The Bucs were quite active at the running back position this offseason. They started by re-signing Leonard Fournette to a three year, $21 million deal. That ensures that their feature back remains in Tampa Bay.

They followed up that move up by bringing back versatile pass-catching back Giovani Bernard. The Bucs then added youth to the position by drafting Arizona State back Rachaad White in the third round.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn remains on the roster heading into his third season and will have an uphill battle earning playing time. And emergency return-man, Kenjon Barner was signed to a futures contract following the conclusion of the season.

However it appears the Bucs are not done adding to the room.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Bucs are bringing in veteran running back Patrick Laird in for a tryout during rookie mini-camp.

Another veteran coming in as a tryout player for Bucs rookie minicamp is former Cal and Dolphins running back Patrick Laird. Played last three seasons in Miami, 36 catches, rushed for 244 total yards. Bucs don't have too much RB depth on the 90, so a potential signing. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 11, 2022

Laird has totaled just 244 yards rushing and one touchdown on 76 attempts in his three-year career. The former Dolphin also has 36 receptions for 289 yards in that span. However, most of his production stems from his rookie season in 2019.

Laird also logged 60 percent of the snaps on special teams for Miami that year. He started the 2021 season on the practice squad before getting called up on October 30. Unfortunately, he was limited to just six games after joining the active roster. Landing on injured reserve after spraining his MCL.

Looking At Free Agent Options

The Bucs also reached out to former Ravens running back Ty’Son Williams, per Auman.

Bucs are one of a number of teams that have reached out to running back Ty’son Williams, a free agent after Ravens withdrew their tender. Averaged 5.3 yards per carry in limited work last season. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 12, 2022

Williams was originally extended an exclusive rights free agent tender, but had it withdrawn from the Ravens on Tuesday. The Ravens brought in former Falcon Mike Davis and draft Missouri’s Tyler Badie in the sixth round. The second-year pro ran for 185 yards and one touchdown on 35 carries in his three starts in his rookie season. He also added nine receptions for 84 yards through the air.

The Bucs only have five running backs on the roster, and are sure to add another for the rigors of training camp. Last season they went into camp with six backs. Whether they are impressed with Laird or fellow tryout player Jace Jordan, or look to free agency with a player like Williams, the Bucs will most likely add to the position at some point.