2017 Offensive Free Agency Preview And Potential Bucs’ Targets

About the author

Profile photo of Mark Cook

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

16 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of makski

    makski

    Here is my free agent wish list. Obviously, can’t get all of these players, but I am hoping for some to come in and make a difference. I think D Jackson will be too expensive, but would like it a lot if we were able to sign him. I am a little worried about his attitude, but he would be a good addition for Winston. My alternative WR for Winston, if we can’t land Jackson is K Britt. I really like his size and it would be more like what we are losing in VJax. He would be a very capable #2 WR. I then would love to get SS T Jefferson to help our secondary out. He would be my #1 free agent priority. Then, I would love to get C. Baker or N Fairley to play DT next to G McCoy. That would give us a really good push up the middle and neither should break the bank. Then, for some TE depth, I would get J Doyle. Again, good solid depth without breaking the bank. Most of these FA acquisitions would fall right in line with the Bucs not spending a lot on the tier 1 guys. The only splash I would make would be for the Safety.

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of wnb0395

      wnb0395

      I couldn’t agree more with you. I like Doyle at TE a lot more than Willson with 2 l’s . I think he is a better TE and should have been at least 4th on Marks list of avaliable TE’s. Kenny Stills wouldn’t be a bad choice if Jackson is to expensive also. We def need to address DT and Safety in FA also. I just think Jefferson is to expensive. I wouldn’t mind Micah Hyde or church at SS. They would probably be a little cheaper.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of bEubanks11

    bEubanks11

    TE Luke Willson (two L’s) is better than people give him credit for. At 6-5 250 he runs a 4.5 – 40 and has good hands. Used correctly, he could be very effective and inexpensive!

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 2.1
      Profile photo of Matthew

      Matthew

      I totally agree with this Willson would be a perfect TE2 for the Bucs, make it happen Jason!

      +3
      0
      Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
    2. 2.2
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      Willson is a good choice, probably not too expensive either.

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of Michael WestDominguez

    Michael WestDominguez

    I could be wrong here but my belief is that the Bucs are addressing WR, secondary and D-line in free agency and then I see them leaving all the AP talk behind and not addressing the running back situation until the draft IN WHICH, I think if we are getting some quality players in free agency to fill some of the holes, Licht is gearing up to move UP in the first round of the draft to take Dalvin Cook IF he does not fall to 19 which I don’t think he will.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    We have to get a new deal done for Evans that will make him one of the highest paid receivers in the league. I don’t see the Bucs adding a high priced F.A. wide out for that reason. It would be better having your number one getting paid while having a long term cheap #2 playing opposite. This draft is deep at the position so why pay for a thirty year old who doesn’t like to practice? Rookie receivers have come in and contributed to their clubs right away, so I reject the notion that we’d have to wait on their development. For example, Mike Williams, or Cory Davis could have instant success playing along side Evans, and Winston being in his 3rd season in this offense. While we need play makers, we need them young enough to grow a long with the crew we already have in place. Let’s keep building for the long haul instead of looking for a quick fix. When Chip Kelly was hired as H.C. in Philly it was assumed his offense was a perfect fit for Jackson, yet Kelly couldn’t wait to get rid of him. Now the Skins don’t care if he walks? Something smells fishy to me.

    +1
    -1
    Rating: 0. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 4.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      There’s no rush at all to do a long term deal with Mike Evans … he’s not going anywhere, we’ve got him for at least two more seasons without any negotiation at all if we exercise our fifth year option.

      We’ve got far bigger fish to fry than extending Mike Evans in 2017. A no. 2 WR, another TE, another DE or DT, more depth on the O-line (not a makeover, but more depth), another linebacker and a safety, and a running back.

      Evans is at the very bottom of the priority list for 2017.

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    Free agency is like a box of chocolates …. we never know what we’ll find til we unwrap it.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  6. 6
    Profile photo of jongruden

    jongruden

    Mark- I was starting to like you again till you said “Brandon Myers” for Bucs best bet, I don’t care that he knows the system what does that mean? The guy has been a huge disappointment for the Bucs has done virtually nothing he and Stocker are just faces on a roster sheet, lets raise the bar here in Tampa with what we expect for our players and stop settling for mediocrity at best

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 6.1
      Profile photo of Mark Cook

      Mark Cook

      Oh he isn’t my personal best bet. Just dying to forecast what the team will so. Why it’s called Bucs Best bet no Cook’s best bet.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      1. 6.1.1
        Profile photo of jongruden

        jongruden

        Fair enough

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
        Please wait...
        Report user
  7. 7
    Profile photo of e

    e

    I’d be very surprised if overpaying for Desean Jackson is going to work out for the Bucs. I don’t like the locker room presence with him and I think this will end up being a Revis 2.0 move.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  8. 8
    Profile photo of Dude

    Dude

    I think the Bucs should rework Martin’s deal to something more appealing to most teams and then try to trade him. He’s got some value to him, I’m sure of it. Why let him go for nothing. If no one bites then keep him around until camp, and then through an injury, or something, some team may be more willing to make a deal for him. If not then he might serve as a good backup to our newly drafted RB. We should have traded Glennon last year when we had a chance. Then we might of been in a better position to know what we have in Griffin this year. Luckily we didn’t need either of them. Take what you can get when you can get it, the rest always works itself out in the end!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 8.1
      Profile photo of plopes808

      plopes808

      While I agree on reworking Martin’s deal, I think we should keep him on. When he’s got his stuff together he is very productive. Hopefully this is his wakeup call and he becomes year 1 and 4 Martin in the future. A prove it deal works out great and we can still dump him if need be.

      As for Glennon, sure we could’ve traded him last year but hindsight is 20/20. If Winston had gone down we would be stuck with Griffin and we still have yet to find out what we have with him. Keeping Glennon was smart, and if not for the inflated QB market (surprising after the Osweiller fiasco) we probably would’ve made him the highest paid backup in the league.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
      1. 8.1.1
        Profile photo of Dude

        Dude

        You make some pretty good points plopes808. I agree Osweiller ruined it for teams wanting to keep their good backups, and he also ruined it for those QB’s like Glennon to go out and get a ridiculous deal like what he did. Well, I guess it looks like Glennon is going to get paid, but if Osweiller would have been better, Glennon probably would have even gotten more money.

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
        Please wait...
        Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version