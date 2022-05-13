The Bucs schedule for the 2022 season has officially been released. As expected they are heavily featured in some of the league’s most prominent matchups. A first ever NFL game versus the Seahawks in Germany highlights the schedule. As well as marquee matchups against the Saints, Chiefs and Cowboys. They will also play a primetime game on Christmas night when they travel to Arizona for a tilt against the Cardinals.

🚨 Our 2022 schedule is finally here 🚨 📺: Tune-in now to the NFL Schedule Release Show on @nflnetwork — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 13, 2022

The Bucs season kicks off on the road in primetime against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The game will be a rematch of last seasons opener, which the Bucs won 31-29. A daunting stretch follows, with a game against the Saints in New Orleans Week 2. Tampa Bay has lost seven straight regular season games against the Saints. The Bucs then make their home debut at Raymond James Stadium to face the Packers in Week 3. Followed by another home game on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs Week 4.

From there the Bucs will play game another home game against the Falcons Week 5. They’ll travel to Pittsburgh for a match up with the Steelers Week 6. Followed by another road game against the Panthers week 8. The Bucs then play their third primetime game of the season on Thursday Night Football Week 8 at home against the Ravens. A Divisional Round rematch against the Rams follows that in Week 9.

A Trip Overseas

Week 10 brings the aforementioned Germany trip with a game at Munich’s Allianz Arena against the Seahawks. Brady has a chance to become the first quarterback to win in four different countries. While the Bucs were awarded Germany as a marketing territory in December. After a Week 11 bye, the Bucs will have a stretch of games against some good competition.

An away game against the Browns in Week 12, off the heels of their bye week, will be a good test. Then the Saints come to town for a Week 13 Monday Night Football matchup. The Bucs are back on the road Week 14 with a cross country trip to face the 49ers A team that was in the NFC Championship game just last year.

The Super Bowl runner up Bengals then come to town on week 15 for a 4:25 pm start. That’s followed up by a trip to Arizona on Week 16 for a primetime Christmas Day game. The Bucs wrap up the final two games of the season with a home games versus the Panthers and an away game in Week 18 against the Falcons.

Bucs 2022 Schedule

Preseason Day Date Opponent Time Network Sat. Aug. 13 Miami 7:30 PM WFLA-TV Week 2 TBD at Tennessee TBD WFLA-TV Week 3 TBD at Indianapolis TBD WFLA-TV