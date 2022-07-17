When it comes to making an addition to the roster, most of the focus has been on what the Bucs will do at the tight end position after Rob Gronkowski announced – and then reaffirmed – his retirement.

The depth at outside linebacker has been a point of conversation as well. But with just five running backs on the roster and an open roster spot could the Bucs bring in more competition to the room.

Pewter Report recently broke down Tampa Bay’s running back room in our 2022 camp preview. And behind starter Leonard Fournette there are some question marks. While Fournette will receive a majority of the snaps, it will be important for the other backs on the roster to find ways to contribute elsewhere, especially Giovani Bernard, who is almost 31 and doesn’t play special teams. If the Bucs are going to add to the running back room, getting younger and adding special teams production should be at the forefront.

Three Free Agent Backs The Bucs Might Target

Corey Clement

Clement spent last season with the Cowboys racking up 140 yards on 33 carries. He added six receptions for 29 yards and touchdown and blocked a punt. However, the 27-year old running back logged 298 snaps on special teams on all four units. Clement had three special teams tackles and finished with a 75.2 grade per Pro Football Focus. He also had 11 kick returns for 215 yards, alhough he’s remembered most for his four catch, 100-yard and one touchdown performance in the 2018 Super Bowl. Clement is four years younger than Bernard and offers more special teams upside.

Buddy Howell

Howell isn’t going to give a team much as a pure rusher or receiver, but what he does offer is special teams upside. If Ke’Shawn Vaughn continues his progression and Rachaad White is the player we think he is, they will be vying for the No. 2 spot on the roster behind Fournette. That potentially leaves Howell as a fourth or fifth running back playing a primarily special teams role. Last season with the Rams, the 26-year old logged 161 snaps across all four units and made two tackles.

Justin Jackson

Perhaps the most intriguing name on this list, Jackson not only had the most special teams production, but also contributed as a runner and receiver with the Chargers. Last season the 26-year old back logged 124 special teams snaps across all four units and made six tackles. Jackson also added five kick reruns for 107 yards and a 21.4 yard return average. On offense he contributed 364 yards on the ground on 68 rushing attempts with two touchdowns. Adding 22 receptions through the air for 178 yards. He would give the Bucs a quality backup weapon out of the back field while contributing in all phases of special teams.