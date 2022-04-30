In a shocking move, the Bucs traded back into the fifth round of the 2023 draft with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a part of the deal, Tampa Bay traded away a 2023 4th-round pick and got a seventh round pick back from the Jaguars. That pick will be No. 235 in this year’s draft. With the 157th pick, Tampa Bay selected high-upside cornerback Zyon McCollum from Sam Houston State.
McCollum was expected to come off the board much earlier than the fifth round. He was the 108th ranked player on the consensus big board. His NFL Scouting Combine performance was one of the best at any position in the event’s history. At 6-2, 199 pounds with 31-inch arms, McCollum ran a 4.33 40-yard dash with a 1.46 10-yard split. He also jumped 39.5 inches in the vertical, and 11 feet in the broad. To cap off his insane performance, McCollum ran an absurd 3.94 short shuttle and a 6.48 3-cone.
The Galveston, Texas native was also productive on the field, notching 13 interceptions in five years as a starter. McCollum broke up 54 passes, but wasn’t as dominant as you’d want an FCS cornerback to be on tape. McCollum is also already almost 23 years old. Still, he has one of the elite athletic and physical profiles in cornerback history. As a two-time team captain with special teams experience, McCollum should step into at least the CB5 spot for the Bucs. That will leave Dee Delaney and Ross Cockrell to battle it out for the final roster spot at cornerback.
The Bucs now own three seventh round picks: No. 235, No. 248, No. 261. Those are their final three picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Whatever… feels like we’re being too cute by half…..
McCollum is a steal.
preach
This move trumps any complaints about the punter pick. This is a straight up grade A opportunistic sniping of a more athletic Richard Sherman in the 5th rd.
Hopefully the younger Sherman and not last year’s product.
Price seems steep.. They must really like this kid.. Physically he sounds like everything you’d want in a CB..
Not that steep. We also got another 7th rounder this year. Great trade – we’re in win now mode
Or instead of trading up to get him, you could have taken him at 133, instead of the 3rd ranked punter in the draft, who had zero chance of being drafted. Nevermind ahead of Matt Ariza
Great point!
From what I have read, Ariza is a much better punter than he is a kicker. The Bucs wanted both.
He is a better punter than kicker, yes. But unless this guy is great at both punter and kicker, it does this team no good. If he ends up being anything less than well above average as both a punter and kicker, this was a wasted pick. Give me the sure fire, can’t miss punter any day. Because the one thing he does above average, he does at an elite level. This guy seems like he’s decent at both, but not elite at either one
It’s worth noting he went to the same high school as Mike Evans. Do they know each other, since Evans does a lot of charity work in Galveston…
I like the aggressiveness of this move. We should have tried to move up the board a couple of times but didn’t as far as I know. After Dean and Davis our CB play drops off dramtically. Whether it was from his injury or something else, SMB’s play was dismal last season compared to his playoff games. If he wasn’t blowing coerages he was mssing tackles. Dee Delaney and Ross Cokerell are average at best.
Fantastic pickup. Maybe we’ll forget that Licht drafted another PK specialist once again
I have no problem using late fourth or fifth round picks on punters and kickers. Fourth or fifth round players are hardly sure things to make the team and become all pro players. Yes, it happens, but not very often with the Bucs. We used a high second round pick on MJB and he turned into a bust after two years. His physical test scores sucked to but we drafted him anyway for some god unkown reason.
I do bc they haven’t worked out here with this regime lol Licht has drafted 3 kickers/punters now – unless I’m missing something.
Yes you are missing that the draft is a gamble you won’t always win on the picks but just because you miss on the positions the answered according to you is to never draft the position again? Well with that logic you would never succeed at any of it.
Worst case scenario is that he’s Dwight Smith a Special Teams (gunner).
Crazy freakin testing on this guy wow. Seems like he has en eye for the ball at least. The Draft is all a crap shoot, all the wanna be GMs on here will never be happy with any pick. In the end we got a DT, G, RB, TE, and CB, pretty sure those were our needs. Hopefully we can get these guys to contribute and stay healthy this season. And price wasn’t steep, the price for using a future Draft pick is always a round earlier than the current years pick. I hope every single one of these guys… Read more »
McCollum I am very happy with. Cornerback is set for the most part now.
Great grab
This was the pick I was expecting in round 4(not another freaking punter) the fact he was still available a few draft picks later, forced the need to trade up… had we picked the Sam Houston kid with the fourth pick … would the punter not been available in the 6th 7th or UDFA?
this felt like a 2nd place kicker all over again .. I trust Jason… especially with OL… but not with anyone that kicks or throw a ball
While his intangibles are great… 2 years experience as a CB
Ideally we have the coaches to teach and the leadership to mentor.
once upon a tIme Jason was hitting on 4th round choices… while he needs to get his nose dirty in the run game, he’s got the size and speed to be special