SR’s Fab 5 is a collection of reporting and analysis on the Bucs from yours truly, Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds. Bucs training camp is here, and here is our annual feature – 20 Critical Camp Questions. With defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as the new head coach, we’ll start with the Bucs defense first. Enjoy!

FAB 1. Critical Camp Questions – Bucs Defense

The Bucs added several new players on defense this offseason, especially along the defensive line and in the secondary. Bowles might have the best collection of talent he’s had since arriving in Tampa Bay in 2019. But where and how will the new pieces fit?

1. How Will Hall And Hicks Affect The Bucs Defense?

The addition of second-round pick Logan Hall and free agent Akiem Hicks adds speed and quickness up front in Tampa Bay. Ndamukong Suh just couldn’t run anymore and Steve McLendon was strictly an aging, run-stuffing nose tackle. At age 35 and 36 respectively, the Bucs wisely turned the page on Suh and McLendon this offseason.

At 6-foot-6, Hall not only provides ideal length, but also comes with a great swim move he developed at the University of Houston. Hicks is a proven pass rusher when healthy and brings savvy, veteran play and great size at around 340 pounds to the Bucs. The addition of those players should help the Bucs do far more interior stunts than last year because of the ability of Hall and Hicks to move and rush the passer.

Last year, the Bucs were severely limited with the number of fronts Bowles could run due to the lack of quickness on the D-line, so much so that the team had to use rookie outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka inside. JTS will play more outside, which will aid his development there. And Bowles should see his playbook regarding line calls expand exponentially due to the arrival of Hall and Hicks.

2. Which Side Will Barrett Rush From?

Bucs Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaq Barrett led the league in sacks in 2019 with 19.5 sacks. While Jason Pierre-Paul missed the first six games of the season that year, Barrett was mostly rushing from the right side, playing opposite Carl Nassib. That season, he recorded 13 of his 19.5 sacks and forced five of his six fumbles from the right side, going up against left tackles. Barrett had 480 snaps on the right side and 383 from the left, according to Pro Football Focus.

When JPP returned, he preferred to rush on the right side and Barrett was moved almost exclusively to the left. In 2020, Barrett only notched eight sacks while playing 799 snaps at left outside linebacker and 229 snaps on the right side. Last year, Barrett returned to Pro Bowl form with 10 sacks while seeing 388 snaps on the left side and 360 on the right. That’s 131 more snaps one-on-one versus left tackles than the 2021 season.

Don’t be surprised to see Barrett play more on the right side in 2022. Both he and Tryon-Shoyinka can play on either side, but at 265 pounds, JTS is 15 pounds heavier and three inches taller than Barrett. He’s better equipped physically to hold up against double-teams that more naturally occur with right tackles and tight ends on that side of the line. It might be a stretch to suggest Barrett would get close to 20 sacks again, but 15 might not be out of the question in 2022.

3. Who Wins The Nickel CB Job?

Is the Sean Murphy-Bunting experiment in the slot over and done? Murphy-Bunting has not been the same player since the Bucs’ Super Bowl run in 2020. He’s battled injuries and lost some confidence along the way. Tampa Bay signed veteran Logan Ryan this offseason and he has experience playing nickel and free safety. At age 31, Logan’s days playing outside cornerback on an island are probably over with.

SMB may get one more shot inside during camp, but the Bucs also might be ready to turn the page and give Ryan a shot. That would force Murphy-Bunting outside where he would battle Jamel Dean for playing time if that were to happen. Dean already beat out SMB for the outside cornerback job opposite Carlton Davis III last year.

The wild card at nickel cornerback could be Antoine Winfield Jr. The Pro Bowl safety played most of last season at free safety, but Bowles likes to have his safeties play interchangeable positions. So, if Ryan is on the field with Winfield, either player could play nickel corner or free safety and help the Bucs disguise coverages. And Winfield is a great blitzer out of the slot.

4. Where Will Neal Fit In The Bucs Defense?

The Bucs added two new veteran safeties to the mix this offseason and the team is high on both of them. Instead of rotating in with Winfield and Mike Edwards, who replaces Jordan Whitehead at strong safety, Ryan and Keanu Neal could see the field with those two Bucs safeties.

This gives Bowles the ability to run more dime defense if he wants to in this pass-happy league. Bowles couldn’t run as much dime defense last year due to a barrage of injuries in the secondary, especially at cornerback. The depth in the defensive backfield this year is so strong that it opens up Bowles’ playbook.

As for Neal, he’ll play closer to the line of scrimmage, where he’s very good against the run. Neal is a very physical safety, and at 218 pounds, he is a very effective blitzer with the size to run over blocking backs. Having Neal on the field doesn’t mean that Edwards won’t play. He’s actually at his best at free safety, where his instincts would allow him to play centerfield and use his ballhawking skills to pick off more passes.

5. Will White Take His Game To The Next Level?

Former inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell has left for Jacksonville to become the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator. Caldwell has done a good job developing Devin White into a playmaking middle linebacker. White made the Pro Bowl last year, but had a better, more consistent season in 2020 and helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV. Caldwell has been replaced by Larry Foote, who coached outside linebackers for the past three seasons.

Foote played inside linebacker in the NFL for over a decade and should help White’s game develop even more. While Caldwell was more technical, Foote’s teaching style is more instinctual. Foote and White are more emotional, energetic men, so Foote should able to reach White in a different way and perhaps be more effective.

Where Foote could also be critical in White’s development is that he is the new co-defensive coordinator, focusing on coverage. That’s an area of White’s game that happens to need the most improvement. With two years left on his rookie deal, White needs to eliminate mistakes and play up to his Pro Bowl potential in 2022.

6. Will David Return To Form?

Lavonte David had his worst statistical season in 2021 with just 97 tackles. It’s the first time David didn’t notch 100 tackles or more in a season since 2016, when he had just 87. But even that year, David made plenty of splash plays with five sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pick-six.

David’s splash plays were diminished last year as the longtime Buccaneer turned 31. He had two sacks, forced two fumbles and recovered one and failed to notch an interception in 2021. He also had just five tackles for loss after posting 12 TFLs in the 2020 regular season.

Granted, David missed five games and suffered a serious foot injury. But even when healthy, he wasn’t the playmaker he used to be for Tampa Bay’s defense. Now at age 32 and entering a contract year, David will need to rebound from his foot injury and get back to his days of making plays on the ball and behind the line of scrimmage. Otherwise, this might be David’s final season with the Bucs.

7. Who Will Be The Surprise Camp Player On Defense?

Bowles has mentioned inside linebacker K.J. Britt as someone who is having a great offseason and making strides. While he’s not the athlete that Tampa Bay would ideally want as a season-long starter, Britt should be a more effective and reliable backup than the aging Kevin Minter was last year. Britt shouldn’t be viewed as a potential replacement for Lavonte David, but he’s a player that could be an effective fill-in at Mike or Mo linebacker for a game or two in case there is an injury to David or White.

Tryon-Shoyinka has made big strides this offseason and is ready to take off. He’s gotten stronger and is playing with more power than he did last year. Tryon-Shoyinka relied too much on his speed and athleticism to rush the passer as a rookie. As a former first-round pick, his ascension shouldn’t be a surprise.

Instead, let’s go with rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum. Drafted in the fifth round, the Bucs landed the most athletic cornerback in the history of NFL Scouting Combine testing. But he’s more than just an athlete. McCollum has great instincts and picked off 13 passes at Sam Houston. At 6-foot-2, 199 pounds, McCollum has the physical tools and ability to quickly rise up the depth chart. All that is missing is the experience gained through reps. That is what training camp and the preseason are for. Keep an eye on McCollum.

FAB 2. Critical Camp Questions – Bucs Offense

Tom Brady’s return for a 23rd season should mean the Bucs offense will continue to average 30 points per game. But there are still quite a few questions about Tampa Bay’s offense that need to be answered for the 2022 season – and beyond.

8. How Much Playing Time Will Trask Get?

The Bucs need to get second-year quarterback Kyle Trask as much playing time as possible. After a redshirt season last year, neither Bucs general manager Jason Licht nor Bowles truly know if Trask can play or not. With Tom Brady likely entering his final season in Tampa Bay – and perhaps the NFL – the Bucs need to know if Trask could be a candidate to start next season. And they need to find out this August.

Backup Blaine Gabbert is entering his fifth season in the Bucs offense. It’s time for his practice reps to diminish and for Trask to take the second-most practice reps behind Brady in camp this summer. The four combined joint practices versus Miami and Tennessee should feature a healthy dose of Trask. And Bowles would be wise to give Trask the majority of game reps in the preseason.

Bowles may or may not be as gung-ho on Gabbert as Bruce Arians is, but Trask is the true mystery on the roster. If the Bucs find out Trask is no better than Gabbert by the end of August, at least Licht and Bowles will know that they’ll have to find another quarterback for 2023 either in the draft, free agency or via trade. This is a paramount discovery that must be made this August.

9. Who Will Win The Starting Left Guard Job?

Aaron Stinnie enters camp as the starter due to his experience. But as a former undrafted free agent, he’s not the best athlete, nor is he the strongest candidate for the starting left guard spot. He’ll likely start the first preseason game so Tom Brady doesn’t get injured, but he may not wind up as the eventual starter in the regular season.

The Bucs spent a third-round pick on Robert Hainsey last year and a second-round pick on Luke Goedeke this offseason. Hainsey was the team’s backup center during his rookie year. He’s very quick off the ball and explosive as a blocker. He’s spent the last few months hitting the weight room hard to add muscle and size.

But Goedeke is more like Pro Bowler Ali Marpet in terms of build and physicality. He’s built like a block of granite and is a very aggressive player. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before he becomes the starting left guard. Goedeke will need to make the transition from right tackle to left guard, and once he improves in pass protection the starting job will be his.

10. Will Fournette Show Up To Camp In Shape?

Much has been made about Leonard Fournette’s weight this offseason. Fournette showed up to mini-camp weighing 245 pounds, but it was reported he was closer to 260 pounds. Fournette got a wake-up call in early June when he struggled with stamina in a particularly hot practice. He’s been all over social media working out this summer, and the Bucs aren’t as concerned despite reports to the contrary.

Fournette is a naturally big man, and even if he has to shed a few more pounds in camp, that’s what hot August practices are for. Tampa Bay’s season opener at Dallas is still six weeks away. That’s plenty of time for Fournette to be in shape for the regular season grind. And if he’s not, rookie Rachaad White will step in and get more reps, which might not be a bad thing.

While some might be disappointed in Fournette not being in ideal shape after signing a lucrative, three-year, $21 million contract this offseason, where is the same level of criticism toward Vita Vea? The big 350-pounder also needs to shed some excess weight before camp after signing a massive contract extension at the end of last year. Yet, there is no criticism directed toward the Pro Bowl nose tackle. Both Fournette and Vea should be in shape and ready to go no later than the end of the preseason.

11. When Will Godwin Be Ready?

We’ll find out soon enough how close Chris Godwin is to returning to action after he reports and takes a physical. Godwin will likely start camp on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. That should come as no surprise as he recovers from his ACL surgery in January.

Both Godwin and the Bucs were non-committal regarding Godwin’s progress during the OTAs and mini-camp. But wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr. was on the Pewter Report Podcast in mid-June and said that Godwin was running 19 miles per hour during his rehab. Grayson, a former track star at LSU, said that he runs 22 miles per hour. So, that’s proof Godwin is having a speedy recovery – pun intended.

In the meantime, expect Russell Gage and Grayson to get plenty of work in the slot as well as outside at the Z receiver position (flanker) that Antonio Brown played last year. Running a straight line is one thing. What Godwin needs to work on is really testing that knee by cutting on it, and that’s likely what he’s spent July doing. That should continue into August, and the guess here is he’ll be ready for the season opener.

12. Does The Addition Of Rudolph Mean Gronkowski Won’t Return?

The Bucs added veteran Kyle Rudolph to the tight end room this week. That was a necessary move with Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. The only tight end with real NFL experience in Tampa Bay was Cam Brate, who turned 31 earlier this month.

But Rudolph’s signing does not mean the Bucs won’t add or can’t sign Gronkowski later this year if the team needs him and Gronk decides to return. Remember that the Bucs roster was stacked at wide receiver in 2020 and the team still signed Brown at midseason to help Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV. This doesn’t mean Gronkowski can’t rejoin the Bucs at a later date.

But if Rudolph stays healthy and rookie Cade Otton develops into a starting-caliber tight end, the Bucs might not end up needing Gronk later in the year. That would be the best-case scenario if the future Hall of Famer decides to stay retired for the 2022 season.

13. Who Will Be The Surprise Camp Player On Bucs Offense?

Bowles said that undrafted free agent rookie receiver Deven Thompkins was the player he wanted to see the most in training camp. The speedster really turned some heads in OTAs and mini-camp and will be one to watch. He’s in the mix for a roster spot and could beat out Scotty Miller, as the two are similar players.

But the real surprise may be another undersized receiver. Jaelon Darden dazzled early in camp last year, but fizzled as a receiver when the pads came on. Part of his struggle last year was learning the option routes that are prevalent in Tampa Bay’s passing game. Now, Darden has a firm grasp of the offense and is playing faster as a result.

While Thompkins stood out during the offseason, Darden wasn’t far behind as an eye-opener. It’s possible that there is room for two undersized, electric receivers on this team, as long as both find a role to play on special teams. Expect either Thompkins or Darden to win the return specialist role in camp.

FAB 3. Critical Camp Questions – Bucs Special Teams

14. Who Will Be The Bucs Special Teams Captain?

Tampa Bay didn’t re-sign veteran backup linebacker Kevin Minter. That creates a leadership void on special teams. Minter served as the Bucs’ special teams captain over the past two seasons.

So, who will step up as the new special teams captain? Grant Stuard led the Bucs in special teams tackles last year with 12 and also forced a fumble as a rookie. He’s likely the favorite to earn the “C” on his chest come September. Britt, who also starred on special teams as a rookie last year with five tackles, is also in the mix. He’s in line to replace Minter as the team’s No. 3 linebacker on the depth chart.

A dark horse candidate could be defensive lineman Pat O’Connor. Although he only had one tackle last year, he’s a stalwart on special teams, playing in all phases of the kicking game. O’Connor does a lot of the dirty work on special teams and is entering his fifth season in Tampa Bay.

15. Will Borregales Beat Out Succop To Be The Bucs Kicker?

The addition of veteran kicker Ryan Succop helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl in 2020. Succop scored a team-record 136 points in his first season in Tampa Bay and connected on over 90% of his field goals and extra points.

At age 35, Succop’s production fell off a bit. And he doesn’t have the leg strength to reliably connect on field goals outside of 40 yards anymore. Succop turns 36 in September and will face a challenge in camp from Jose Borregales, who spent all of last year on the practice squad.

Borregales was the Lou Groza Award winner and an All-American at Miami in 2020 and has a bright future. He has the big leg the Bucs crave, but must work on his accuracy.

Tampa Bay will have an open competition in camp for the kicking duties. Expect Borregales to receive more practice kicks and opportunities in the preseason to win the job. If he falters, the Bucs may put him back on the practice squad for further development and continue on with Succop as the kicker for one more season.

16. Who Will Win The Return Specialist Duties?

Darden enters camp as the front-runner, according to special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong. The Bucs gave him the job last year when they cut veteran Jaydon Mickens. Darden underwhelmed during his rookie season as a returner, but didn’t get much help from his blockers. He averaged 7.5 yards per punt return and 19.9 yards per kick return.

Still, it was discouraging to see Darden slip and fall down, and duck would-be tacklers. Long-time Bucs fans remember former Bucs receiver Dexter Jackson acting the same way in 2008 before being supplanted by Clifton Smith, who turned out to be a Pro Bowl return specialist. Darden must show more heart and elusiveness in 2022.

If he doesn’t, Thompkins may take over as Tampa Bay’s return specialist. The rookie out of Utah State figures to get a look in training camp and in the preseason as a punt and kick return candidate, too. Thompkins averaged 24.9 yards per kick return and 14.3 yards per punt return with a touchdown in his Aggies career. He’s a tick faster than Darden and just as explosive.

FAB 4. – Critical Camp Questions – Bucs Coaching

17. How Will Bowles Be A Different Head Coach Than Arians?

Bowles is one of the smartest football coaches in the game. He knows not to tinker too much with a Bucs offense that has averaged around 30 points per game over the last three years. He’ll stick to defense, where he’s promoted Foote and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers to co-defensive coordinators. But Bowles will still call plays on game days.

Bowles has worked will all of the Bucs assistants for years, so he knows them and they know him quite well. It should make for a smooth transition into the head-coaching role vacated by Bruce Arians’ sudden retirement in March. Bowles has said the Bucs need to be more accountable and detail-oriented, and he won’t tolerate as many mistakes in practice or the games this season.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bucs have more changes up and down the depth chart on both sides of the ball. Bowles wants to create a sense of urgency for player development on the roster and will play the best players regardless of their age, status on the team or contract amount. He started Dean and Murphy-Bunting as rookies in 2019, Winfield during his rookie season in 2020 and Tryon-Shoyinka last year. Bowles won’t play favorites and wants the best 11 on the field at all times – on both sides of the ball.

18. Will Tampa Bay Run The Ball More In 2022?

If there will be one noticeable change this season, it could be the Bucs running the ball more in camp and during the regular season. Brady led the league in pass attempts (485), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) in 2021. Tampa Bay’s strength is still its passing game, but the offense does need more balance, especially when facing teams with a strong pass rush like New Orleans and the L.A. Rams.

The Bucs re-signed Fournette to a deal worth $7 million per year and also drafted White in the third round. Bowles knows that the game of football is still predicated on making teams one-dimensional and forcing them to throw the ball. Improving Tampa Bay’s ground game from being ranked No. 26 to perhaps No. 16 is an achievable goal. The Bucs offensive line is a team strength, and the addition of new right guard Shaq Mason only helps the running game.

Tampa Bay had just 385 rushing attempts last year, which ranked 31st in the NFL. The key to a more successful rushing attack is being able to run the ball when you want to or need to. Even though the Bucs will still be a pass-first team, and rightly so, having a bit more balance to the offense will only help Tampa Bay be less predictable in 2022.

19. Will Leftwich Have More Freedom Regarding Play-Calling?

With Arians’ retirement this offseason, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich should have more freedom as a play-caller. Leftwich won’t have Arians looking over his shoulder or in his headset on the sidelines this year. Arians will be up in a skybox watching the game instead.

One of the issues that the Bucs offensive coaches have is that they’ve only been in Arians’ system. They haven’t necessarily coached in other offenses, so that may have stymied some of the creativity and brought on some unwanted predictability. Bowles has said he won’t handcuff Leftwich and the offense. That may mean he wants Leftwich to get more creative with the play-calling and usher in some new plays, too.

That could lead to even more collaboration between Brady and Leftwich this year, and an evolution of the Bucs offense. There will still be plenty of Arians’ staple plays being called because they obviously work. But having some new wrinkles this year – either from Brady or Leftwich – shouldn’t come as a surprise, either.

20. Will The Bucs Defense Reach 50 Sacks?

Tampa Bay has come close to reaching 50 sacks in each of the last three seasons. Bowles’ defense blitzes more than any other team in the NFL, and has ranked in the Top 5 in sacks. Yet, it’s fallen just short of 50 sacks each year since 2019.

The Bucs have only eclipsed 50 sacks once in team history, which was when they notched 55 sacks in 2000. With more speed on the field this year and better technique and attention to detail, Tampa Bay should hit 50 sacks or more in 2022. The Bucs missed about 10 sacks they should’ve had last season.

Bowles doesn’t care as much about sacks as he does pressure. He wants incompletions and short throws that get offenses off the field on third downs. Or he wants hurried throws that turn into interceptions. The Bucs’ internal goal is actually 47 sacks per season and 35 takeaways on defense. Tampa Bay actually hit its sack goal with 47 last year, but missed the takeaway goal by three with only 32.

