Aguayo In A Fight For His Bucs’ Career

20 Comments

  1
    Profile photo of e

    e

    I'm rooting for Aguayo, myself. I think that if the Bucs cut him, he has the potential to be that future great player for some other team. C'mon, Man!

    +13
    -4
    Rating: +9. From 17 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    I don’t even like soccer or as they say Futbol. lol. But this guy makes a point!

    “Competition helps people figure it out.” – Brian McBride, U.S. Soccer Player

    Hoping the kid gets it figured out. Go Bucs!

    +7
    -1
    Rating: +6. From 8 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3
    Profile photo of bEubanks11

    bEubanks11

    I don't have any allegiance to the guy but I do hope he gets out of his head and becomes everything a second round KICKER should be. A HOF'er… but if not, I love the addition of a solid vet to step in.

    +5
    -1
    Rating: +4. From 6 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  5
    Profile photo of Buc on the Move

    Buc on the Move

    If aguayo doesn’t pan out, I don’t think it will be a pick that Licht clanked off the left upright, but more of one that he missed very wide left.

    I don’t really care if he figures it out, or if Folk just plain beats him out. I just want to be able to count on the ball going through the uprights for three whenever our offense stalls out. Much like in years past.

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  6
    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    He'll either bow up, or blow up. Like a good golfer, he'll either drill all his putts on Sunday, or get a lasting case of the yips, and have no career. He also has a vet with a family to feed breathing down his neck. Be a strong story line on H.K.'s.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  7
    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    We all should be rooting for the youngster and not hoping he fails just to prove their agenda that Jason Licht isn’t a good GM.
    I still contend that when he clanked his very first kick in a real game it destroyed his confidence, which at FSU was a strength. Needs to get his mojo back.

    +8
    -1
    Rating: +7. From 9 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    7.1
      Profile photo of Horse

      Horse

      I'm with you. i want him to succeed.

      +5
      -1
      Rating: +4. From 6 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
    7.2
      Profile photo of jme0151

      jme0151

      Scu, this guy misses one kick and his confidence is shot????? Doesn't say much for his makeup. Good kickers can put that miss behind them. I don't think his mojo is there to recover. What if he misses his first kick again?? He goes down the drain again??
Just sayin………….
      Just sayin………….

      +4
      -1
      Rating: +3. From 5 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
      7.2.1
        Profile photo of scubog

        scubog

        He's a kid his first day on the job.

        0
        -1
        Rating: -1. From 1 vote.
        Please wait...
        Report user
    7.3
      Profile photo of toofamiliar17

      toofamiliar17

      Honestly, whether or not he pans out is irrelevant to whether or not it was a good pick. It was a TERRIBLE pick, because history has shown that success kicking in college =/= success kicking in the NFL, and basically ALL good kickers, with one or two exceptions, were found with either 7th round picks or as UDFAs. It was a bad pick specifically because there are guys like Nick Folk, who has made 87%+ of his kicks in two of his last four seasons, just sitting around waiting for a phone call. It just ISN’T difficult to find good or better kickers with very low value assets, and we spent a 2nd round pick on a kicker. THAT’S why the pick was awful – because the process, the thought process, was awful.

      Aguayo is here. I like the kid a lot. I hope 100% that he not only is capable, but turns out great. It won’t make the pick good (it would still be a shockingly dumb move), but at least then we have a good, young kicker, something we don’t currently have. He’s a Buc, and I’ll be cheering my brains out for him. If he can’t do the job, though, then Licht needs to show the same ability he’s shown before – the willingness to move on from a mistake rather than hurt the team while trying to prove himself right. I’m really glad Folk is here, as that’s clearly a step in that direction.

      +6
      0
      Rating: +6. From 6 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
      7.3.1
        Profile photo of kyop

        kyop

        Have to agree. We got Folk for an ice-cream cone. Imagine if we dangled that 2nd round pick around the league – we would just about had our pick of the top kickers. Kickers who had been under fire and proven themselves the best in the league. This was a mistake and I don’t think it makes Licht a bad GM…just a bad judge of kicking ability.

        Instead of trading for a proven commodity, we let Monty Hall talk us into door number 2 and the Zonk prize.

        Maybe he’ll get his bad mechanics fixed…you know, like Tim Tebow did. I discussed specifically what the issue is in an earlier post so won’t beat that horse any further.

        0
        -1
        Rating: -1. From 1 vote.
        Please wait...
        Report user
  8
    Profile photo of CDNBUCSFAN

    CDNBUCSFAN

    At least the kid was showing that he was working hard to try to fix things. I have no idea why he wouldn't take up the offer from (I believe it was Adam Vinatieri) to help him work out the mental side of things. I loved the addition of Nick Folk and I'm pulling for the best man to win, but competition is not only necessary, it should also bring out the best in both which only benefits the team. Folk's cold weather experience can prove beneficial in a Dec.3 game in Green Bay, and more importantly in the playoffs at a potential cold weather site (possibly Green Bay again).

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  9
    Profile photo of deeznuts

    deeznuts

    He was a damn good kicker in college but that means nothing now.

    Pulling for the guy but I’d say he’s fighting for his NFL career after last seasons production…

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  10
    Profile photo of jerseybucsfan

    jerseybucsfan

    It's not just misses. He needs distance. Very hard to see him winning this battle and it turning out well.

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  11
    Profile photo of plopes808

    plopes808

    Wishing Roberto the best! Whether we armchair GMs agree with the trade up for a kicker or not, the fact is it happened and can’t be undone. I’d much rather see Aguayo get it together and become a future hall of famer than have him be beaten out by Folk and all Bucs fans should feel the same way in my humble opinion.

    That said, I like that the staff isn’t afraid to cut their losses and go with the best available option. Worst case, Aguayo is still eligible for the practice squad in case we decide Folk is the best NOW option but there’s still a chance Aguayo can become our FUTURE option.

    +4
    -1
    Rating: +3. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    11.1
      Profile photo of toofamiliar17

      toofamiliar17

      All of this.

      +2
      0
      Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  12
    Profile photo of fredster

    fredster

    Best for Bucs if he works out and hope he does. That being said I don't think he will. Just gut feeling.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  13
    Profile photo of seat26

    seat26

    I want him to succeed also, but bucs have a history of reaching for players and trading up when they should just sit tight. He would have fallen to them in the 3rd or 4th. We love to throw away picks on marginal players in Tampa. Hopefully that won't be the case with our 3rd and 7th round picks this year.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  14
    Profile photo of Ron Gibson

    Ron Gibson

    This guy is a head case and has no ability to make kicks beyond 40 yards, and he was the worst in the league even though they didn’t allow him to even try longer kicks after he showed us he can’t hit the broadside of a barn.

    Being a fan since there was a Bucs team I’ve seen us go through and waste too much time on guys like him. Think about this – enough games were lost because of him that we did not make the playoffs. His misses were not even tough kicks by pro standards.

    If our GM doesn’t have at least 3 other kickers in camp, be willing to cut him and just man up and admit it was a boneheaded choice he is making a major mistake – The kind that can get you fired.

    0
    -1
    Rating: -1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user

