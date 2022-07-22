The Bucs have one of the most talented and deepest rosters in the NFL. They have a good blend of veterans and youth up and down the roster at nearly every position. However, there are a few spots on the roster where a veteran presence could shore up the group.

After the signing of tight end Kyle Rudolph, the most obvious spot the Bucs could use some veteran experience is outside linebacker. Shaq Barrett is established on one side, but second-year edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is untested as a full-time starter. While Anthony Nelson came on last year in a larger role with Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul sidelined with injuries, after him the group is full of question marks.

Cam Gill is a core special teams player but has only seen limited snaps as a situational rusher. And behind him there is no NFL experience with Elijah Ponder and two undrafted rookies.

We’ve already highlighted Trey Flowers as a player the Bucs could target to bolster the position. Below we’ll take a look at a three players Tampa Bay could add to the roster that could contribute in a rotational role, can protect against injuries, and keep everyone fresh in what will potentially be another Super Bowl run.

Carl Nassib

A reunion with former Bucs edge rusher makes a ton of sense. He knows the system, the coaching staff the players and the organization. Nassib totaled six sacks over his two seasons with the Raiders. He had 49 tackles, 16 for a loss, one interception and a forced fumble. Playing mostly with his hand in the dirt, he finished with the highest pass rush grade of his career, per Pro Football Focus. Nassib played in mostly a rotational role in his two years in Las Vegas, a role he could slide into with the Bucs.

Anthony Barr

Barr missed six games for the Vikings last season but was still a playmaker on the field. He totaled 72 tackles, three for a loss, three sacks, three interceptions five pass break ups, and two fumble recoveries. It may be a bit of an adjustment as Barr has spent most of his career in a 4-3 defensive scheme. But in a rotational role he could thrive with the Bucs.

Carlos Dunlap

Dunlap has posted eight or more sacks over the last eight seasons and would give the Bucs another veteran pass rusher at the edge position. Last season he had 10 sacks with the Seahawks mostly coming in a rotational role. He played in all 17 games with two starts. Racking up 35 tackles, 8 for a loss, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble. The 33-year old edge rusher offers the Bucs defense versatility as well, able to be utilized in a multitude of ways. He finished tied for the best tackling grade of all edge rushers with over 400 snaps last year while ranking 11th in run defense, per PFF.