Whenever Bucs QB Tom Brady decides to retire, we already know what his post-football plans. Brady announced in early May that he will join the Fox broadcasting team as a color commentator.

The move certainly generated a lot of interest for various reasons. One of those reasons is the fact that Brady signed a 10-year contract worth $375 million.

After his win at “The Match” golf event, Brady sat on a panel with golf teammate Aaron Rodgers and opponents Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to talk with Ernie Johnson. He went into detail to Johnson about his decision to get into broadcasting.

Brady Is Heading To Fox



Brady explained that what’s really important is to give back to the game of football because he cares about it so much about it.

“I think the thing is, you said I love football,” Brady said. “And I agree, I love football. I care a lot about football, too, I felt like I’m always going to be involved in it, one way or another. I think about the opportunity to travel around and see these guys on Friday afternoons. Watch them practicing and say ‘Hey man, I think these are a couple things that work for me. And I was around the most amazing coach with Coach [Bill] Belichick, the most amazing coaches over a period of time.

“I played with Hall of Famers Randy Moss to Ty Law to Richard Seymour. I just feel like I have a lot of knowledge, I think a lot of it is, a lot of things guys do in the community. Patrick’s going to Hawai’i for a charity golf tournament. How do you give back? And how do you give back to a sport that’s given so much to me? I think that I have a lot of education around me. I’m excited when that time comes to fully focus on that thing. Give back to the game in a way that so many people have supported me and taught me things. I think part of the enjoyment and the entertainment of it will be giving back to these guys and seeing these guys maximize their potential as well.”

Two Groundbreaking Type Of Contracts

Rodgers followed that up with a joke about his lucrative deal.

“You ever get paid so much for giving back?” Rodgers said.

Ever the trash talker, Brady had a quick response. In good-natured banter, Brady called out Rodgers for taking the largest contract in NFL history this offseason.

“It’s very well said, thank you,” Brady said. “Considering someone who has the most massive contract in NFL history.”