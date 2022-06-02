To say that Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has had as “busy” offseason would be an understatement.

Since the end of January Brady has done a number of things. He retired, traveled to Europe, un-retired, filmed a movie and personally recruited players to the Bucs in free agency.

He’s also participated in Phase II of Tampa Bay’s training program, accepted a future broadcasting role at Fox, and agreed to a “roast” of himself. Then he took batting practice at the Yankees facility while Rob Gronkowski fielded balls in the outfield.

And in between all of his viral Tik Toks and Brady Brand promotions, there was still more. Brady carved out enough time to win “The Match” golf event with Aaron Rodgers over Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on Wednesday.

Out of all of Brady’s offseason endeavors, his 40-day retirement and his announcement of a comeback was the most captivating.

Following “The Match,” TNT aired a pre-taped interview with host Ernie Johnson and the four quarterbacks. We’ve seen Brady make comments on social media, but it was the first time in a public venue where Brady was asked about his decision to come back and play football.

Brady Speaks About Returning To The Bucs



Johnson first asked Mahomes and Allen if they thought Brady would keep playing. Then he turned his attention to the GOAT.

“Take me through this,” Johnson asked. “I’m not really convinced that you wanted to retire.”

“Partly, you know, yes,” Brady said. “And I think when you’re their (Mahomes and Allen’s) age, if you were to ask me ‘Are you going to play football next year?’ I would say there’s a hundred percent chance I’m playing. And I think as I’ve gotten older, that’s changed because I have other responsibilities.

“So the responsibilities are many people taking care of me and things that I have off the field that are really important to me like my family, my kids, my wife’s done an amazing job of that. That’s a big commitment from her, so it’s harder when you get older. I don’t even think they know what’s coming. Aaron (Rodgers) knows these things because your life gets bigger as we all do, our life gets more full, there’s more responsibilities.”

Brady expressed that these decisions are more than just a desire to play.

“At this stage it’s like 55 percent yes and 45 percent no. It’s not 100-0, that’s just the reality. It’s not that I’m not 100 percent committed. It is just as soon as I make the commitment to do it, I’m like ‘Ugh, alright here we go.’ It’s like running a marathon. You can’t decide two weeks before the marathon, ‘Hey, I’m going to start running.’ You got to decide long in advance. We were coming right into free agency and I felt some pressure through it. I talked to the team and the organization and it all worked out.”