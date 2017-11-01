5 Things We Learned From One Buc 11-1

The Bucs are currently coming off their fourth loss in a row, most recently to the Carolina Panthers at home last Sunday. As you can imagine, those involved with the unfortunate outcome weren’t too talkative after the game about what happened or even how to make it better.

But, that’s what the early parts of the following week are for.

On Wednesday, Bucs media members got their chance to question and observe the players and coaches, who, at that point, had plenty of time to cool down, re-group and figure out what they needed to do going forward.

Here are the five things we learned from One Buc on Wednesday – the first of the new month.

Injury Report

#Bucs QB Jameis Winston is throwing today. First time practicing on a Wednesday since his shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/Plim1cVgSI — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 1, 2017

The big question going into this week was answered pretty early on when quarterback Jameis Winston showed us he was throwing at practice. This was the first time Winston has thrown before a Friday practice since injuring his shoulder in Week 6 against Arizona.

Hopefully this is an even better sign than before.

Robert McClain is practicing today. Josh Robinson was at practice, but appeared to be just watching. Brent Grimes was not on the field. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 1, 2017

As for the cornerback situation, Robert McClain (concussion protocol) was out there with a helmet on and practicing, but Josh Robinson (concussion protocol) was watching on the sidelines and Brent Grimes (shoulder) wasn’t even out there to watch.

It’s also worth noting that wide receiver Adam Humphries was absent from practice as well.

An Inconsistent Defense

#Bucs DC Mike Smith: "We're a very inconsistent group, and we've got to get that figured out." pic.twitter.com/0zpCRUAUAw — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 1, 2017

It’s been quite the roller coaster ride for Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith. This time last year his team was about to start rattling off five wins in a row with a defense that would be playing near the top of the league. This offseason he was rewarded by getting a few head coaching looks. He ultimately came back to Tampa Bay and the defense was expected to take the next step after a full year and success in his system.

That hasn’t happened.

Well, it has in a few games, but as Smith says in the video above, they have yet to put it all together. That needs to change if this season is going to.

Ayers Acknowledges Shortcomings

#Bucs DE Robert Ayers: "Me more than anybody else; I gotta play better." pic.twitter.com/oqmw8mSUff — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 1, 2017

A lot was expected of Robert Ayers this season, even at 32 years old. There has been some heavy criticism thrown his way due to a lack of production this season – mainly sacks – and today he fully acknowledged and accepted that on himself.

That was nice to hear, but the action needs to come next. We’re not sure whether it’s lack of talent, bad coaching, bad luck or a combination of those things and more, but whatever it is, it has to get fixed. Noah Spence isn’t coming back. Edge pressure is all on Ayers now.

Kwon Believes

#Bucs LB Kwon Alexander was asked what they need to do to maybe turn it around: "Ain't no maybe to it. We 'bout to turn it around." pic.twitter.com/4v6eHP3HVZ — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 1, 2017

Kwon Alexander ain’t having this “season is over” talk. After missing four games with a hamstring injury, his season is just starting.

In the locker room on Wednesday, when asked what the team would have to do to “maybe” turn it around, Alexander’s answer was simple.

“Ain’t no maybe ’bout it. We’re going to turn this around.”

Right Man For The Job?

#Bucs HC Dirk Koetter on what it means seeing Hargreaves bounce back: "It says he's the right kind of guy." pic.twitter.com/aXY680aeLI — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 1, 2017

With Brent Grimes and Robert McClain out last week, it was up to Vernon Hargreaves and Ryan Smith to step up as the outside cornerbacks.

An interesting detail about them starting was that Hargreaves moved over to the left side of the field (where the No. 1 corner plays) instead of just taking the right side where he started before. Both he and Ryan Smith played well.

We asked Koetter about Hargreaves’ pair of good performances both in the slot and outside over the last two weeks and what that meant for his young cornerback moving forward. Koetter responded with, “it means he’s the right man for the job.”