2017 NFL Combine Five Up, Five Down: Quarterbacks, Tight Ends, Wide Receivers

About the author

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

13 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of chefboho

    chefboho

    This tight end class is unreal from a physical standpoint. There’s at least 3 on here that I wouldn’t mind seeing in this team (Howard, njoku, engram) this will be a draft where we should still have the opportunity to get a great player to help this team.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    Players interviewed at the Combine so far per WalterFootball.com

    Michael Roberts, TE, Toledo (COM)
    Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss (COM)
    David Njoku, TE, Miami (COM)
    Curtis Samuel, RB/WR, Ohio State (COM)
    JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC (COM)
    Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE/3-4DE, Villanova (COM)
    Caleb Brantley, DT/NT, Florida (COM)
    Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida (COM)

    Looks like we may be in the WR/TE market. Still too early to tell! Will update again at the end of the day.

    Thought I would pass on a Buc rumor via RotoWorld. Their words, not mine.

    According to Draft Analyst’s Tony Pauline, the “belief” among league personnel at the Combine is free agent WR DeSean Jackson will sign with the Bucs.
    Vertical speedster Jackson would be an ideal stylistic complement to Mike Evans in Tampa Bay, and prevent Evans from facing the double teams he commanded more and more as last season progressed. Although Jackson is 30 years old, he can still lift the lid. He has led the NFL in yards per reception in two of the last three seasons. Pauline expects D-Jax to land $12 million annually.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 2.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      thanks, mac … enjoy your info always!

      Getting Jackson is, well, completely logical for both the Bucs and for Jackson. It just makes too much sense to discount … but of course, that’s up to Jason Licht and Jacskon. We’ll probably know the result in just two or three days,

      What I would dearly love to see is the Bucs sigh Jackson as our no. 2 WR, then draft either John Ross or OJ Howard in the first. My god, we’d have quite possibly the best receiver corps in the NFL! Both Dirk Koetter and Jameis Winston would be in seventh heaven.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    For those here, including the PR writers and many commenters here, who have been discounting John Ross because of his knee injury two years ago, it’s pretty obvious that his knees are as good as anybody’s in the draft, after posting the fastest 40 yard time in combine history.

    His current shoulder issue (torn labrum) is not a big deal at all, it’s an easy surgical fix with over 90% recovering entirely within a few months, easily in time for pre-season. It’s the same surgery that Noah Spence will have or already has had.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 3.1
      Profile photo of cgmaster27

      cgmaster27

      I have a few problems with Ross, 1, you don’t draft a slot receiver in the first round. 2 it doesn’t matter what his 40 time was, he will never be running straight like that ever. 3 he’s the definition of a 1 year wonder. Until last year he had 5 tds and 1 full season missed.
      And finally let’s look at that production. 3/4 of his stats are against horrible PAC 12 defenses. Not one ranked in the top 25 in college in terms of total defense outside of Stanford . And then he played bama and we al know how that turned out. That’s exactly how he’ll be played in the pros. As for injuries I’ve heard everyone knock cook for injuries and then to want to take this guy? Heck he hurt himself running his 40.
      I’m glad he ran that fast as that’ll make him go before us.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
      1. 3.1.1
        Profile photo of Naplesfan

        Naplesfan

        Ross would be drafted as a wide receiver, to be paired with Mike Evans. He would provide the complementary speed that has been missing for a decade on the Bucs, after Joey Galloway retired.

        The things you write about Ross’s competition are absolutely meaningless, just as true of your favorite Dalvin Cook or the star players of any team in the top 10 in the NCAA – no college team faces more than a couple or three quality teams in any season. You’re just throwing stuff at the wall and hoping it sticks, CG.

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
        Please wait...
        Report user
      2. 3.1.2
        Profile photo of jongruden

        jongruden

        Cg- Where is Desean Jackson from ? You either have talent or you don’t Ross does doesn’t matter its against Pac-12 or not the guy is a burner great return man as well and no I’m not a Husky Fan ha

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
        Please wait...
        Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of jme0151

    jme0151

    I am glad we are looking at Marlin Mack and the TE from Ol Miss. WR is wide open. I see noway Ross falls to us.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 4.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      Most of the mock drafters had Ross down to the end of round 1 or early round 2 prior to the Combine … no doubt Ross will move up from where he was because of his Combine stats, but it is still easily plausible he’ll be there at 19 … he won’t zoom to the top 10 for sure, probably somewhere in the middle of round 1 (picks 11-20) where it’s not a reach that he would be available to the Bucs.

      On the other hand, I wouldn’t trade up for Ross either, it’s just not worth it to move up and give up picks. OJ Howard may very well be there, and now Mike Williams seems to be on a somewhat downward trajectory so he might also be available. More than a 50% probability that one of those three is still there at no. 19.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
    2. 4.2
      Profile photo of cgmaster27

      cgmaster27

      I’ve been a fan if Engram from ole miss I for some time and was hoping he would drop to us in the second. Not so sure any more.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of MIArmysoldier

    MIArmysoldier

    id like to see DJax come here, then draft Howard- kids a beast… add those two to Evans, Humphries, who I feel is becoming our version Wes Welker, and Brate who, if he can keep the back healthy, will have an awesome season… then resign Jaquizz for a few years and Martin to a restructured “prove it” (again) contract – we’d have an offense that would give DC’s fits… absolute screaming fits. It’d be fun and hilarious to watch…

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  6. 6
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    More rumor mongering on DJax. This time from The Pewter Plank. Now keep in mind fellas I have no way to verify this Sh…..eerr stuff. I copy it and pass it along just the lil ole lady at the backyard fence. So if none of this happens, I don’ know nuthin bout nuthin. lol

    Lake Lewis Jr. of Redskins Wire – a division of USA Today – has said that Jackson will be flying to Tampa when the legal tampering period begins next week to see what can be worked out. Lewis states;

    “Jackson could be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the beginning of the free agency signing period which is Thursday, March 9th. I was told he is flying to Tampa mid-week during the “legal tampering” period where free agents can negotiate openly with other teams.”

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  7. 7
    Profile photo of David DeLeon

    David DeLeon

    Hearing the Bucs signed Jackson would be nice on Thursday. But after this combine I feel pretty good that we will get a stud at 19, or even if we drop down a couple picks.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version