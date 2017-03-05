Report: Bucs Interested In Calais Campbell

A few days ago it was reported that the Tampa bay Buccaneers are taking a good, hard look at Washington wide receiver DeSean Jackson as a potential free agency signing. On Sunday, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that the Bucs are also interested in Arizona Cardinals DE Calais Campbell.

And the Buccaneers are inclined to keep pushing to get in the postseason. Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell and Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson are just two of the players they are interested in.

The interest isn’t unfamiliar, but it is interesting. When debating what to do with Tampa’s own 6-foot-7 defensive end William Gholston, who hits unrestricted free agency this Tuesday, some have cited Campbell’s success as a reason to keep Gholston due to them being the same size at the same position – Campbell is 6-foot-8.

Campbell has played his entire nine-year career in Arizona. Campbell, like Gholston, has never recorded double digit sacks before, but his numbers in that category are much higher than Gholston’s.

Acquiring Campbell would likely mean that the team would not be bringing Gholston back, as the expectation is for Noah Spence to be the full-time starter on one end. Campbell has played both inside and out for Arizona’s 3-4 system, so he could play inside at a 1-tech as well, but you wonder how much they’ll be willing to pay him to do that if they, in fact, bring Gholston back.

This could also just be general manager Jason Licht covering all his bases by staying open to bringing in any player he needs to should one of his guys test free agency or demand too much money.

Whatever it is, we know the interest is there, and the more cases like this are brought to light, the more Bucs fans can be confident that this front office is going to do whatever it takes to get over the hump and into the playoffs.