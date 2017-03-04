(Audio) Cook On 620 WDAE Talks Bucs Draft, Free Agency And More

Mark Cook joined Ronnie and TKras last week on 620 WDAE and talked all things Bucs, including Dalvin Cook, free agency and more. Click the link below to listen to the full appearance.
Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com
Mark, I know you’re an FSU homer but, truth be told, some great talent comes out of that school. We need a back, and Cook is arguably one of the best in this draft. We needed a Q.B., Winston was considered by all to be the first, or second best player in the draft. Cooks a special talent. People dogged Jameis for not checking the ball down more last year, my question is to who? Doug was never the greatest at catching the ball out of the backfield, add to the fact him, and Sims weren’t on the field all that much last year. Rodgers missed time, that didn’t leave J.W. many options to check down to. With Cook, or a guy like Macaffery, Jameis might not have to keep forcing throws down field. So I’m O.K. with you pimping FSU players. Scott on the other hand talking up K state players is another story,lol.
I know people are down on the NFL career length of RBs, but I don’t care if Dalvin only plays 5 years. If it is at a Pro Bowl level, this team goes deep in the playoffs and maybe wins a Super Bowl, for the reason you mentioned. Will make Jameis better and open things up for the offense. And there IS a reason guys are predicted to go in the fourth or fifth round. It is because they are not AS GOOD as the ones ranked ahead of them.
Dysfunctional PC is killing this country. Open your mouth and in today’s culture and 90% of the time you can find someone offended. Doesn’t matter if they are mentally ill and full of sheet.
They are offended and we must express our sanctimonious moral outrage. There was a time where the expression was “Sticks and Stones will break my bones but names will never hurt me” sigh….
Clearly words are more important today to the snowflake/cupcake generation but over 35 year-olds? GOOD LORD!
As to claims of Mark being a FSU homer and that reflecting his viewpoint? Give me a break!
I am a passionate FSU fan and loved the VH pick as well as recognizing the greatness of an Emmitt Smith or Warren Sapp.
Bottom line despite my dislike of UF and UM at the college level I welcome them all if they can become great buc players.
This Winston and Cook false narrative is disgusting and repulsive.
Cook will be long gone before the Bucs pick, Personally, I hope they get OJ Howard.
Yeah I agree, DC will be gone. And thanks for sticking up for me. I am not pimping Demarcus Walker. While I think he is a terrific young man and was great in college, I don’t see a 12 sack a year NFL guy. High motor, hard worker, great teammate, but more of a Adrian Clayborn type numbers career in my opinion. And I picked VHIII the morning of the draft on WDAE last year. Loved the pick. I also like Corn Elder a lot from Miami, and think Wilson and Tabor from UF might both be better than Hargreaves. I am with you. Once the college rivalry days are over, so is my bias.
I like Elder, Tabor, and Wilson.
Also, prefer Caleb Brantley over Walker as it relates to the Bucs. Walker is kind of tweener and I agree with the Clayborn comparison. Still think Cook will be long gone by 19. I would like to see Deshawn Jackson and OJ Howard as the first pick. McCaffrey in the second would be great but I bet he also will be gone.
As to FSU vs UF, everyone that has lived in this area as long as I have know where most of the media’s loyalty lies and that is still UF.
Anything happens in Gainesville and it is nothing but crickets.
Not sure what the diatribe about political correctness was all about. But since you brought it up, being “politically correct” is just the uber right’s way of protesting that they have to be polite in public. I actually love the Ronnie and Tkras show and consider it far superior to the Ron and TJ show which airs afterward. I have always liked Ron Diaz’s personality but both of them, especially JP Peterson make so many mistakes remembering incidents and trying to state alternate facts that it gets unnerving. One moment they are complaining about the rules being changed in the NFL to protect the players and the next moment they are worried about players getting concussions and suffering long term health problems. Uhhhhh, hey you guys, the two are related.
I didn’t quite get that PC reference either Dr.D, but I was in no way offended or motivated to call out anyone who’s views might differ from mine. Perhaps he just wanted to weave it into his comment like you so often do to subtly offend the “uber right”.
Sorry, meant to type JP, not TJ.
The PC thing was about the Winston thing that I talked about on the audio with Ronnie and TKras
