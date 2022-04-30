In their third trade up of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bucs surrendered picks 235 and 261 in the seventh round to move up into the end of the sixth round. Tampa Bay made the trade with the conference rival Los Angeles Rams. With the 218th selection, GM Jason Licht picked Minnesota TE Ko Kieft.

The 🥄 is out with the film of that beautiful 🥞 by @KoKieft! Watch him play through the whistle for the knockdown pic.twitter.com/uSR2aI93Tc — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 3, 2021

Kieft is one of the nastiest blockers in the entire class at 6-4, 259 pounds. Kieft is essentially an extra offensive lineman, running a 4.95 40-yard dash at his pro day. That’s not a big deal, considering Kieft caught just 12 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in his five years at Minnesota. Kieft is a monster blocker, capable of driving defenders off the ball and pancaking them well down the field. His blocking highlights are jaw-dropping.

Rewatching Minnesota vs Ohio State and I forgot how frustrating Minnesota's OLine substitutions are. Hilarious how often they run 6 lineman or Ko Kieft. They trust Kieft 1v1 against a 6'6 280 DE in both run and pass. He flat out buries this dude multiple times👇 pic.twitter.com/UEf8gjGnzd — BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 9, 2022

Kieft is able to contribute right away as a blocker, but will probably never be more than that. He’s very comparable to Lee Smith, who had a great career as a No. 3 blocking tight end. Four picks from the seventh round, it’s awesome to find a potential 2022 contributor. Most sixth/seventh round picks have their work cut out for them to make the roster.

Licht’s addition of Washington TE Cade Otton and Kieft fortifies the Bucs tight end group. The two rookies will join Cam Brate to form a capable trio for the time being. Of course, Rob Gronkowski’s potential return to the roster, if he staves off retirement for another year, could re-shape the tight end room.