Bucs Land Big Weapon for Winston In Free Agent WR Jackson

Mark Cook has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles.

41 Comments

  1. 1
    yuccaneers

    I think a bit premature….I take that to read Jackson’s agents and Licht are still working to iron out the financial terms….

    1. 1.1
      wnb0395

      You cant officially sign until later today. They have already come to an agreement.

  2. 2
    fredster

    Wow this happened fast. He could really add a lot and back defenses off with his speed. If he stays healthy and his attitude is good this could be huge improvement for this offense. They want to win now and aren’t afraid to spend that’s for sure. Go Bucs!

  3. 3
    Naplesfan

    Cool!

    Jackson will give us something we haven’t had since Joey Galloway … a burner who can take the top off a defense. Combined with Mike Evans, Cam Brate, and perhaps another each of WR and TE in the draft, Jameis Winston will finally have all the weapons he needs in the air. If Martin and Sims are back healthy again, the backfield will do its part in the air too.

    1. 3.1
      HoneyBadgerW4

      Adding Howard, Njoku, or Cook would just make this offense something to really fear for other teams. I do wonder how the addition of Jackson will affect Licht’s approach to the draft.

      1. 3.1.1
        chetthevette

        HB totally agree, in that order exactly.
        GO BUCS

      2. 3.1.2
        macabee

        Bucs have already started the process to look up close at TE OJ Howard in Tampa.

        Chase Goodbread ✔ @ChaseGoodbread
        Alabama TE O.J. Howard has visits set up with the Tennessee #Titans and Tampa Bay #Buccaneers.
        2:22 PM – 8 Mar 2017 · Tuscaloosa, AL

        1. 3.1.2.1
          wnb0395

          Sucks that the Titans are interested in him also considering they have the pick before us.

          1. 3.1.2.1.1
            Naplesfan

            Titans like the Bucs need WR support too. The gist of many of this weeks mocks have the Bucs selecting any of Corey Davis, John Ross, OJ Howard, and even Dalvin Cook, who seems to have slipped a little from the pre-Combine mocks.

            So the Titans could take any of those guys, and we would still have some pretty rich pickings.

            +4
            cgmaster27

            I was thinking the same thing. The titans snaked us last year by grabbing conklin right in front of us. They might do it again this year. They don’t need a rb fortunately.

            wnb0395

            Naples, I would be happy with any one of those players but dont think we need Ross now. With his 4.22 40, I think he be drafted before Corey Davis. I also believe Cook will be gone but it would be a dream come true if he fell to us. I think it will come down to Davis and Howard and i am good with either one.

    MudManVA

    When Scott lays out “what about this player” in his fab 5 that isn’t on BUC fans minds and continues to pimp…that should be a clue to us reads he is pre-selling or a fortune teller!!

    Great sign and something the BUCS needed to win now. I hope they draft 2 more WR for the future.

    1. 4.1
      Naplesfan

      Or, draft another WR and a TE next month. The crop of players at both positions is very strong this year.

  5. 5
    chetthevette

    THE NEW WHITE TIGER? Hopefully he can be as effective as Joey Galloway.
    GREAT signing.
    GO BUCS

  6. 6
    surferdudes

    I have my reservations about this signing. No doubt about his talent, but I worry that he was traded to a division rival, and now the Skins are letting him walk. We compare him to Galloway, but remember Galloway’s nick name? White tiger, because it was rare to see him at practice, or in games. We beat Philly in the NFC championship game largely in part on the slow footed Joe Juravicous’s amazing catch, and run. I don’t remember us winning an championships with Galloway’s play on the field. All that said, it’ll be exciting to see how his presence opens up the Bucs offense. Winston needs weapons, and this certainly is a step in that direction. This also lessons the need for a receiver in the first round. If we were to land Cook, or McCaffery in the draft, along with Evans, and D Jax, good luck NFC south defenses.

    1. 6.1
      e

      I agree with Surfer about this signing. I would be surprised if the Bucs get the sustained production from DJax that he has shown over the next two or three years. I still think that the Bucs need to add another #3 receiver that will push for the #2 spot.

    2. 6.2
      HoneyBadgerW4

      I’m much prefer we land Cook to McCaffrey, but I’d prefer Howard to either of them, and even Njoku over McCaffrey, but you’re right in saying this diminishes any need to go for a WR in round one. I mean, if Williams is still there, go for it, but he won’t be (at least barring any major future news, like him running a 4.6 40 or something).

      1. 6.2.1
        chetthevette

        If Williams or Davis are there at 19 you have to take them.
        GO BUCS

      2. 6.2.2
        Naplesfan

        I think quite a few other commenters here at PR don’t necessarily agree that taking DJax in FA lessens either the need or desire for a quality WR in the early rounds of the draft … any more than the signing of Brent Grimes caused the Bucs to not take a CB in the first round last year.

        The obvious notion is that you sign a veteran FA at a position of need to fulfill the immediate need, and then the veteran can be very helpful in mentoring the quality rookie at the same position for the first couple of years. Then if the veteran starts slipping in production as he ages, the rookie becomes an experienced vet.

        Signing DJax if anything makes it more likely that we’ll take a quality WR in the first three rounds. Indeed, DJax already has an established mentoring relationship with John Ross … doesn’t necessarily mean we take Ross at no. 19, but it certainly doesn’t mean we don’t draft Ross, either.

    3. 6.3
      tpeluso

      I’m not sure Washington letting DeSean go is a reflection on DeSean. Their #2 WR (Garcon) is gone to San Francisco and with Kirk Cousins likely to force his way into following him there, the Redskins are likely prepping for a large-scale rebuild on offense, especially since big free agents are likely to steer clear until the QB situation is resolved. It’s probably better to go with a youth movement than pay DeSean to unhappily slog for them, given the depth at WR in this draft.

    4. 6.4
      jmeeks

      Surferdude,Jackson wasn’t traded to redskins,he went their as a free agent I do believe bro.

  7. 7
    chetthevette

    It’s time to fantasize about Tampa’s offense. Been a BUCS fan from the start and I can’t think of a time when the offense seemed as promising.
    Evans and Jackson on the ends, Humphries in the slot Brate and O.J. ( fantasy part ) as TE’s. That my dear BUCS fans is a potent receiving corps.
    And it would not bother me to take Dalvin Cook at 19 and a TE end later. Jake Butts in third ( fantasy part )?
    Trade up after we pick at 19 for Jabril Peppers ( fantasy part )?
    Things are pointing skyward,
    GO BUCS

    1. 7.1
      Matthew

      I think McCaffery would be a better pick than Dalvin Cook tbh

      1. 7.1.1
        scubog

        As much as I like Dalvin Cook and being a “homer” (right JonnyG?), seeing the unique skill set McCafrey has intrigues me. I just think he can be used in a multitude of ways.

  8. 8
    stlbucsfan

    Great pickup! Cook might fall to us with his bad showing at the combine then we could take Evan Engram the undersized but speedy TE from Ole Miss. If that happens watch out NFL we will be back. Hope we can still add Poe, Baker or Fairley at DT, resign McDougald and let Hawley walk.

    1. 8.1
      cgmaster27

      Stl for me that would be a dream scenario. I love that Engram from ole miss. He is so damn fast for his size. Not a super blocker yet, but a match up nightmare.

  9. 9
    David DeLeon

    Happy to hear the news! Welcome to Tampa DeSean, going to be fun to watch this year. Can’t wait till the draft. Hey Poe hasn’t signed anywhere yet 🙄

  10. 10
    Destino102

    Hopefully he will adopt the # 83, then anyone with a VJax jersey will be ahead of the curb on the new signing.

  11. 11
    jongruden

    I don’t like Desean as a person always thought he was a cocky punk, as a player he is a burner he will leave you in his dust and will be a huge addition to this team no doubt about it

  12. 12
    magoobee

    I’m afraid we will over pay for Jackson. I would have rather have had Kenny Brit at probably a 1/3 of the Jackson price tag.

    1. 12.1
      wnb0395

      I’m thinking somewhere around 9-10 mil a year.

    2. 12.2
      wnb0395

      Britt just signed for 8 mil a season so unless we are paying Jackson 24 mil a season, there is no way we payed 3 times more for Jackson.

      1. 12.2.1
        Naplesfan

        Brit averaged 631 yards a season over the last four seasons, including one season near zero (96 yards) … while DJax has averaged 1,007 yards per season over the last four seasons, incl. 1,005 yards last season, and led the entire league in YPA and in most passes received over 20 yards. He can also return punts, with four career punt return TDs.

        Britt is way overpaid at $8M … reporting now is that DJax’s deal is around $10 million and change a year. Seems very reasonable for his production, both recent, and long term.

  13. 13
    wnb0395

    Now we will get to finally see how accurate Winston really is. With Evans, Winston can be off and Evans will still make the catch like he did many times last year but with a speedster like Jackson, Winston will have to be accurate to connect deep. Time for Winston to step up his game.

    1. 13.1
      thewbacca

      Jackson is an athletic playmaker. Just because he is fast doesn’t mean a qb has to be that carve-it-up precise qb in order to get him the ball. Sure, Jackson doesn’t have the type of catch radius Evans has, but he is a playmaker who can adjust to the ball much like a centerfielder in baseball.

  14. 14
    thewbacca

    My boss was trying to throw shade on this, saying Tampa wasted money because Winston can’t throw deep. Can’t wait for fall to remind him of this!!!

  15. 15
    Dude

    I am one who was weary of signing Jackson, but if the Bucs feel that he is worth what they are willing to pay him, then I’m in. I trust Licht, coach K, and their player evaluations. These guys have earned our trust, and besides, I’m sure they know more about the players they sign than any of us who set at home and read about it. I’m excited to get a player with D-Jax’s ability, no doubt the Bucs got a lot better today. Now I bet the Bucs go get them an RB1 with the 19th pick.

    Think about this, RB’s are at their best in their first 5 years in the league. After that, they start to get some wear and tear, and many don’t make it to the next contract. But those who do, and who are productive, they are going to demand a pretty high price on that next deal. So why would you not go get a good, young, strong RB in the first round every 4-5 years at a fraction of the cost of a good vet, especially when a lot of these guys can go make an impact that first year.

    1. 15.1
      Naplesfan

      You don’t draft a RB in the first round every 4-5 years for two reasons: RBs aren’t worth that much to the team in a passing league, and if you did that you’d end up neglecting other more important needs. Especially when a very big proportion of great RBs have been available and drafted in later rounds, or even UDFA.

      Lots of examples of the latter … the leading rusher (LeGarrett Blount) on the best team in the league last year – the Pats – was a UDFA. While a first rounder led the league in rushing yards last season, the no. 2 was a fifth rounder. No. 3 was a 3rd rounder. No. 4 was a fifth rounder. Nos. 5 and 6 were second round picks. No. 7 a third rounder. No. 8 a UDFA. Nos. 9 and 10 were fourth round picks.

      So last season’s top ten running backs averaged at 3.6 – somewhere between the third and fourth rounds.

      Way cheaper to pay and vastly less draft risk (if for no other reason than injury) to get a RB in the later rounds. If I’m a GM, I’m not betting my job on a first round pick who could easily spend much of his first contract on the bench or out of the league due to an uncontrollable situation. Just ask the last two Bucs GMs who drafted Cadillac Williams and Doug Martin in the first … and lost their jobs.

      1. 15.1.1
        Dude

        Actually that was a bit of a hyperbole on my part. I didn’t mean only in the first round, but in the first 3 rounds for sure. It would be one way of keeping a cheap young and strong RB on your team. Lets face it, you have to get one, and your going to spend the money. It’s no different than any other position of need on the team. Who says your going to neglect other positions? If you need a RB, you need an RB. They only last about 5 or so years on your team anyway.

  16. 16
    buc4life

    Ok we sign jackson love it..but think about first pick if for some reason we pick john ross just image the speed we would have for years to come.we would not have to worry about that position for awhile..pick up a running back in second third safety..but dont forget that corey davis is out there tho injured he is a beast like calvin johnson..could pick up later in rounds 2 maybe three..go bucs

  17. 17
    76Buc

    I’ll believe this signing when I see the contract; not before.

