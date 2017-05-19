Bucs Agree To Terms With Veteran QB Fitzpatrick

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com.

45 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of STULAAKE

    STULAAKE

    BRILLIANT MOVE!

  2. 2
    Profile photo of Bucco63

    Bucco63

    GREAT MOVE!

  3. 3
    Profile photo of bEubanks11

    bEubanks11

    Solid! He’s a gunslinger and a great locker room guy. Perfect fit here, love this move.

  4. 4
    Profile photo of Patrick J Ellsworth

    Patrick J Ellsworth

    In the post-draft days I’ve been wanting him more than ANY FA out there!! Great move!

  5. 5
    Profile photo of tpeluso

    tpeluso

    What took so long? Was calling for his signing months ago, he was clearly the best of the backup QBs out there.

    1. 5.1
      Profile photo of makski

      makski

      What took so long is that he wanted a chance to be a starter, at least in a battle to win a job, but he obviously got no offers for a shot at a starter. Good news is, he picked the Bucs as the best place to be a back-up. Hope it all works out well. I have liked him all off-season long also, wanted the Bucs to get him early until I heard he wanted to be a starter. Glad he is finally here !!!

      1. 5.1.1
        Profile photo of tpeluso

        tpeluso

        He had to know between the crash-burn in New York last season and his age that being a starter wasn’t going to be in the cards for him… Maybe it was a money thing?

  6. 6
    Profile photo of Alldaway 2.0

    Alldaway 2.0

    Is Griffin in danger of not sticking as the #3?

    1. 6.1
      Profile photo of magoobee

      magoobee

      Yep

  7. 7
    Profile photo of owlykat

    owlykat

    This is a big upgrade over the albatross Glennon. Fitzpatrick is not a Franchise QB and no threat to Jameis, but if Jameis should get hurt, Fitzpatrick will still give us at least a chance to get to the playoffs.

  8. 8
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    I agree with this move. Gains experience (played and won NFL games), no threat to Winston, and saves a roster spot! And on a side note, we now have the most Harvard graduates in the NFL – not bad! lol.

    1. 8.1
      Profile photo of macabee

      macabee

      Adam Schefter‏Verified account @AdamSchefter 6m6 minutes ago
      More
      Buccaneers are giving former Jets’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick a one-year, $3 million deal, per source.

    2. 8.2
      Profile photo of martinii

      martinii

      mac:
      when you say “saves a roster spot,” do you mean the Buc’s would go with 2 QB’s this year?

      1. 8.2.1
        Profile photo of macabee

        macabee

        Martinii,

        That’s my opinion. NFL teams don’t typically carry 3 QBs unless there are extenuating circumstances like not having a dependable starting QB (Lovie Smith’s reason 2014) or you have a good back-up QB in a contract year that may leave (Dirk Koetter’s reason 2016).

        With a franchise QB and an experienced back-up QB that should not be necessary. 53 roster positions will be at a premium this year at TE, WR, and RB. If Griffen is PS eligible, there shouldn’t be as much fear of losing him with the possibility that Glennon may be back on the market in 2018 if they choose not to renew Fitzpatrick. Again, this just my opinion. PR addressed this last year, perhaps they will do so again.

        https://www.pewterreport.com/bucs-expect-roll-3-qbs-season/

        1. 8.2.1.1
          Profile photo of magoobee

          magoobee

          After these QBs make it through preseason, they should be cut. No team is going to pick up QBs with no experience. They will be available if Winston goes down to back-up Fitz. Every team has a few of these throwing arms that could be resigned if needed.

    3. 8.3
      Profile photo of 76Buc

      76Buc

      I like the idea of having a smart team…Ala Pats.

    4. 8.4
      Profile photo of magoobee

      magoobee

      Collecting smart players is a New England move.

  9. 9
    Profile photo of SaskBucs

    SaskBucs

    Perfect. Hopefully a veteran presence helps Winston reign in his emotions a bit. The entire team and us fans should rest easier now.

  10. 10
    Profile photo of Iowabucfan

    Iowabucfan

    Solid. I am loving what the Bucs have done this off-season. Go Bucs!

  11. 11
    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    3 million bucks. What a deal. Licht is a black clad ninja for sure.
GO BUCS
    GO BUCS

  12. 12
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    Well it’s better than what we had before this signing, but if Winston is injured I think we are still in exactly the same situation as before.

    1. 12.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      I disagree, Horse. Fitz has proven he can win a bunch of NFL games, the other backups have not only not won games but havent even taken a snap yet in a game that ciunts.

      This is a very big upgrade and about as good as it gets with backup qbs, for a bargain price.

      1. 12.1.1
        Profile photo of makski

        makski

        Totally agree Naplesfan. C’mon Horse, you have to admit he is a much better fill in back-up QB than Renfree or Griffin. Has experience and is a smart guy, should even be able to help Winston out much more than Glennon with all of his experience on multiple teams.

  13. 13
    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    I would bet that the BUCS are the only team to have 2 eggheads from Harvard on the same team.
    At the least Brate will have someone to talk to.
    GO BUCS

  14. 14
    Profile photo of Brandonges

    Brandonges

    Great move. This is the type of backup a team with a young franchise QB needs, someone with experience. No use in grooming someone like Griffin as a QB of the future

  15. 15
    Profile photo of martinii

    martinii

    I totally agree with move. Been concerned about back-up position since Glennon Departure. Now I have another question. Do we really need 3 roster QB’s? Seems like an extra RB, WR, DE, S would be a more coveted roster spot. Of course this concern is coming from a guy who thinks a LS is a wasted position. When you have 9-10 OL why can’t they teach one to Snap the ball. All I hear is how we cross train all our OL at center.

    1. 15.1
      Profile photo of 76Buc

      76Buc

      LS is not a wasted position. I wanted to draft the FSU long snapper in the 2nd round.

      1. 15.1.1
        Profile photo of revfish

        revfish

        that is funny

  16. 16
    Profile photo of CrustyClam

    CrustyClam

    Good move. Good veteran QB to get us out of a jam if needed.

  17. 17
    Profile photo of cgmaster27

    cgmaster27

    Great signing. Could pass some of that sage like advice to Jameis and provide a veteran presence behind him. He could get you through a game or two in a pinch as well. I feel much better about our backup spot now. I mean let’s face it, if Jameis gets in injured, we’re screwed no matter who’s back there. And for cheap as well I see. Good move by Licht.

  18. 18
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    Great move, this is a quarterback who has proven he can win multiple games in the NFL, much more than Mike Glennon or any others on the roster now but for Jameis. He can help Jameis, and if Jameis goes down for a few games all is not lost. And the price is a bargain compared to what the Bucs offered, and what the Bears paid, to Mike Glennon.

    Jason Light is doing a great job this year!

    1. 18.1
      Profile photo of magoobee

      magoobee

      The Glennon deal makes sense to the Bears but not the Bucs. Remember the Glennon deal is really only a 1 year deal if he stinks. If he plays well, years 2 & 3 are cheap and makes him very tradeable if Trubisky is the real deal.

  19. 19
    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    What would be great is if one of the young Q.B.’s looks better in preseason. We carried 3 last year, we might do the same.

  20. 20
    Profile photo of Morgan

    Morgan

    Happy to see the move. The season won’t be a total loss if Winston goes down. Bucs don’t need to groom anyone other than Winston right now. Hopefully Fitzpatrick will sit the bench the whole season……but now the preseason games will have a little more interest where he’ll play.

  21. 21
    Profile photo of ayron54

    ayron54

    2 Harvard alum on the roster now! Lol another fantastic move by the front office!!

  22. 22
    Profile photo of fredster

    fredster

    Great move. Not sure what happens after the 1 year but if Winston goes down we have chance to win some games still.

  23. 23
    Profile photo of magoobee

    magoobee

    As the resident Licht critic, I will say this is a smart signing……..IF…. as Mac said this saves a roster spot on the Practice Squad. The chance of a Practice Squad QB becoming a starter is ZERO PERCENT and almost zero to even being a back-up. The position most likely to be a starter or make the 53 man roster from the Practice Squad is Running Back.

    On the Bucs that extra position being a developmental OL or TE (Antony Auclair), makes this an excellent signing.

    Remember, Licht was happy with the QB situation before this signing. Now do you feel confident that he really feels comfortable with the OL, as he has said that many times? ****Had to get in a dig, sorry****

  24. 24
    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    Holly Smokes! I can’t believe all of the Pewter Report family of commenters are in agreement. If Fitz understands and accepts his role, then he might just be able to finish his career as a Buc. Back-up QB is a pretty sweet gig.

  25. 25
    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    Can’t believe we got him so cheap when you consider what McCown still gets paid. Fitz is just what we need for a back up, glad he’s come to the realization that’s all he’ll ever be. He looked foolish last year holding out on the Jets looking to be paid as a top Q.B.. Hopefully we never see him play a meaning full game.

    1. 25.1
      Profile photo of magoobee

      magoobee

      Big difference the Jets expect McCown to be a starter. At $6 mil a year, that is dirt cheap for a starting QB.

      You have to assume the Jets just want a top 3 pick next year, McCown should be able to accomplish that.

  26. 26
    Profile photo of CDNBUCSFAN

    CDNBUCSFAN

    This is a great move and the money on it is smart too. I’m way more comfortable with Fitzy as the backup than Glennon. Plus Fitzy comes at a price FAR less than what they offered Glennon prior to his jump to the Bears. I don’t blame Glennon at all and I’ll always remember the big win in Steeltown that he pulled off, but he was never a regular starter, and Fitzy was. I’m really liking the offseason moves so far, and there will be more to come before the season starts. Looking forward to the season!

  27. 27
    Profile photo of plopes808

    plopes808

    Another great move this off season! While I wouldn’t be comfortable with Fitz as a starter, he is definitely a good “bang for your buck” option at backup at a little over half the price we offered Glennon. Our team has definitely improved across the board this offseason and I’m primed for the playoffs!

  28. 28
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    Okay, I see most responses as to why this was a good pick up; I now agree as it does make the most sense.

    1. 28.1
      Profile photo of plopes808

      plopes808

      I really hope I don’t end up eating these words but…think of it this way, how can any half decent QB not do decent throwing to Evans, DJax, Howard, and Brate? Personally I think Fitz is a little better than half decent and has shown starter potential in the past with less weapons.

      1. 28.1.1
        Profile photo of makski

        makski

        I could be wrong, and someone will correct me if I am, but I think Fitz had some of his better seasons throwing to either Decker( VERY Evans-like), or a healthy Watkins( big WR but never healthy). That to me is a good sign. He has prior experience throwing to big-bodied WR’s. That should only help him in Tampa. Go Bucs!!!

