Bucs Agree To Terms With Veteran QB Fitzpatrick

The questions have been floating around all offseason regarding what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would do at the backup quarterback position following the loss of Mike Glennon.

Though multiple people within the Bucs front office and coaching staff said they were happy with having both Ryan Griffin and Sean Renfree on the roster, we now know that the team has decided to add a veteran quarterback to that list in Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Bucs have agreed to terms with veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 19, 2017

It has been reported that Fitzpatrick’s deal with the Bucs is for one year worth $3 million.

Fitzpatrick has truly been a journeyman of an NFL starter throughout his 12-year career.

He was drafted in the 7th round out of Harvard in 2005 as the No. 250 overall pick to the St. Louis Rams. In his debut game during his rookie season, coming in for the injured Jamie Martin, Fitzpatrick led the Rams from a 24–3 halftime deficit to a 33–27 overtime win, throwing for 310 yards and three touchdowns, completing 63.3% of his passes and 117.4 QB rating for the game. He was one of only seven players in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in their debut at the time.

In 2007, Fitzpatrick was traded to the Bengals for a seventh round pick, however, he was nothing more than a backup to Carson Palmer during his time there.

The following year, in 2009, Fitzpatrick signed with the Buffalo Bills. When starter, Trent Edwards, went down with an injury, Fitzpatrick got the nod, and would be named the full-time starter shortly after. In his four years in Buffalo, Fitzpatrick threw for over 10,000 yards with three, 3,000-yard seasons. However, he was never able to get his team a winning record.

In 2013, Fitzpatrick opted to sign with the Tennessee Titans and once again replaced the quarterback ahead of him in Jake Locker. However, he was released by the team later that offseason.

In 2014, he signed a two-year deal with the Houston Texans to battle for the starting job with Ryan Mallett. Fitzpatrick initially won the job, but was then replaced, only to be named the starter again after Mallett struggled. Fitzpatrick had a 6-6 record as a quarterback that season, and a career-high passer rating of 95.3.

In 2015, Fitzpatrick was traded form Houston to the New York Jets for a late-round conditional pick. After starting quarterback, Geno Smith, broke his jaw in a locker room fight, Fitzpatrick was named the starter. During that season, he led the Jets to a 10-6 record. He threw for 3,905 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns along with 15 interceptions.

Fitzpatrick was a spot starter for the Jets in 2016 after signing a one-year deal. He was replaced by Bryce Petty, but then regained the starting spot after an injury. Following the 2016 season, he went un-signed by the Jets.

Fitzpatrick brings a veteran presence to the quarterback position that not many players have in the NFL, not even the ones with long careers. That becomes especially important when you think that current Bucs backup Griffin has never taken a snap in a regular season NFL game, and that Renfree attempted just seven passes on two seasons with Atlanta.

Fitzpatrick knows what it’s like to fight for a starting spot no matter where he goes, and should, in theory, be able to push young Jameis Winston, teaching him plenty of situational advice as well as be a good safety value to have in case Winston goes down with a short-term injury.