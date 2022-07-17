Bucs training camp is drawing near and it’s time to preview the Bucs roster position by position. Pewter Report will break down and examine each roster spot, the players on the depth chart and preview the outlook for the 2022 season.

The Bucs 2022 Camp Preview series moves to the defensive side of the ball with the defensive line.

Defensive Line:

The Bucs defensive line went through some changes this offseason but most of the core remains intact. Vita Vea made his first Pro Bowl, and is locked up on a long term deal. William Gholston had a career year getting after the quarterback last season and re-upped on a one-year contract. Rakeem Nunez-Roches provides a versatile backup along the line. While special team’s ace Pat O’Connor will look to build off a strong 2021 season.

The biggest change comes in the form of veteran Akiem Hicks replacing Ndamukong Suh in the line up. The Bucs wanted to get faster up front. With Hicks and rookie Logan Hall, they achieved that goal. Rounding out the roster is Benning Potoa’e, Willington Previlon and Mike Greene.

Vita Vea

Vea seemed to finally break through in 2021 with one of his best seasons as a pro. He had a career high four sacks and made his first Pro Bowl. With a huge contract extension kicking in, an uptick in his snap count should be on the horizon. Suh moving on means this is now Vea’s room. He’ll need to show he can be a leader of the defensive line and take on the responsibilities that go with it.

2021 Stats: 33 tackles, 5 for-a-loss, 4 sacks, 3 passes defended, and 1 fumble recovery.

William Gholston

In his third year in Todd Bowles defense, Gholston had his highest sack total of his career. One of the teams longest tenured players, he re-signed with the Bucs to a one-year $4.5 million deal. Gholston does all the dirty work along the defensive line without the recognition. Though one area he could stand to improve is splash plays. Where he has just three forced fumbles in his career.

2021 Stats: 36 tackles, 7 for-a-loss and 5 sacks.

Akiem Hicks

To say Hicks is a huge addition to the defensive line would be an understatement, both figuratively and physically. He adds speed and ability to get after the passer, without losing anything in run defense. The biggest knock on Hicks has been durability issues, missing seven games last season. If he stays healthy all year he can make a major impact along the defensive front. Not just in terms of his own production, but the rest of the defense as well.

2021 Stats: 25 tackles, 5 for-a-loss, and 5 sacks.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Nunez-Roches has been a steady backup along the line for the past four years. In 2020 he started 11 games while Vea was out with an ankle injury and had one start last year. Nacho brings intensity to the line as one of the biggest trash talkers on the team. While he didn’t register a sack, he had a career high 11 hurries last season.

2021 Stats: 19 tackles, 3 for-a-loss, and a forced fumble.

Logan Hall

The Bucs drafted Hall with the first pick in the second round to add speed and youth to the defensive line. At 6’6″, Hall’s height immediately stands out, but so does his speed in drills. His versatility to play multiple positions across the line should be utilized by the Bucs early as part of the rotation along the defensive line. With the signing of Hicks, Hall will be afforded time to learn the playbook and the speed of the NFL, while contributing off the bench.

2021 College Stats: 43 tackles, 9.5 for-a-loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Pat O’Connor

O’Connor has been a steady force on special teams since joining the team. Last season saw his snap count increase as he got more pass rush attempts. It paid off for the Bucs as he notched his second career sack and posted a 72.1 pass rush grade. O’Connor suffered a season ending knee injury Week 15 but is now healthy and will look to pick up where he left off last year.

2021 Stats: 4 tackles, 1 for-a-loss, and a sack.

Benning Potoa’e

Potoa’e has spent the last two seasons on the Bucs practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s seen action in two career games longing his first tackle last season after be elevated Week 16. The former teammate of Vea and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka looked lighter and quicker during camp and will compete for one of the final spots on the roster. A spot on the practice squad seems likely for the third year pro.

2021 Stats: 1 tackle.

Deadrin Senat

Sentat joins the Bucs after three seasons with the Falcons.The former second round pick saw most of his action his rookie season totaling 30 tackles. He dealt with injuries over the next two years and was placed on IR at the start of the 2021 season before being waived in November. He’ll enter the fray for the final spot on the roster but faces an uphill battle as he tries to regain form of the talent that made him a high draft choice.

2021 Stats: 4 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Willington Previlon

Previlon joined the Packers after going undrafted in 2020. He spent the entire season on the practice squad and part of 2021 before being waived in October of last year. Previlon then joined the Bucs practice squad where he remained for the rest of the season. He faces long odds to make the roster, but one thing to note is that Previlon received third string snaps during camp ahead of Potoa’e and Senat.

2021 Stats: N/A

Mike Greene

Greene was signed to the Bucs roster after performing well as a tryout player during rookie mini-camp. In college he played both defensive tackle and defensive end giving him the versatility the Bucs utilize in their defensive front. He looked quick and strong throughout spring camps and could carve out a role on the practice squad.

2021 College Stats: 56 tackles, 12 for-a-loss and 5 sacks.