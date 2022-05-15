The Bucs 2022 schedule came out on Thursday and is chock full of difficult stretches. While we knew Tampa Bay had a tough batch of opponents coming up, the placement of the games did them no favors. Kicking off the season with two straight road games against big challenges in Dallas and New Orleans before coming home to face Green Bay and Kansas City.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles acknowledged the matchups, knowing who they were going to play but saying it comes with the territory of a first place finish.

“Well, we knew who we were playing from the start,” Bowles said. “There’s no easy way around it –  when you come in first place, you get a first-place schedule. So, we’ll get ready for it.”

Bucs OLB Shaq Barrett

Bucs OLB Shaq Barrett – Photo by: USA Today

As for those first four games Bowles isn’t getting ahead of himself. He knows the challenges each team will present but will take it one game at a time.

“The only good thing is you only have to play one at a time,” Bowles said. “So, we’ll deal with them when they come.”

As highlighted in this weeks SR’s Fab 5, the Bucs will face some of the league’s elite quarterbacks and offenses. As Bowles points out you’ve got to be able to beat those teams if you’re going to be a true Super Bowl contender and the team will be ready for the challenge.

“That’s the only way you can get to the Super Bowl and win it,” Bowles said. “If you don’t beat the best of the best, you’re not going anywhere. Some years it’s running quarterbacks – some years, it’s throwing quarterbacks. Some years, it’s running game – some years, it’s passing game. But this year, we’ve got all the great ones. We’ll get ready for it and we’ll be ready to play.”

The Bucs will need to play their best football out of the gate this season as their schedule offers little reprieve during the first month. Bowles and his staff are hard at work preparing to have the Bucs up to the task.

Share On Socials

About the Author: J.C. Allen

J.C. Allen is one of PewterReport.com’s newest beat writers. As a New England transplant, he has closely followed Tom Brady’s entire career and first fell in love with the game during the Patriots 1996 Super Bowl run. J.C. is in his second year covering the team after spending a year with Bucs Report as a writer, producer and show host. Some of his other interests include barbecuing, being outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. His favorite Buccaneer of all time is Simeon Rice and believes he deserves a spot in Canton. Follow J.C. Allen on Twitter @JCAllenNFL.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments