2017 NFL Combine Five Up, Five Down: Quarterbacks, Tight Ends, Wide Receivers

Day two of on-the-field workout gave us broken records, de-bunked stocks and some of the most athletic players in the entire draft. With a little help from NDT Scouting, here’s how the final offensive players measured athletically.

Five Up

WASHINGTON WR JOHN ROSS

Ross was the biggest winner of the day for breaking Chris Johnson’s long-standing record 40-yard dash time of 4.24 by running a 4.22 official. Being in the media room for that moment was awesome. Ross’ run was by far the most anticipated, and when that 4.22 number flashed on the board, it was as loud as the room has been all week. Along with his blazing 4.22, Ross recorded an 11-feet, one-inch broad jump and a 37-inch vertical jump. We all knew he was fast, but anytime a guy proves he’s the fastest ever, their stock goes up.

ALABAMA TE O.J. HOWARD

To start his testing day, Howard only jumped 30 inches in the vert. But, after that, he got back on track with a 4.51 40-yard dash (same as Fournette’s) and looked great in the pass-catching gauntlet. He’s the guy we think he is. He’s passed every test.

MIAMI TE DAVID NJOKU

Njoku came to Indianapolis as the sleeper prospect to be the most athletic offensive player, and he left his workouts with that title in hand. According to NDT Scouting‘s PSAR (Physical-Size Athleticism Rating), Njoku scored the highest score of all the offensive players the athletic metric grade. On a scale where 9 is the perfect score, Njoku scored an 8.06, the best from 2017. His 11-feet, 1-inch broad jump was the second best of all tight ends since 2006, and his 37.5-inch vert was also one of the highest from his position.

PENN STATE WR CHRIS GODWIN

Chris Godwin had a fantastic day when it came to on-the-field drills. His 4.42 40-yard dash was near the top of the wide receiver group and his 36-inch vertical jump just proves he has the athleticism to go after passes in the air at the sidelines. He was a big part of Penn State’s offensive because of that.

OLE MISS TE EVAN ENGRAM

The Bucs are looking to add a second tight end to enhance their mismatch potential in the passing game, and if they can’t get their hands on Howard or Njoku, Engram proved today (and at the Senior Bowl) that he should be talked about as a worthy offensive piece to add in this class. His 4.43 40-yard dash was very impressive, as was his 36-inch vertical jump. He’s a true weapon as a move tight end who can also be a slot receiver in the red zone.

Five Down

WEST VIRGINIA WR SHELTON GIBSON

Shelton Gibson had a rough day. For a player who made his money in college for making plays down the field, his athletic numbers did not reflect what you’d like to see from a shorter player with such a skill set. His 4.50 40-yard dash was a big surprise, to me, and not in a good way. To follow it up, he only jumped 32 inches in the vertical test. Numbers aren’t everything, and Gibson has some very nice tape, but these numbers did not help him move up boards.

NOTRE DAME QB DESHONE KIZER

The Combine isn’t the right place to judge quarterbacks, but there are little things you can notice about natural athleticism and even in natural throwing tendencies that you can pick up on. Kizer’s 4.84 40-yard dash wasn’t great, but he’s more of a mobile guy with pads on. He was also off with his on-the-field throws. You have to take those kinds of things with a grain of salt (and I do), but even if things are teachable, he didn’t look as comfortable as I hoped he would.

EASTERN MICHIGAN WR COOPER KUPP

According to NDT Scouting’s PSAR metric, Kupp scored a 4.90 out of 9 when it came to athletic test. That’s pretty bad. Kupp was labeled the best prospect at the Senior Bowl this year – which was wrong. His 4.62 40-yard dash was one of the lower times of the wide receiver group, and his 31-inch vertical jump was lower as well. He was never going to be a guy who tests well, but when you carry the narrative he did, it’s still a disappointment. After this weekend, I think his stock declined and leveled out as a round three or four guy.

VIRGINIA TECH WR ISAIAH FORD

Isaiah Ford, like Shelton Gibson, is a deep threat player who did not test well when it came to explosiveness. He, like Kupp, ran a 4.61, but tested better in the jumps with a 35.5 inches. I still like him, but other guys like Josh Reynolds and Zay Jones passed him today, in my opinion.

WESTERN KENTUCKY WR TAYWAN TAYLOR

Taywan Taylor is another guy who I thought would test better athletically. His 6.21 NDT PSAR score wasn’t great, but I think his tape showed plenty to overcome those numbers from a single weekend. I do have him on the down list because I think teams believed he would be more explosive, but I don’t think his stock will be drastically affected.