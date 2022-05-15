Bucs quarterback Tom Brady may have been robbed of NFL MVP honors last season. However, he’ll receive something even more prestigious, being presented as the 2022 Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award winner. The international award honors individuals who have made a lasting impact through the world of sports. This includes on and off the field efforts.

“It’s an amazing honor,” Brady said. “I’ve played the sport of American Football for 31 years. I’m very fortunate to fallen in love with the game that’s brought so many memorable moments in my life. I remember playing as a 14-year-old boy in California with the dreams of achieving a professional career. I feel very blessed along the way to have met so many incredible teammate and coaches, not only winning games and victories on the field, but committing themselves to doing amazing things in the community as well.”

In his acceptance speech the future Hall of Fame quarterback spoke about how sports has the ability to bring people together from all walks of life.

“This Award was founded in the year 2000 when Nelson Mandela said ‘Sport has the power to change the world’ and I totally agree with that,” Brady said. “Sports transcends borders, races, religions, ethnicities. It brings so many people together in a positive way. In my view it brings the best out in individuals.”

Brady Voted The Winner By His Peers

Athletes from around the world vote for the winner of the award. And Brady is among some of the greatest athletes and humanitarians to have won the award. Past recipients including Pele, Dirk Nowitzki and Billie Jean King. Brady expressed how much receiving the prestigious honor meant to him.

“To being able to receive this Award and being voted for by so many athletes from around the world, who would have played a variety of different sports but know what it takes to achieve their highest potential, means a lot,” Brady said. “Pele was voted in 2000. Billie Jean King was voted last year. People I really looked up to. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. It is an incredible honor to achieve this tonight.”