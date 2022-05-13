SR’s Fab 5 is a collection of reporting and analysis on the Bucs from yours truly, Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds. Here are four things that caught my attention this week, plus some random tidbits in my Buc Shots section at the end. Enjoy!

FAB 1. SR’s Bucs 2022 Schedule Reaction

The 2022 NFL schedule is out and the Bucs’ slate of games is action-packed and full of some interesting twists and turns. Here are my initial thoughts on Tampa Bay’s 2022 schedule.

Tough Start For Tampa Bay

We’re going to find out how good the Bucs are right out of the gate. The first month of Tampa Bay’s 2022 schedule is as follows:

Week 1 – Bucs at Cowboys – SNF – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC

Week 2 – Bucs at Saints – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Week 3 – Bucs vs. Packers – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX

Week 4 – Bucs vs. Chiefs – SNF – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC

The Bucs vs. Cowboys 2021 season opener last year drew 26 million. This one’s all about ratings with the Week 1 rematch on Sunday Night Football.

Then it’s on to New Orleans to open the NFC South schedule. The Saints have won seven straight games versus the Bucs in the regular season.

The next week is the home opener against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Perhaps that is a key game for NFC playoff positioning later in the season.

It’s a rematch of Super Bowl LV against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in Week 4. It’s at the same venue – Raymond James Stadium – and in prime time on Sunday Night Football. But no Tyreek Hill to contend with this time for the Bucs.

Then Comes The Bucs’ Breather

If the Bucs can start at least 2-2 they could finish 12-5 this year. A 4-0 or 3-1 start could put Tampa Bay in the driver’s seat to win the NFC. But if the Bucs somehow falter at 1-3, they can right the ship over the next three games.

Week 5 – Bucs vs. Falcons – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Week 6 – Bucs at Steelers – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Week 7 – Bucs at Panthers – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

The Falcons game finishes up the Bucs’ three-game home stand. Then it’s a trip to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers defense and their new quarterback, whoever it ends up being. Another road game at Carolina follows. There’s no reason to believe Tampa Bay shouldn’t be 3-0 during this stretch.

The Next 3-Game Home Stand – Sort Of

Week 8 – Bucs vs. Ravens – TNF – 8:15 p.m. ET – Amazon

Week 9 – Bucs vs. Rams – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS

Week 10 – Bucs vs. Seahawks – 9:30 a.m. ET – NFL Network

The Bucs host Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. It’s a short week, but it’s coming after a short trip to Carolina, so that makes it manageable.

As big of an issue as the Saints have been to the Bucs, the Rams are the new problem. L.A. has now beaten Tampa Bay three games in a row, none worse than a 30-27 victory in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. As they’ve discovered against the Saints, just seeking revenge won’t be enough. The Bucs will (finally) have to outplay (and outcoach) the Rams to win.

Then it’s off to Munich for a “home game” against Seattle. Guten Tag! Grab a beer for breakfast. The Bucs’ bye week comes in Week 11, as expected.

A December To Remember

Week 13 – Bucs at Browns – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Week 14 – Bucs vs. Saints – MNF – 8:15 p.m. ET – ESPN

Week 15 – Bucs at 49ers – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS

Week 16 – Bucs at Cardinals – SNF – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC

The Bucs end November with a potential cold weather game in Cleveland after Thanksgiving. Who knows how good the Browns will be?

The Bucs host the Saints in prime time again late in the season? Sigh. Perhaps Monday Night Football will bring better luck than Sunday Night Football did.

Like the Browns, I have no idea how good the 49ers will be in Week 14. After a slow start last year San Francisco beat Green Bay and made it to the NFC Championship Game.

The Bucs have played on Thanksgiving before, but never on Christmas. That will change this year as Tampa Bay travels to Arizona on Christmas night in a third Sunday Night Football game.

Another Fantastic Finish For The Bucs?

Week 17 – Bucs vs. Panthers – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Week 18 – Bucs at Falcons – TBD

Tampa Bay has closed out the regular season quite well in the last two seasons. Last year the Bucs won their last three games, including two against the Panthers. In 2020, Tampa Bay won its last four games of the season, including twice against Atlanta.

For the third straight year, the Panthers and Falcons might not have anything to play for late in the season. Except for a Top 10 draft pick, of course. The Bucs will likely need to go 2-0 to pick up a couple of NFC wins to help for playoff positioning.

So how many games will the Bucs win in 2022? The oddsmakers in Las Vegas say 11 wins (11.5 technically). I don’t do record predictions until September after the preseason. I’ve got to see this team in person – and see how healthy they are. That’s always the key. Remember last year?

FAB 2. Bucs Set To Face 8 Great QBs In 2022

The Bucs will play eight teams that were in last year’s playoffs this season. While questions surround the 49ers and Steelers, two playoff teams from last year that are on Tampa Bay’s schedule this year, the Bucs will face eight of the league’s upper echelon quarterbacks this season.

These eight quarterbacks – four in the NFC and four in the AFC – have all made at least one Pro Bowl and have taken their team to the playoffs at least once with the exception of Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The No. 1 overall pick in 2020 took the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season, but has yet to make the Pro Bowl. The list of high-profile passers the Bucs will face is daunting.

While Tampa Bay has yet to play Burrow, the Bucs have struggled against Matthew Stafford, losing twice to him last year, including in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, 30-27, in a crushing home loss. Stafford went on to beat Burrow and the Bengals in the Super Bowl three weeks later.

Here is a look at the dangerous QBs the Bucs will face in 2022 and how those passers have fared against Tampa Bay in the past.

Week 1 – at Dallas

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott – 2x Pro Bowler, 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year

All-time Record vs. Bucs: 2-1

All-time Stats vs. Bucs: 79 percent passer for 843 yards with 4 TDs, 1 INT

Last Time: Lost 31-29 in Week 1 in 2021

Last Time Stats: 42-of-58 (72 percent) for 403 yards with 3 TDs, INT

Prescott completed an absurd 32-of-36 (88.9 percent) for 279 yards in a 26-20 win on Sunday Night Football in December of 2016. That essentially knocked the Bucs out of the playoffs that year. Prescott then completed 20-of-25 (80 percent) for 161 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 win in December in 2018 that helped seal Dirk Koetter’s fate has head coach. In last year’s season-opener, Prescott completed 42-of-58 passes (72.4 percent) for 403 yards with three TDs and one INT. The Bucs wound up prevailing late in the fourth quarter.

Week 3 – vs. Green Bay

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers – 10x Pro Bowler, 4x NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP

All-time Record vs. Bucs: 2-3

All-time Stats vs. Bucs: 61.1 percent passer for 1,554 yards with 11 TDs, 10 INTs

Last Time: Lost 31-26 in 2020 NFC Championship Game

Last Time Stats: 33-of-48 (68.8 percent) for 346 yards with 3 TDs, INT

Rodgers began his career against the Bucs with a 0-2 record before winning three straight games in 2011, ’14 and ’17. Tampa Bay roared back with back-to-back wins in the 2020 season, including a 38-10 victory. Rodgers was sacked five times and threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, and didn’t throw a touchdown. Tampa Bay then beat Rodgers on his home turf in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field, 31-26. Once again, Tom Brady outdueled Rodgers.

Week 4 – vs. Kansas City

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes – 4x Pro Bowler, 2018 MVP, Super Bowl champ

All-time Record vs. Bucs: 1-1

All-time Stats vs. Bucs: 64.2 percent passer for 732 yards with 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Last Time: Lost 31-9 in Super Bowl LV

Last Time Stats: 26-of-49 (53 percent) for 270 yards with 2 INTs

Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Bucs, 27-24, in Week 12 of the 2020 regular season. He threw for 462 yards with three touchdowns while completing 75.5 percent of his passes. Kansas City opened up a 17-0 lead and held on to win, but defensive coordinator Todd Bowles started playing Cover 2 in the second quarter and slowed down the assault. Mahomes only had 110 yards passing and a touchdown in the second half. He used the same Cover 2 scheme in Super Bowl LV and it worked, holding the Chiefs out of the end zone. Kansas City’s offensive line was hit with injuries and Mahomes was under fire all game. Tampa Bay sacked him three times, picked him off twice and hurried Mahomes on nearly every throw in a 31-9 win in Super Bowl LV.

Week 8 – vs. Baltimore

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson – 2x Pro Bowler, 2019 NFL MVP

All-time Record vs. Bucs: 1-0

All-time Stats vs. Bucs: 60.9 percent passer for 131 yards with 1 TD

Last Time: Won 20-12 in Week 15 in 2018

Jackson has only played Tampa Bay once, but prevailed in the rain in Baltimore in his rookie season. While he only threw for 131 yards and a touchdown in that victory, Jackson ran the ball 18 times for 95 yards. On the day, the Ravens rushed for 242 yards while averaging 4.9 yards per carry on 49 attempts. Gus Edwards led the way with 19 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. That win came against Mark Duffner’s defense. We’ll see how Bowles and the league’s top-ranked rushing defense fares in slowing down the Ravens’ run game led by Jackson.

Week 9 – vs. L.A. Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford – 1x Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

All-time Record vs. Bucs: 5-2

All-time Stats vs. Bucs: 71.6 percent passer for 2,020 yards with 16 TDs, 7 INTs

Last Time: Won 30-27 in 2021 NFC Divisional Playoffs

Last Time Stats: 28-of-38 (73.7 percent) for 366 yards with 2 TDs

Stafford had a 3-2 against the Bucs when he was with Lions. Then he went 2-0 versus Tampa Bay last year with the Rams. It started in Los Angeles in Week 3 with a 34-24 win. Stafford completed 71 percent of his passes for 343 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Then he put a nail in the Bucs’ coffin in the NFC Divisional Playoffs by throwing for 366 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 win in Tampa Bay. Stafford went on to lead the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Week 12 – at Cleveland

Browns QB Deshaun Watson – 3x Pro Bowler

All-time Record vs. Bucs: 1-0

All-time Stats vs. Bucs: 59.4 percent passer for 184 yards with 1 INT

Last Time: Won 23-20 in Week 16 in 2019

Watson has only played the Bucs once, but he was victorious. He was sacked five times and threw an interception on December 21, 2019, yet the Texans beat the Bucs, 23-20, in Tampa Bay. The reason? For as poorly as Watson played, then-Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston threw one touchdown and four interceptions, including a pick-six, in addition to being sacked three times. Now Watson is the league’s second-highest-paid quarterback behind Rodgers, but his $230 million contract is fully guaranteed. After sitting out the 2021 season due to sexual assault allegations from multiple massage parlor workers, Houston traded Watson to Cleveland where he’ll get a fresh start.

Week 15 – vs. Cincinnati

Bengals QB Joe Burrow – Super Bowl LVI QB

Burrow has yet to face the Buccaneers. This will be his first matchup against Bowles’ defense, and the first – and perhaps only – time he’ll square off against Brady. Burrow missed the last six games of his rookie season due to a torn ACL. He wasn’t even ready to go in the preseason when Cincinnati played Tampa Bay. But he wound up starting 16 games last year, only sitting Week 18 because the Bengals clinched the playoffs. In just his second NFL season, Burrow led the league with a 70.4 completion percentage, threw for over 4,000 yards in addition to 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Burrow led the Bengals to an overtime win in Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game before losing to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Week 16 – at Arizona

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray – 2x Pro Bowler, 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year

All-time Record vs. Bucs: 0-1

All-time Stats vs. Bucs: 61.4 percent passer for 324 yards with 3 TDs, 1 INT

Last Time: Lost 30-27 in Week 10 in 2019

Murray has only faced Tampa Bay once, and that was at Raymond James Stadium in 2019 during his rookie year. The No. 1 overall pick in the draft in 2019 nearly beat the Bucs in a 30-27 shootout. He threw for three touchdowns and over 300 yards against Bowles’ defense. But Murray threw a costly interception that was picked off by Jamel Dean to seal Tampa Bay’s win. Since that season, Murray has become a two-time Pro Bowler and led the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time last year.

The Rest Of The QBs On The Schedule

The Bucs will also face the likes of former Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, who is in his third year in New Orleans, in addition to Carolina’s Sam Darnold and Atlanta’s new quarterback, Marcus Mariota. All three are former first-round picks, but are no longer with their original teams.

Tampa Bay will also battle new quarterbacks in Pittsburgh and Seattle. The Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round, and signed Mitchell Trubisky, a former first-round pick, this offseason. The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to Denver for draft picks and quarterback Drew Lock. The Bucs will also face either Jimmy Garappolo or former first-rounder Trey Lance when they travel to San Francisco.

Any quarterback on any given Sunday can rise up and win. The Bucs found that out last year losing to Washington’s Taylor Heinicke, and nearly losing to Jets rookie Zach Wilson. But the eight great quarterbacks that Tampa Bay faces in 2022 will undoubtedly give the team the most problems. To find out how Bowles and the Bucs will beat them, read Fab 3 below.

FAB 3. The Key To The Bucs Beating The 8 Great QBs

Tampa Bay’s defense will always be challenged through the air because the Bucs’ run defense has ranked first, first and third in the league during Todd Bowles’ three seasons as defensive coordinator. Teams don’t really try to run the ball on the Bucs because it’s usually a futile effort. So expect another aerial assault against the Bucs on a weekly basis.

The problem this year is that the Bucs are facing even more upper echelon quarterbacks than ever. We’ve identified the eight great quarterbacks Bowles and the Bucs will face in 2022. Now here’s how Tampa Bay can beat them.

How The Bucs Can Beat Prescott: The Tighter The Coverage The Better

Prescott has completed a ridiculous 79 percent of his passes against the Bucs in three games. He’s extremely accurate when throwing on the run, so even if Tampa Bay can apply pressure it might not be enough. Tighter coverage in the secondary might force Prescott to hold the ball longer – or perhaps throw some more interceptions. Prescott is a mobile QB and was only sacked once last year. Forcing him to hang on to the ball a bit longer could make a difference and lead to more sacks and turnovers.

How The Bucs Can Beat Rodgers: Sack Him Multiple Times

Rodgers can get rattled if he’s sacked multiple times. In two meetings against Tampa Bay in 2020 he was sacked five times in each game. Rodgers is mortal when he’s on the ground. When he’s not, he’s one of the league’s deadliest passers. Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh accounted for 3.5 of those 10 sacks. Their production will need to be replaced by rookie defensive tackle Logan Hall and outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who enters his first year as a full-time starter. As always, Shaq Barrett needs to have a big game against Rodgers.

How The Bucs Can Beat Mahomes: Remember – Play Cover 2

Although he no longer has Tyreek Hill, Mahomes does like to throw the deep ball. Playing Cover 2 and keeping balls from flying over the heads of Tampa Bay’s defensive backs will be key. It certainly worked in the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV win, and Bowles shouldn’t try to fix what isn’t broken. No quarterback is more deadly on improvisational plays than Mahomes. So the defensive backs need to plaster the Chiefs receivers and Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce downfield to help negate some big play opportunities.

How The Bucs Can Beat Jackson: Spy Him With Speedy White

Jackson is still developing as a passer and doesn’t have much help at wide receiver. The Ravens traded Jackson’s top target, Hollywood Brown, to Arizona. Jackson is most dangerous when he’s on the run. He ran for over 1,000 yards in 2019 and 2020. Jackson would’ve had another 1,000-yard rushing season last year if he didn’t miss five games. He ran for 95 yards in the last and only game against the Bucs back in 2018. Spying him with Devin White might limit Jackson’s rushing yards. Or at least it could keep him in the pocket and force him to beat the Bucs with his arm.

How The Bucs Can Beat Stafford: For Heaven’s Sake, Don’t Blitz Him

Stafford was the best quarterback in the NFL against the blitz last year. The Bucs found that out the hard way in their 30-27 playoff loss to the Rams. Bowles called an all-out blitz that didn’t get home. Stafford hit Cooper Kupp with a 44-yard pass with just seconds left to get the Rams in field goal position. The Bucs have to find a way to sack Stafford by rushing only the front four. Tampa Bay’s edge rushers have struggled to put pressure on Stafford. Perhaps interior pressure from Vita Vea and Hall might be the trick.

How The Bucs Can Beat Watson: Mix Up The Coverages

Watson sat out last year and will not only have to get back in the flow of playing, but also learning new teammates. He should back in the groove by the time Tampa Bay visits Cleveland in Week 12. Bowles should mix up the coverages against Watson to help force some bad reads and throws. Confusing Watson after the snap should help him hold on to the ball longer and aid the pass rush getting to him. Watson has a tendency to hang on to the ball a lot when his first read isn’t available. He’s been sacked 174 times in just 53 games, and Watson will sometimes run into sacks while trying to leave the pocket.

How The Bucs Can Beat Burrow: Bring The Heat On Joe Cool

Bowles does a masterful job of disguising blitzes, and that could be the key against Burrow. In just 30 games in the NFL, including the postseason, Burrow has been sacked a whopping 102 times. Cincinnati spent resources trying to bolster the offensive line as a result. The Bengals even added former Bucs right guard Alex Cappa to the team in free agency. The Bucs should test the Bengals’ revamped offensive line early and often and try to knock Burrow around. While Burrow was the most accurate quarterback in the league last year, he did throw 14 interceptions.

How The Bucs Can Beat Murray: Set The Edge To Cage This Bird

Murray is a mobile, 5-foot-10 quarterback, who likes to not only scramble outside the pocket for yards, he also can throw from the edge. Tampa Bay’s defensive front must do a great job of setting the edge and containing Murray. Keeping him in the pocket and forcing Murray to beat the Bucs with his arm is the key. Tampa Bay has a slew of tall defensive linemen that average 6-foot-6 and can swat passes down at the line and also get in the passing lane to affect Murray’s throws.

FAB 4. What Bowles Needs To Do For Brady In 2022

Tom Brady returned to the Bucs for a 23rd – and perhaps – final season in the NFL. Brady turns 45 in August, and even though he led the league in both passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43), it’s probably wise not to have the oldest QB in football lead in pass attempts for a second straight year.

Brady threw the ball 485 times last year, which was the highest in the NFL. That was just the fifth time in 22 years that Brady threw the ball more than 400 times in a season. His previous high was 402 in New England in 2015. In 2020, his first season in Tampa Bay, Brady only threw 401 passes.

Brady still played at an incredibly level last year, earning his 15th Pro Bowl berth and coming close to winning another NFL MVP award. But we did see Brady take a practice off nearly every week down the stretch to save his arm for Sundays.

Will The Bucs Run The Ball More Under Bowles?

By re-signing Leonard Fournette to a deal that averages $7 million per season and drafting another running back in Rachaad White, perhaps Todd Bowles wants the Bucs to emphasize the ground game a bit more in 2022. That would take some of the pressure off Brady’s aging right arm.

But the best thing that Bowles can do to help Brady is simply get him out of the game and out of harm’s way when the outcome is no longer in doubt. Backup Blaine Gabbert did see action in six games last year – all Tampa Bay victories. So it’s not like Bruce Arians didn’t pull Brady at all.

Avoiding Another Bad Night For Brady And The Bucs

But going back to the 2020 season in a 38-3 defeat on November 8, Arians needlessly left Brady in to take a beating on a Sunday Night Football game. It was Brady’s worst game as a Buccaneer. He completed just 22-of-38 passes (57.9 percent) for 208 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

Brady was sacked three times and pressured a season-high 22 times, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF also had Brady with a season-high four turnover-worthy plays in that game.

After the game, I asked Arians why he left Brady to take so many hits in a game that was essentially over at halftime with the Saints leading 31-0.

“Get points on the board,” Arians said. “He’s the quarterback.”

Well, Brady and the offense only produced three points, so it wasn’t worth it on a night when nothing went right for the Bucs. Here’s hoping that Bowles will get Brady out of games sooner in 2022 – whether it’s a blowout win or loss.

FAB 5. SR’s Buc Shots

• BRADY IS MR. WORLDWIDE: Move over, Pitbull. Tom Brady is the new Mr. Worldwide, given his undefeated status playing football internationally. The Bucs are 0-3 overseas, with all three losses happening in London. Perhaps Brady, who is 3-0 in international games – and a game in Germany – can help break Tampa Bay’s winless streak in Europe this year. The Bucs play the Seahawks in Munich on November 13 in Week 10.

Tom Brady will be the first QB to start an @NFL game in three foreign countries. United Kingdom: 2-0

Mexico: 1-0

Germany: ? — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 4, 2022

Tom Brady ended the #Bucs playoff drought.

He ended the division championship drought.

He ended the home playoff game drought. Can he end the Bucs' international winless streak in Germany? — Evan Winter (@evan_winterAtoZ) May 4, 2022

• WUT DID YOU DO, NEW ORLEANS?! In last week’s SR’s Fab 5 I linked a tweet that listed all of the draft picks the Saints gave up to acquire wide receiver Chris Olave and offensive tackle Trevor Penning in the first round. Now here is a list of the actual players the Saints surrendered with those draft picks. Just stunningly bad use of draft capital by New Orleans. The Saints need both Olave and Penning to become Pro Bowlers to justify this.

THIS WEEK’S PEWTER REPORT PODCASTS

• REACTION TO BUCS OFFENSIVE COACHES AND THE 2022 SCHEDULE ON THIS WEEK’S PEWTER REPORT PODCAST: The Pewter Report Podcast is energized by CELSIUS and broadcasts four live episodes each week. Pewter Report Podcasts typically air on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 4:00 pm EST in the offseason.

Matt Matera and Scott Reynolds kicked off the week on Monday by discussing which free agents the Bucs could still add before the start of the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, Matera and Reynolds analyzed the press conferences by the Bucs offensive coaches.

Matera, Josh Queipo, J.C. Allen and Kasey Hudson all joined the Pewter Report Podcast on Thursday night to discuss the Bucs’ 2022 schedule.

Watch the Pewter Report Podcasts live on our PewterReportTV channel on YouTube.com and please subscribe (it’s free) and add your comments. We archive all Pewter Report Podcasts. So, you can watch the recorded episodes if you missed them live.

There is no better time to listen to or watch a new Pewter Report Podcast – energized by CELSIUS – than Friday afternoon on the way home from work. Or early Saturday morning during your workout or while running errands.

The popularity of the Pewter Report Podcast continues to grow. In addition to listening to the Pewter Report Podcasts on PewterReport.com, you can also subscribe to the free podcasts at PodBean by clicking here and on SoundCloud by clicking here. And of course, the Pewter Report Podcast is also available on iTunes and YouTube. Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss a single episode.

FINAL TWEETS

• WIRFS WAS WONDERFUL IN BUCS SCHEDULE RELEASE: All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs was hilarious in the Bucs’ 2022 schedule release video. Watch Wirfs!

• BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS IN L.A.: While the Rams may have won Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Chargers may have won the 2022 schedule release title on Twitter. The Chargers announced their opponents as Pop Tart … flavors.

our 2022 opponents as pop tarts: a thread pic.twitter.com/hDqPAUfJUM — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2022

• BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE FROM L.A.: And if that wasn’t enough, the Chargers also released their 2022 schedule in a video Japanese anime form.