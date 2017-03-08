2017 Oklahoma Sooners Pro Day Recap: Mixon, Perine, Westbrook

Though it came on day two of the pro day schedule, Oklahoma’s pro day was one of the most anticipated pro days of the entire draft process due to running back Joe Mixon not being invited to the NFL Combine as a result of his incident where he punched and injured a female.

This was the first time NFL teams would be able to put Mixon – who was one of the most coveted backs in the country before the video came out of his incident – through athletic tests.

Here are the results (updated live) from the pro day in Norman from Mixon and other Sooners prospects.

RB JOE MIXON

Height: 6-0

Weight: 228 lbs.

40-yard dash: 4.43

Vertical jump: 35 inches

Broad jump: 9’10”

Bench: 21

Short shuttle: 4.25

3-cone: 7.00

WR DEDE WESTBROOK

Height: 5-11

Weight: 174 lbs.

40-yard dash: 4.34

Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

Broad jump: 10′

Bench: 8

Short shuttle: 4.34

3-cone: 7.24

RB SAMAJE PERINE

Height: 5-11

Weight: 233 lbs.

40-yard dash: 4.59

Vert: DNP

Broad: DNP

Bench: DNP

Short shuttle: DNP

3-cone: DNP

LB JORDAN EVANS

Height: 6-2

Weight: 232 lbs.

40-yard dash: 4.50

Vertical jump: 38.5 inches

Broad jump: 9’11”

Bench: 19

Short shuttle: 4.28

3-cone: 7.03

WR GENO LEWIS

Height: 6-1

Weight: 203 lbs.

40-yard dash: 4.60

Vertical jump: 38.5 inches

Broad jump: 10’9″

Bench: 9

Short shuttle: 4.44

3-cone: 7.15

DT CHARLES WALKER

Height:

Weight:

40-yard dash: DNP

Vert: DNP

Broad: DNP

Bench: DNP

Short shuttle: DNP

3-cone: DNP

The number results for Mixon are very impressive, as most expected them to be. If not for his past, he might have been the first running back off the board this year. Not to mention he’s one of the youngest players in the entire draft at just 20 years old and will barely even 21 by the time training camp will start.

When it comes to the Buccaneers, however, drafting Mixon would be a long shot. From what we’ve been told and noticing which prospects the team has and has not interviewed throughout the draft process, Mixon’s history is something they don’t seem to want any part of. Mixon won’t go in the first round, but he will go soon after to one of the many teams who have shown interest.

As far as the other prospects, Westbrook showed off the explosiveness that made him a Heisman finalist this year, but he, too, has a past that I doubt the Buccaneers want to bring on. Linebacker Jordan Evans looked very athletic in his drills today, as did the wide receiver opposite Westbrook, Geno Lewis.