Todd Bowles is familiar with almost everyone on the Bucs roster having been with the team for four years. But every year there is turnover, with signings and draft picks that brings in a new wave of talent to Tampa Bay.

With OTAs starting up this week, there will be even more players in the facility that Bowles can see up close. So between the rookie draft class and exciting players such as Russell Gage, Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan – who is Bowles most looking forward to watching the most?

“I want to see Luke Goedeke,” Bowles said. “We drafted him. It’ll be a good battle at that guard spot all summer. Between (Aaron) Stinnie, Luke, (Robert) Hainsey, that’ll be one of the better positions to watch.”

#Bucs HC Todd Bowles says that the player that he’s really eager to see in OTAs and training camp is OL Luke Goedeke and the competing at left guard. pic.twitter.com/H0ZXK7Fesw — PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 14, 2022

Bowles also said Nick Leverett is in the mix for the left guard spot, too.

The further we get into OTAs and into training camp, the better it will be to watch Goedeke. In rookie mini-camp, there are only so many good players available with many of the participants being tryout players. There’s not a lot of physicality going on until the pads come on in August, and that’s a huge part of Goedeke’s game.

It’s tough to be a “glass eater” when you’re hitting into dummy pads and participating in walk-throughs. Soon enough we’ll see why the Bucs traded up to draft the offensive lineman out of Central Michigan.

The veterans on the offensive line seem to have already taken a liking to Goedeke as Tristan Wirfs and Donovan Smith have reached out to him. Even the recently retired Ali Marpet gave him a call to give him some advice about playing in Tampa Bay.

Bucs OTAs will begin on Tuesday, May 17 and continue for three weeks. Then the mandatory mini-camp will take place the first week in June.