why that shouldn’t be a worry. His 9-foot, 5-inch broad jump was the most of any offensive lineman, and his 4.95 official 40-yard dash time was right at the top of the group.

TENNESSEE RB ALVIN KAMARA

Kamara had arguably the best day of all of the running backs. He posted an insane 39.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, 6-inch broad jump as well. His 4.56 40-yard dash time wasn’t blazing, but that’s not where he wins anyways. He made money today.

WESTERN KENTUCKY OT/OG FORREST LAMP

Lamp came into the combine as the most versatile offensive lineman in the class because his stock is high as both a tackle and a guard. He’ll most likely play guard in the NFL, and if that’s the case, his athletic scores today translate very well. His 5-flat 40-yard dash time with a 1.75 10-yard split checks the box for a lineman of his size. Plus, his 34 reps on the bench press were second-most form the offensive line group.

ALABAMA OT CAM ROBINSON

The narrative on Cam Robinson has been all over the place this season, but during his combine workouts he reminded people of why he was considered to be a first round pick back in the preseason. His 5.16 40-yard dash time with a 1.78 10-yard split was great for a tackle, and he showed he was light on his feet during drills. He has a shot to be the top offensive tackle taken.

Five Down

WISCONSIN RB COREY CLEMENT

Clement had a pretty had a pretty bad day athletically. His 4.68 official 40-yard dash was one of the slowest of all running backs. He also only jumped 28.5 inches in the vertical jump, and jumped as far as offensive lineman Garett Bolles in the broad jump (9-feet, 6-inches). Not a good day for him.

OKLAHOMA RB SAMAJE PERINE

Samaje Perine was never going to be a fast guy, but I still wouldn’t say his 4.65 40-yard dash was a great time to have. His vertical jump of 33 inches still shows he has some explosiveness for his size (which is big). His numbers confirmed what we thought of him, but part of me hoped he’d be faster – which would have solidified himself as a Top 5 back in this class.

FLORIDA OT DAVID SHARPE

Sharpe’s 5.44 40-yard dash was not great, along with his 1.90 10-yard split, especially when other players in the class are putting up numbers much less than that. Even more disappointing than that was his 20.5 inch vertical jump. He’s a tackle, and tackles are big boys, but these players have to stay in front of some of the most athletic freaks in the world in NFL pass rushers. You’d like to see more athleticism to mirror.

USC OG DAVID MAMA

David Mama’s 5.84 40-yard dash time was the slowest out of the entire offensive linemen group. His 5.38 short shuttle was also the slowest of the bunch. The Combine isn’t exactly complimenting to these kinds of players, but it’s not good when your athleticism is exposed that badly compared to your peers.

LSU RB LEONARD FOURNETTE

Let me start by saying this: Fournette did not have a bad day. However, when you try to compare him to Adrian Peterson, yes, his day was bad. At 240 pounds, Fournette running a 4.51 is fine – though him jumping only 28 inches in the vertical jump is worrisome to some no matter the weight. He’s quite athletic for a man his size, but he is no generational talent athletically. For that, his stock is down to a realistic level after Friday, however it is doubtful it affects where he end up selected in April. Most boards are set by game film, not vertical jumping measurements.