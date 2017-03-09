Bucs Land Big Weapon for Winston In Free Agent WR Jackson

The Buccaneers front office had a plan this offseason, and while it is far from over, the first step was taken on Thursday when the team agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson which is expected to be signed later today.

Former Washington WR DeSean Jackson expects to sign with Tampa assuming no breakdown in final negotiations,… https://t.co/brYefpKUUq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Jackson was a Bucs target early on, and quarterback Jameis Winston was quoted in January saying he wanted Jackson to be a Buccaneer.

The former Eagles and Redskins standout will add a dimension that has been missing from the Bucs offense since the days of Joey Galloway, and that is speed. Here his career stats that back that up.

Jackson’s Stats In Washington

2016 – 56 catches for 1,005 yards (17.9 avg.) with 4 TDs and a long of 80 yards

2015 – 30 catches for 528 yards (17.6 avg.) with 4 TDs and a long of 77 yards

2014 – 56 catches for 1,169 yards (20.9 avg.) with 6 TDs and a long of 81 yards

Jackson’s Stats In Philadelphia

2013 – 82 catches for 1,332 yards (16.2 avg.) with 9 TDs and a long of 61 yards

2012 – 45 catches for 700 yards (15.6 avg.) with 2 TDs and a long of 77 yards

2011 – 58 catches for 961 yards (16.6 avg.) with 4 TDs and a long of 62 yards

2010 – 47 catches for 1,056 yards (22.5 avg.) with 6 TDs and a long of 91 yards

2009 – 62 catches for 1,156 yards (18.6 avg.) with 9 TDs and a long of 71 yards

2008 – 62 catches for 912 yards (14.7 avg.) with 2 TDs and a long of 60 yards

When it comes to the Bucs’ offense, this move was all about being more dynamic. Jackson has never averaged less than 14 yards per catch in his entire NFL career, and he recorded three of his higher career averages in over the last three seasons – this isn’t a wash-up signing. Jackson playing over the top in a fashion that commands constant attention from both safeties means that Mike Evans will finally have some room to breathe along the sidelines and on intermediate routes. The Bucs can also use Jackson like the Panthers use Ted Ginn with crossing routes and screens – something Tampa Bay fans are all too familiar with after watching him gash the Bucs defense on two big plays of that nature in Week 17 of 2016.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, DeSean Jackson leads the NFL in 50-yard touchdown receptions with 21 since entering the league in 2008. Since the Bucs were the only team in the NFL without a 50-yard pass play last season, bringing Jackson on certainly adds an element they’ve rarely ever had.

