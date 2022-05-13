The Bucs kicked off rookie mini-camp on Friday. And while we will have our observations later, we got a glimpse of what numbers the Bucs eight draft picks will wear.

While the Bucs let it slip that second round selection Logan Hall will wear No. 90, it’s the first time we’ve seen the rest of the class don their jersey numbers. Since the league updated their policy on jersey numbers last season, much to Tom Brady’s dismay, we’ve seen a wide range of numbers. For example last seasons first round pick edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka wore No. 9.

The numbers could still possibly change with releases to other players on the roster. Usually rookies will keep the numbers they select or are issued. Luke Goedeke wore No. 67 at Western Michigan and keep that number with the Bucs. Rachaad White wore No. 33 in college and but will wear No.29 in Tampa Bay. Cade Otton will not be wearing his old N0. 87, for obvious reasons, and will instead wear N0. 88.

Bucs new punter Jake Camarda will switch from the obscure No. 90 jersey he wore in college to N0. 5. While Zyon McCollum had to move off of No. 22, as new safety Keanu Neal will assume that number. Instead will wear tout N0. 27. Sixth round tight end Ko Kieft will switch from the No. 42 the donned in college to No. 41. While edge rusher Andre Anthony switches back to the No. 46 he wore early in college.