Report: Bucs Interested In Calais Campbell

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

11 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    I thought he was more of a 3-4 guy?

    0
    0
  2. 2
    Profile photo of chefboho

    chefboho

    He came from the Miami hurricanes in college and they ran a standard 4-3 there so to answer your question horse, he’s versitile

    0
    0
  3. 3
    Profile photo of Brandonges

    Brandonges

    I would love to see Tampa bring this guy on. PFF has him as the top free agent and as a top ten edge guy last season. He’s basically a rich mans Gholston. Take the $6M they were going to pay him, and maybe double it for 2-3 years. All of a sudden this d line looks dominant. He should be the number one target in free agency.

    0
    0
  4. 4
    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    I was hoping JonnyG would give us some intel on one of his local team’s better players.

    0
    0
  5. 5
    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    They re-singed Gholston, Sign him anyway.
    Dt would be McCoy/Gholston/ McDonald/ Cambell. Looks good to me.
    Sounds like a Scottish football club.
    GO BUCS

    0
    0
  6. 6
    Profile photo of stlbucsfan

    stlbucsfan

    Acquiring Campbell should have nothing to do with re-signingGholston. Campbell played DT in a 4-3 scheme in college which is the exact role he would have here. Put him next to McCoy, Put Ayers and Gholston at end on the early downs then bring in Spence and Jac.Smith on passing downs to get after the QB. They could even toy with some 3-4 looks with Campbell and NT, McCoy and Ayers/Gholston at the other end then rush Spence and Smith from a standup LB position. This would help the line and eliminate the need to use draft picks on the DL this year. Hopefully it happens just like the DJax signing.

    0
    0
  7. 7
    Profile photo of jongruden

    jongruden

    Calais plays the run extremely well has long arms and will also block down passes or get hand on ball for tipped passes, has great swim move and bull rush he is not a quick twitch guy who will turn the corner on you but count on him to get you 7-9 sacks a yr. He is also a great leader and community guy I have met him and son has a picture with him he even gave my son pointers on how to pass rush said “you got to extend the arms and hand punch the o line back off his feet leverage is everything”, if Cards are going to lose him I’d be happy he came to Tampa.

    0
    0
    1. 7.1
      Profile photo of scubog

      scubog

      Thanks JonnyG. I knew you’d be able to give us a scouting report.

      0
      0
  8. 8
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    Now that we’ve got Will Gholston resigned, Campbell is still an interesting opportunity. Let’s see what happens in the next three days when FA opens up.

    0
    0
  9. 9
    Profile photo of mtbruning

    mtbruning

    You can’t have too much talent on DL. Bring Campbell here and we will see greatness.

    0
    0
  10. 10
    Profile photo of EastEndBoy

    EastEndBoy

    I have often called for someone to play next to GMC…it would be a really interesting front with Campbell…alas, it is definitely not our GM’s m.o. Licht is not spending top FA money on any player in FA…not any of them, not now not ever. If you’re looking for the Licht FA signings look for depth players, probably round two of FA.

    0
    0
